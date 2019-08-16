$1.61 EPS Expected for Target (TGT); Kcm Investment Advisors Lifted Boeing Co (BA) Holding

Analysts expect Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report $1.61 EPS on August, 21 before the open.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 9.52% from last quarter’s $1.47 EPS. TGT’s profit would be $824.85 million giving it 12.82 P/E if the $1.61 EPS is correct. After having $1.53 EPS previously, Target Corporation’s analysts see 5.23% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.82% or $0.67 during the last trading session, reaching $82.56. About 5.34M shares traded or 5.08% up from the average. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – TARGET CORP TGT.N – THE YEAR’S EXPECTED DECLINE IN OPERATING MARGIN RATE WILL BE DRIVEN ENTIRELY BY $175 MLN INCREASE IN DEPRECIATION & AMORTIZATION; 15/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TARGET AT ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Gross Margin 29.8%; 21/05/2018 – Target Corp expected to post earnings of $1.39 a share – Earnings Preview; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Net $718M; 06/03/2018 – TARGET 2-DAY OFFER IS FOR ORDERS OVER $35 OR MADE WITH RED CARD; 27/03/2018 – TARGET CORP -; 03/05/2018 – Shipt and Target Expand Same-Day Delivery in the Midwest and South; 06/03/2018 – TARGET CFO SMITH SPEAKS AT INVESTOR PRESENTATION; 03/04/2018 – Target already has two small-format stores in the New York area

Kcm Investment Advisors Llc increased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 9.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kcm Investment Advisors Llc acquired 3,677 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Kcm Investment Advisors Llc holds 42,667 shares with $16.27M value, up from 38,990 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $184.57 billion valuation. The stock increased 2.37% or $7.58 during the last trading session, reaching $328. About 4.61M shares traded or 5.72% up from the average. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since August 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 27/03/2018 – HONG KONG — As voices against U.S. President Donald Trump’s plan to impose punitive tariffs on Chinese imports grow louder from various quarters in China, the head of a state-owned airline issued his own missive on Tuesday, suggesting American aircraft manufacturer Boeing as a target; 15/05/2018 – WTO Ruling Advances U.S. and Boeing in Case Against Airbus; 06/03/2018 – BOEING – HAWAIIAN INTENDS TO PURCHASE 10 787-9 JETS VALUED AT $2.82 BLN AT LIST PRICES; 30/04/2018 – Boeing CEO: Have Capacity to Boost Monthly 737 Output Above 57; 06/03/2018 – Boeing lures Hawaiian Airlines from Airbus with new jet order; 11/05/2018 – AIRBUS SAYS HAS NO IMMEDIATE COMMENT ON IRAN OFFICIAL’S REMARKS; 08/05/2018 – Boeing, Lufthansa Group Complete Order for Four 777 Airplanes; 14/03/2018 – Boeing has worst day in a month as China’s path to tariff revenge could begin with aerospace giant; 15/05/2018 – Boeing Statement on WTO Ruling; 05/03/2018 – BOEING: EXPORT FINANCING PAID FOR

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer. The company has market cap of $42.30 billion. It offers household essentials, including pharmacy, beauty, personal care, baby care, cleaning, and paper products; dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverages, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, produce, and pet supplies; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes. It has a 14.44 P/E ratio. The firm also provides home furnishings and d??cor, such as furniture, lighting, kitchenware, small appliances, home d??cor, bed and bath, home improvement, and automotive products, as well as seasonal merchandise, such as patio furniture and holiday d??cor; music, movies, books, computer software, sporting goods, and toys, as well as electronics, such as video game hardware and software.

Among 12 analysts covering Target (NYSE:TGT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Target has $11500 highest and $6700 lowest target. $88.79’s average target is 7.55% above currents $82.56 stock price. Target had 28 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Thursday, May 23. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has “Market Perform” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by BMO Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Wednesday, March 6 by Jefferies. Morgan Stanley maintained Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) rating on Monday, March 11. Morgan Stanley has “Sell” rating and $67 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Hold” rating by Deutsche Bank on Wednesday, March 6. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets given on Wednesday, March 6. As per Thursday, May 23, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. The rating was upgraded by JP Morgan on Thursday, May 23 to “Overweight”.

Among 11 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 5 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 45% are positive. Boeing has $525 highest and $300 lowest target. $428.64’s average target is 30.68% above currents $328 stock price. Boeing had 29 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, July 10 report. Bank of America maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Tuesday, March 12. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $480 target. The firm has “Buy” rating by Cowen & Co given on Monday, March 11. The stock has “Buy” rating by UBS on Thursday, February 28. Wolfe Research downgraded the shares of BA in report on Thursday, July 25 to “Peer Perform” rating. Buckingham Research maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $39500 target in Thursday, July 11 report. The stock of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has “Sell” rating given on Monday, March 11 by DZ BANK AG. On Monday, May 13 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral”. Landesbank maintained The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Wednesday, March 13. Landesbank has “Sell” rating and $300 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 28 by Morgan Stanley.