$1.61 EPS Expected for Target (TGT); F5 Networks (FFIV) Sentiment Is 0.94

Analysts expect Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) to report $1.61 EPS on August, 21 before the open.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 9.52% from last quarter’s $1.47 EPS. TGT’s profit would be $847.52 million giving it 13.01 P/E if the $1.61 EPS is correct. After having $1.53 EPS previously, Target Corporation’s analysts see 5.23% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $83.8. About 4.23 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 06/03/2018 – Target: 4Q Traffic Growth Reflects Healthy Increases in Stores, Digital Channels; 03/04/2018 – TGT SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN SOME IDAHO, OREGON, WASHINGTON CITIES; 15/04/2018 – PREVIEW-South Dakota e-commerce sale tax fight reaches U.S. Supreme Court; 23/03/2018 – Target And Kroger In Merger Talks: Report — MarketWatch; 15/03/2018 – FITCH AFFIRMS TARGET AT ‘A-‘; OUTLOOK TO STABLE; 29/03/2018 – USDA: Target Corporation Recalls Frozen Ready-To-Eat and Non-Ready-To-Eat Meat And Poultry Products due to Possible Temperature; 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Net $718M; 17/04/2018 – TARGET: DRIVE UP AVAILABLE AT ~270 STORES IN FL, TX, SOUTHEAST; 15/05/2018 – TARGET CONFIRMS PRICE CUT FOR NEXT-DAY DELIVERY OF ESSENTIALS; 22/03/2018 – Babies R Us is the third most popular destination for baby registries after Amazon and Target, according to a WeeSpring survey

F5 Networks Inc (FFIV) investors sentiment increased to 0.94 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.06, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 184 investment managers opened new and increased holdings, while 196 reduced and sold stock positions in F5 Networks Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 56.78 million shares, down from 60.60 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding F5 Networks Inc in top ten holdings was flat from 4 to 4 for the same number . Sold All: 37 Reduced: 159 Increased: 122 New Position: 62.

F5 Networks, Inc. develops, markets, and sells application delivery networking products that optimize the security, performance, and availability of network applications, servers, and storage systems. The company has market cap of $8.34 billion. It offers Local Traffic Manager, which provides intelligent load-balancing, traffic management, and application health checking; BIG-IP DNS that automatically directs users to the closest or best-performing physical, virtual, or cloud environment; Link Controller, which monitors the health and availability of each connection in organizations with more than one Internet service provider; Advanced Firewall Manager, a network firewall; and Application Security Manager, an Web application firewall that provides comprehensive, proactive, and application-layer protection against generalized and targeted attacks. It has a 17.89 P/E ratio. The firm also provides Access Policy Manager, which provides secure, granular, and context-aware access to networks and applications; Carrier-Grade Network Address Translation, which offers a set of tools that enables service providers to migrate to IPv6 while continuing to support and interoperate with existing IPv4 devices and content; and Policy Enforcement Manager that offers traffic classification capabilities to identify the specific applications and services to service providers.

The stock increased 2.54% or $3.41 during the last trading session, reaching $137.41. About 655,676 shares traded. F5 Networks, Inc. (FFIV) has declined 13.76% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.76% the S&P500. Some Historical FFIV News: 11/04/2018 – Appdome Partners with F5 to Deliver Anti-Bot Services to Any App, Without Coding; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks 2Q Adj EPS $2.31; 21/05/2018 – F5 Appoints Francis J. Pelzer As Chief Financial Officer; 25/04/2018 – F5 Networks Sees 3Q EPS $1.79-EPS $1.82; 25/04/2018 – F5 NETWORKS SEES 3Q ADJ EPS $2.36 TO $2.39, EST. $2.37; 21/05/2018 – F5 NETWORKS INC FFIV.O : BMO RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $186 FROM $169; 23/04/2018 – F5 Networks, Inc. vs Radware Ltd. | FWD Entered | 04/23/2018; 21/04/2018 – DJ F5 Networks Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FFIV); 22/05/2018 – CFO Moves: F5 Networks, Dixons Carphone; 25/04/2018 – Hartford MidCap Adds F5 Networks, Exits Cadence Design

Sadoff Investment Management Llc holds 3.04% of its portfolio in F5 Networks, Inc. for 226,040 shares. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc owns 58,530 shares or 2.77% of their US portfolio. Moreover, S&T Bank Pa has 1.93% invested in the company for 54,602 shares. The United Kingdom-based Merian Global Investors (Uk) Ltd has invested 1.9% in the stock. Cs Mckee Lp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 125,290 shares.

Analysts await F5 Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $2.20 earnings per share, down 10.20% or $0.25 from last year’s $2.45 per share. FFIV’s profit will be $133.54M for 15.61 P/E if the $2.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.98 actual earnings per share reported by F5 Networks, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 11.11% EPS growth.

Among 12 analysts covering Target (NYSE:TGT), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Target has $11500 highest and $6700 lowest target. $88.79’s average target is 5.95% above currents $83.8 stock price. Target had 28 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley on Monday, May 20 to “Equal-Weight”. JP Morgan upgraded the shares of TGT in report on Thursday, May 23 to “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by Jefferies on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold”. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Gordon Haskett Capital Corporation. As per Wednesday, March 6, the company rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Barclays Capital upgraded Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) on Monday, April 29 to “Overweight” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) on Wednesday, March 6 with “Hold” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, March 5. Citigroup maintained Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) on Thursday, May 23 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, March 6 by Credit Suisse.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer. The company has market cap of $44.11 billion. It offers household essentials, including pharmacy, beauty, personal care, baby care, cleaning, and paper products; dry grocery, dairy, frozen food, beverages, candy, snacks, deli, bakery, meat, produce, and pet supplies; and apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, infants, and newborns, as well as intimate apparel, jewelry, accessories, and shoes. It has a 14.66 P/E ratio. The firm also provides home furnishings and d??cor, such as furniture, lighting, kitchenware, small appliances, home d??cor, bed and bath, home improvement, and automotive products, as well as seasonal merchandise, such as patio furniture and holiday d??cor; music, movies, books, computer software, sporting goods, and toys, as well as electronics, such as video game hardware and software.