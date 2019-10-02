$1.62 EPS Expected for PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG); Shorts at THYSSENKRUPP AG AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RECE (TKAMY) Lowered By 63.33%

THYSSENKRUPP AG AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RECE (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) had a decrease of 63.33% in short interest. TKAMY’s SI was 5,500 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 63.33% from 15,000 shares previously. With 49,000 avg volume, 0 days are for THYSSENKRUPP AG AMERICAN DEPOSITARY RECE (OTCMKTS:TKAMY)’s short sellers to cover TKAMY’s short positions. The stock decreased 1.14% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $13.81. About 46,522 shares traded or 22.04% up from the average. thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report $1.62 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 11.72% from last quarter’s $1.45 EPS. PPG’s profit would be $382.80M giving it 18.04 P/E if the $1.62 EPS is correct. After having $1.85 EPS previously, PPG Industries, Inc.’s analysts see -12.43% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.38% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $116.87. About 982,445 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 19/04/2018 – PPG SEES RAW MATERIAL INFLATION CONTINUING MID-SINGLE DIGITS; 14/03/2018 – PPG Industries: Details of Price Increases Will Be Communicated Directly to Customers; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES DELAYS 10-Q TO FINISH PROBE OF IMPROPER ACCTG; 27/04/2018 – PPG Industries Sees Other Cash Costs of $35M-$40M; 10/05/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES DELAYS 10-Q FILING; 27/03/2018 – Akzo Nobel reshapes business with 10 billion euro sale; 10/05/2018 – PPG: CO. HAS IDENTIFIED SOME INADVERTENT ERRORS; 29/05/2018 – The Klein Law Firm Notifies Investors of an Investigation Concerning Possible Violations of Federal Securities Laws by PPG Industries, Inc. (PPG); 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES – IN QTR, EXPERIENCED FURTHER RAW MATERIAL INFLATION AND HIGHER LOGISTICS COSTS ACROSS ALL BUSINESSES; 22/03/2018 – PPG Completes COLORFUL COMMUNITIES Project in Wuppertal, Germany

Among 3 analysts covering PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. PPG Industries has $13300 highest and $11000 lowest target. $123.25’s average target is 5.46% above currents $116.87 stock price. PPG Industries had 9 analyst reports since April 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, April 22 by Buckingham Research. The company was maintained on Friday, April 12 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Citigroup maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, September 9 report.

More notable recent PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “PPG Printable Heating Technology to Be Highlighted at WardsAuto UX Conference – Business Wire” on September 30, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PPG Industries: Uninspiring – Seeking Alpha” published on September 26, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “PPG reaches settlement with SEC – Pittsburgh Business Times” on September 27, 2019. More interesting news about PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “PPG names two executive vice presidents – Pittsburgh Business Times” published on September 24, 2019 as well as Investorplace.com‘s news article titled: “2 Stocks to Buy Instead of Nokia – Investorplace.com” with publication date: September 22, 2019.

PPG Industries, Inc. manufactures and distributes coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. The company has market cap of $27.62 billion. It operates in three divisions: Performance Coatings, Industrial Coatings, and Glass. It has a 22.98 P/E ratio. The Performance Coatings segment provides coatings products for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing; light industrial and specialty coatings for signs; coatings, sealants, and transparencies for commercial, military, regional jet and general aviation aircraft, and transparent armor for specialty applications; protective and marine coatings and finishes; architectural coatings; and purchased sundries to painting contractors and consumers, as well as chemical management services.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.33, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 37 investors sold PPG Industries, Inc. shares while 196 reduced holdings. 83 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 179.23 million shares or 1.44% less from 181.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Maryland-based Price T Rowe Associates Md has invested 0.05% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Bridgewater Associate Limited Partnership invested in 0.02% or 25,787 shares. Aperio Grp Lc reported 126,399 shares stake. 19,368 are held by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board. The Ohio-based Gateway Invest Advisers Limited Liability Co has invested 0.01% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). 5,645 were accumulated by Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management. Ruggie Capital Grp Inc reported 0.01% stake. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa accumulated 51,433 shares or 0% of the stock. The Illinois-based Guggenheim Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Private Wealth Advsr Inc holds 0.18% or 4,267 shares. Paradigm Asset Mgmt Lc has 0% invested in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 9,760 shares. Commonwealth Comml Bank Of reported 26,657 shares. Hightower Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.02% or 26,872 shares in its portfolio. Lord Abbett Limited Liability holds 0.09% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) for 229,192 shares. Glenmede Na holds 44,131 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of mechanical, plant, and materials technologies in Germany and internationally. The company has market cap of $8.55 billion. The companyÂ’s Components Technology segment provides various components for automotive, construction, and engineering sectors, as well as for wind turbines. It has a 921 P/E ratio. This segmentÂ’s products include assembled camshafts, powertrain crankshafts, steering and damping systems, net-machined crankshafts, engine components, steering columns and shafts, steering gears, slewing bearings, crawlers, crawler components, and springs and stabilizers, as well as cylinder head modules with integrated camshafts.

More notable recent thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “ThyssenKrupp’s Strategic Uncertainty Overshadows Elevator IPO Positives – Seeking Alpha” on May 20, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Take A Lift With Schindler – Seeking Alpha” published on June 14, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kone Already Getting Ample Reward For Its Quality – Seeking Alpha” on January 30, 2019. More interesting news about thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Thyssenkrupp AG 2019 Q3 – Results – Earnings Call Slides – Seeking Alpha” published on August 08, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Bpost: No Negative Surprises, No Clarity On The Dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 14, 2019.