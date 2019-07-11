$1.62 EPS Expected for AmerisourceBergen (ABC); Partner Fund Management LP Increased Its Intuit (INTU) Stake

Analysts expect AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) to report $1.62 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 5.19% from last quarter’s $1.54 EPS. ABC’s profit would be $344.62 million giving it 13.86 P/E if the $1.62 EPS is correct. After having $2.11 EPS previously, AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s analysts see -23.22% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.56% or $0.5 during the last trading session, reaching $89.8. About 1.62 million shares traded or 15.97% up from the average. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has declined 10.79% since July 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 23/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Not a Buyout Target as Walgreens Shuns Deals; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS at Bottom of Guidance Range of EPS $6.45- EPS $6.6; 15/05/2018 – Florida Also Suing Painkiller Distributors AmerisourceBergen, Cardinal Health and McKesson Corp; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Adj EPS $1.94; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – COMPLETING CERTAIN REMEDIATION MEASURES AT PHARMEDIUM’S MEMPHIS OUTSOURCING FACILITY; 02/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN CORP – WORKING TO RESUME PRODUCTION AT MEMPHIS FACILITY; 23/04/2018 – US Acute Care Solutions Names Dr. Dominic J. Bagnoli Executive Chairman and James Frary Chief Executive Officer; 09/03/2018 – AmerisourceBergen to Participate in Barclays Global Healthcare Conference; 02/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN 2Q ADJ EPS $1.94, EST. $1.82; 03/05/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN’S INNOMAR ACQUIRES THERAPEUTIC PRODUCTS

Partner Fund Management Lp increased Intuit (INTU) stake by 1.35% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Partner Fund Management Lp acquired 3,356 shares as Intuit (INTU)’s stock rose 6.37%. The Partner Fund Management Lp holds 252,539 shares with $66.02 million value, up from 249,183 last quarter. Intuit now has $72.11B valuation. The stock increased 1.22% or $3.36 during the last trading session, reaching $278.17. About 814,067 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 26.25% since July 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – INTUIT INC QTRLY ADJ SHR $4.82; 10/05/2018 – Intuit Turbo Launches New Household Income View; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Rev $2.93B; 25/04/2018 – INTUIT REPORTS 6% BOOST IN TURBOTAX ONLINE UNITS:; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 06/04/2018 – Intuit Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 27/03/2018 – INTUIT SR UNSECURED RTG RAISED TO A3 FROM Baa1 BY MOODY’S; 07/03/2018 Intuit Launches QuickBooks Accountant Apps Program; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Adj EPS $4.82; 07/03/2018 – Medfusion Launches its Newest Patient Experience Platform at HIMSS18

Among 3 analysts covering AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. AmerisourceBergen had 7 analyst reports since January 17, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, June 3 by Argus Research. Bank of America downgraded AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) rating on Wednesday, April 10. Bank of America has “Underperform” rating and $76 target.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $19.10 billion. The Company’s Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers. It has a 20.89 P/E ratio. It also provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; and packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4.

Among 12 analysts covering Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Intuit had 22 analyst reports since February 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) on Friday, May 24 with “Neutral” rating. As per Monday, February 4, the company rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) on Friday, February 22 with “Buy” rating. The company was maintained on Friday, May 24 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Friday, May 24 by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 25. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Tuesday, April 2. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, March 6 by Bank of America. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) earned “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Friday, February 22. Barclays Capital maintained the shares of INTU in report on Friday, February 22 with “Hold” rating.