$1.62 EPS Expected for PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG); Wedgewood Partners Has Upped Ross Stores (ROST) Holding By $4.61 Million

Wedgewood Partners Inc increased Ross Stores (ROST) stake by 12.75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Wedgewood Partners Inc acquired 46,609 shares as Ross Stores (ROST)’s stock rose 10.59%. The Wedgewood Partners Inc holds 412,105 shares with $40.85 million value, up from 365,496 last quarter. Ross Stores now has $39.74B valuation. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $109.85. About 1.62 million shares traded. Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has risen 22.24% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.24% the S&P500. Some Historical ROST News: 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 52 WEEKS ENDING FEBRUARY 2, 2019, COMPANY IS FORECASTING SAME STORE SALES TO GROW 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018, COMPARABLE STORE SALES ARE FORECAST TO BE UP 1% TO 2%; 06/03/2018 – Ross Stores Offers ‘Prudent’ Forecast; 06/03/2018 – ROSS STORES SEES 1Q EPS $1.03 TO $1.07, EST. 99C; 24/05/2018 – Ross Stores 1Q Net $418.3M; 05/03/2018 Ross Stores Inc expected to post earnings of 93 cents a share – summary; 12/03/2018 – Ross Stores To Open 100 New Locations In 2018; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – BOARD ALSO APPROVED A HIGHER QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $.225 PER SHARE, UP 41% OVER PRIOR YEAR; 25/05/2018 – Ross Stores Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 06/03/2018 – RPT-ROSS STORES INC – FOR 13 WEEKS ENDING MAY 5, 2018, COMPARABLE STORE SALES ARE FORECAST TO BE UP 1% TO 2%

Analysts expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report $1.62 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 11.72% from last quarter’s $1.45 EPS. PPG’s profit would be $382.79M giving it 18.29 P/E if the $1.62 EPS is correct. After having $1.85 EPS previously, PPG Industries, Inc.’s analysts see -12.43% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.25% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $118.51. About 808,110 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 28/05/2018 – PPG Industries Access Event Scheduled By Northcoast Research; 19/04/2018 – PPG Industries Audit Committee of Company’s Boars Is Overseeing Investigation; 14/05/2018 – Hagens Berman Alerts Investors in PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG) to the Firm’s Investigation of Admitted lmproper Accounting; 19/04/2018 – PPG SEES RAW MATERIAL INFLATION CONTINUING MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries: Program to Reduce Various Global Functional and Administrative Cost; 10/05/2018 – PPG: CO. HAS IDENTIFIED SOME ERRORS FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31; 14/05/2018 – FITCH: PPG’S FILING DELAY MANAGEABLE IN CONTEXT OF ‘A-‘ IDR; 22/05/2018 – PPG Class Action: Bernstein Liebhard LLP Announces That A Class Action Lawsuit Has Been Filed Against PPG Industries, Inc. -; 27/03/2018 – AKZO NOBEL CEO VANLANCKER: COMPANY WILL RETURN 7.5 BLN EUROS TO SHAREHOLDERS AFTER CHEMICALS DIVISION SALE; 22/05/2018 – PPG Receives NYSE Notice Regarding Delayed Form 10-Q Filing

Among 7 analysts covering Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 71% are positive. Ross Stores has $11600 highest and $10200 lowest target. $108.75’s average target is -1.00% below currents $109.85 stock price. Ross Stores had 11 analyst reports since May 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by M Partners on Friday, August 23 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) rating on Friday, August 23. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $10400 target. The stock of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) has “Neutral” rating given on Friday, August 23 by Citigroup. The stock of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Friday, August 23. Deutsche Bank maintained Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) rating on Friday, August 23. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $11300 target. Telsey Advisory downgraded the shares of ROST in report on Monday, June 24 to “Hold” rating. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Friday, August 23.

Wedgewood Partners Inc decreased Booking Holdings stake by 7,284 shares to 37,683 valued at $70.64 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Visa (NYSE:V) stake by 86,390 shares and now owns 607,588 shares. C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.02, from 1.21 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 28 investors sold ROST shares while 218 reduced holdings. 74 funds opened positions while 218 raised stakes. 313.34 million shares or 1.13% less from 316.93 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. invested in 10.20M shares. Lpl Limited Liability Company, California-based fund reported 37,230 shares. Alpha Cubed Lc has 0.07% invested in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Brown Brothers Harriman Co, New York-based fund reported 121 shares. Adage Capital Partners Limited reported 0.11% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Somerset Trust invested in 1.26% or 24,619 shares. Planning Advsr Limited Co accumulated 32,799 shares or 0.95% of the stock. Guardian Life Insurance Company Of America stated it has 0.01% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Utah Retirement owns 68,320 shares. Rafferty Asset Management Ltd stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Quantitative Investment Limited Com stated it has 1.03% in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has 1.08 million shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Rmb Mgmt Ltd holds 2,065 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Morgan Stanley invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST). Connor Clark And Lunn Management reported 0.04% stake.

More notable recent Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is It Smart To Buy Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) Before It Goes Ex-Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on September 06, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Ross Stores (ROST) Down 2.5% Since Last Earnings Report: Can It Rebound? – Nasdaq” published on September 21, 2019, Gurufocus.com published: “5 Retail Stalwarts to Consider During the 4th Quarter – GuruFocus.com” on September 30, 2019. More interesting news about Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Stocks To Watch: Amazon, Alibaba And Peloton In Focus – Seeking Alpha” published on September 21, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Wall Street Brunch – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 22, 2019.

PPG Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. The company has market cap of $28.00 billion. It operates in three divisions: Performance Coatings, Industrial Coatings, and Glass. It has a 23.3 P/E ratio. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor for specialty applications; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

More notable recent PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “PPG Printable Heating Technology to Be Highlighted at WardsAuto UX Conference – Business Wire” on September 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PPG Industries: Uninspiring – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “PPG reaches settlement with SEC – Pittsburgh Business Times” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “PPG names two executive vice presidents – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “2 Stocks to Buy Instead of Nokia – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 22, 2019.