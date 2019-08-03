$-1.61 EPS Expected for Novavax, Inc. (NVAX); Harvest Capital Strategies Has Decreased Lithia Mtrs (LAD) Holding By $1.38 Million

Analysts expect Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) to report $-1.61 EPS on August, 14.They anticipate $0.79 EPS change or 32.92% from last quarter’s $-2.4 EPS. After having $-2.20 EPS previously, Novavax, Inc.’s analysts see -26.82% EPS growth. The stock decreased 4.41% or $0.2 during the last trading session, reaching $4.34. About 374,385 shares traded. Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) has declined 81.74% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.74% the S&P500. Some Historical NVAX News: 14/03/2018 – Novavax: NanoFlu Vaccine Demonstrates Improved Immune Responses Compared to Egg-Based, High-Dose Flu Vaccine; 07/05/2018 – NOVAVAX REACHES ENROLLMENT MILESTONE IN PREPARE PHASE 3 TRIAL; 14/03/2018 – Novavax: John J. Trizzino Promoted to CFO, Chief Business Officer Roles; 15/05/2018 – Fintel Insider Buying Report: RiceBran Technologies (RIBT), Novavax, Inc. (NVAX), And Others; 07/05/2018 – Novavax Reaches Significant Enrollment Milestone in the Prepare(TM) Phase 3 Trial of its RSV F Vaccine; 19/04/2018 – DJ Novavax Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NVAX); 16/04/2018 – NOVAVAX, INC.: NOVAVAX: CLOSING OF OFFERING; 14/03/2018 – Novavax: RSV Phase 3 Prepare Trial Outcome De-risked by Successful Informational Analysis; 14/03/2018 – Novavax 4Q Loss $50.8M; 14/03/2018 – NOVAVAX – TRIZZINO HAS BEEN SERVING AS SVP, COMMERCIAL OPERATIONS, SINCE 2014

Harvest Capital Strategies Llc decreased Lithia Mtrs Inc (LAD) stake by 37.5% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Harvest Capital Strategies Llc sold 15,000 shares as Lithia Mtrs Inc (LAD)’s stock rose 18.80%. The Harvest Capital Strategies Llc holds 25,000 shares with $2.32M value, down from 40,000 last quarter. Lithia Mtrs Inc now has $3.01B valuation. The stock increased 0.54% or $0.7 during the last trading session, reaching $129.62. About 256,882 shares traded or 3.45% up from the average. Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) has risen 51.13% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 51.13% the S&P500. Some Historical LAD News: 15/05/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 14th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 EPS $10.60; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q EPS $2.07; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Raises Dividend to 29c; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA MOTORS INC LAD.N – QTRLY TOTAL SAME STORE SALES WERE FLAT; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q Rev $2.66B; 25/04/2018 – LITHIA BOOSTS QTR DIVIDEND TO 29C/SHR, EST. 30C; 16/04/2018 – Lithia Motors May Benefit, Industry Posts 13th Straight Gain; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors Backs 2018 Rev $12B-$12.5B; 25/04/2018 – Lithia Motors 1Q Net $52.1M

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.24 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 40 investors sold Novavax, Inc. shares while 27 reduced holdings. 21 funds opened positions while 38 raised stakes. 140.32 million shares or 7.58% less from 151.83 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hrt Financial Limited Liability Corp, New York-based fund reported 34,093 shares. Morgan Stanley has invested 0% of its portfolio in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX). Raymond James Associate stated it has 0% in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX). Bb Biotech Ag holds 0.12% of its portfolio in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) for 8.33 million shares. Citigroup Inc holds 0% or 185,618 shares. Hsbc Public Limited Co owns 26,717 shares. Oppenheimer And invested 0% of its portfolio in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX). Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Company reported 88 shares stake. Avenir Corp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) for 218,700 shares. Benjamin F Edwards & Company holds 0% or 11,376 shares in its portfolio. Sabby Mgmt Ltd Co has 0.23% invested in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) for 860,000 shares. Cetera Advsr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 20,000 shares. 2.35M are held by Financial Bank Of America De. Jpmorgan Chase And invested 0% of its portfolio in Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX). Whittier Trust Company holds 0% or 3,500 shares in its portfolio.

Among 5 analysts covering Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. Novavax had 14 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) earned “Hold” rating by Cantor Fitzgerald on Tuesday, March 19. The stock of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 4 by FBR Capital. The stock of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by Citigroup. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by H.C. Wainwright. The rating was maintained by Oppenheimer on Tuesday, March 19 with “Buy”. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) rating on Thursday, February 28. Cantor Fitzgerald has “Hold” rating and $2 target. The stock of Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Oppenheimer. The stock has “Buy” rating by H.C. Wainwright on Thursday, February 28.

Novavax, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of recombinant nanoparticle vaccines and adjuvants. The company has market cap of $101.87 million. The firm develops respiratory syncytial virus fusion protein nanoparticle vaccine candidate for infants via maternal immunization in Phase III development stage; older adults in Phase II development stage; and children six months to five years of age in Phase I development stage. It currently has negative earnings. It also develops Ebola GP vaccine in Phase 1 clinical trial; preclinical programs for Zika virus; and seasonal influenza and a combination respiratory vaccine candidate, as well as other infectious disease vaccine candidates.

Since May 13, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $5,850 activity. Glenn Gregory M bought $5,850 worth of stock or 1,000 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Lithia Motors had 12 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Guggenheim maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 14 report. The company was maintained on Friday, August 2 by Morgan Stanley. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 13 by Jefferies. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, April 16 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 14 investors sold LAD shares while 54 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 68 raised stakes. 22.89 million shares or 4.07% less from 23.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Arizona State Retirement Systems holds 0.04% or 34,475 shares in its portfolio. Employees Retirement Sys Of Texas holds 0.03% or 20,000 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Sei Invs Co has invested 0.02% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Parametric Port Lc reported 0.01% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). 7,177 were accumulated by Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability. Captrust Finance Advsrs invested in 0% or 9 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corp invested in 6,457 shares or 0% of the stock. 28 are owned by Camarda Advsrs Limited Liability Co. Great West Life Assurance Can stated it has 0.01% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Glenmede Na reported 88 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Moreover, Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa has 0% invested in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD). Alliancebernstein LP holds 0% or 31,080 shares. 22,500 were accumulated by State Common Retirement Fund. Tensile Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Corp holds 2.1% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) or 161,700 shares. Gotham Asset Management Ltd holds 0.02% in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD) or 14,475 shares.