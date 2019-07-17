$1.62 EPS Expected for AmerisourceBergen (ABC); Cambrex Has 0.77 Sentiment

Analysts expect AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) to report $1.62 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.08 EPS change or 5.19% from last quarter’s $1.54 EPS. ABC’s profit would be $340.49M giving it 13.73 P/E if the $1.62 EPS is correct. After having $2.11 EPS previously, AmerisourceBergen Corporation’s analysts see -23.22% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.93 during the last trading session, reaching $89. About 888,677 shares traded. AmerisourceBergen Corporation (NYSE:ABC) has declined 10.79% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.22% the S&P500. Some Historical ABC News: 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Says Production Remains Halted at Tennessee Drug-Compounding Facility; 03/05/2018 – lnnomar Strategies Enhances Commercialization Expertise with Acquisition of Therapeutic Products Inc; 08/03/2018 – AmerisourceBergen (ABC) Ticks Higher on Renewed Chatter Post Mega Deal; 08/03/2018 – Kentucky sues drug distributor AmerisourceBergen over opioid epidemic; 15/03/2018 – Cigna: Henney’s Decision Based on Her Role as Director of AmerisourceBergen, Cigna’s Deal for Express Scripts; 26/04/2018 – AMERISOURCEBERGEN FOUNDATION CREATES OPIOID RESOURCE GRANT; 15/05/2018 – Vulcan Adds Facebook, Exits Booking, Cuts AmerisourceBergen: 13F; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen 2Q Effective Tax Rate 21.9%; 02/05/2018 – AmerisourceBergen Sees FY Capital Expenditures $325M; 02/04/2018 – AmerisourceBergen: Company Voluntarily Suspended Production Activities at PharMEDium Facility in December 2017 After FDA Inspection

Cambrex Corp (CBM) investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.47, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. The ratio turned negative, as 82 investment professionals opened new and increased equity positions, while 106 sold and decreased their equity positions in Cambrex Corp. The investment professionals in our database now own: 32.32 million shares, down from 34.99 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Cambrex Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 42 Reduced: 64 Increased: 61 New Position: 21.

Cambrex Corporation, a life sciences company, provides various services and products for the development and commercialization of new and generic therapeutics worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.50 billion. The companyÂ’s products comprise active pharmaceutical ingredients and pharmaceutical intermediates that are used in the production of prescription and over-the-counter drug products, as well as other fine chemicals. It has a 19.08 P/E ratio. It serves generic drug companies; and companies that discover and commercialize small molecule human therapeutics.

Analysts await Cambrex Corporation (NYSE:CBM) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.36 EPS, down 70.25% or $0.85 from last year’s $1.21 per share. CBM’s profit will be $12.11M for 30.98 P/E if the $0.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.31 actual EPS reported by Cambrex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 16.13% EPS growth.

Ranger Investment Management L.P. holds 2.06% of its portfolio in Cambrex Corporation for 733,451 shares. Summit Creek Advisors Llc owns 227,011 shares or 1.57% of their US portfolio. Moreover, American Capital Management Inc has 1.38% invested in the company for 764,238 shares. The Colorado-based Tributary Capital Management Llc has invested 1.01% in the stock. Granite Investment Partners Llc, a California-based fund reported 445,764 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. AmerisourceBergen had 6 analyst reports since March 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America downgraded it to “Underperform” rating and $76 target in Wednesday, April 10 report. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, June 3 by Argus Research.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $18.71 billion. The Company’s Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers. It has a 20.7 P/E ratio. It also provides pharmacy management, staffing, and other consulting services; supply management software to retail and institutional healthcare providers; and packaging solutions to various institutional and retail healthcare providers.