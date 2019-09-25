$1.60 EPS Expected for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL); Sta Wealth Management Has Increased Pulte Group (PHM) Holding By $386,260

Analysts expect The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report $1.60 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 13.48% from last quarter’s $1.41 EPS. EL’s profit would be $577.21 million giving it 30.26 P/E if the $1.60 EPS is correct. After having $0.64 EPS previously, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.’s analysts see 150.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.35 during the last trading session, reaching $193.65. About 437,687 shares traded. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO: ACCELERATING RETESTING OF PRODUCT AD CLAIMS; 13/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $162 TARGET PRICE; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.38 TO $4.42, EST. $4.37; 04/05/2018 – AGF Investments Adds Estee Lauder, Exits PayPal: 13F; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO TRACEY TRAVIS COMMENTS IN CONFERENCE CALL; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Adj EPS $1.17; 23/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER SEES PRETAX RESTRUCTURING CHARGES OF ABOUT $93M; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Net $372M; 23/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies to Webcast Discussion of Fiscal 2018 Third Quarter Financial Results on May 2, 2018; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CEO APOLOGIZES FOR TESTING ISSUE

Sta Wealth Management Llc increased Pulte Group Inc (PHM) stake by 85.75% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sta Wealth Management Llc acquired 12,460 shares as Pulte Group Inc (PHM)’s stock rose 0.70%. The Sta Wealth Management Llc holds 26,991 shares with $853,000 value, up from 14,531 last quarter. Pulte Group Inc now has $9.89B valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $36.08. About 768,843 shares traded. PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has risen 11.98% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.98% the S&P500. Some Historical PHM News: 04/04/2018 – PulteGroup Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Boston Partners Buys New 1.3% Position in PulteGroup; 17/04/2018 – PulteGroup’s Built to Honor Program Presented with Hearthstone Donation; 25/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP INC PHM.N : CITIGROUP RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $27 FROM $25; 07/03/2018 – BILL PULTE, WILLIAM PULTE’S GRANDSON – “ALL PULTE FAMILY INTERESTS TO REMAIN 100% PULTE-FAMILY CONTROLLED”; 24/04/2018 – Homebuilder PulteGroup’s quarterly profit jumps 87 pct; 16/05/2018 – PulteGroup CDS Widens 16 Bps, Most in 13 Months; 24/04/2018 – PULTEGROUP 1Q REV. $1.97B, EST. $1.84B; 24/04/2018 – Pulte’s home sales forecast points to strong housing market; 10/05/2018 – PulteGroup Announces Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.09 Per Share

Investors sentiment increased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.15, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PHM shares while 166 reduced holdings. 75 funds opened positions while 129 raised stakes. 224.91 million shares or 0.65% more from 223.45 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Renaissance Technology Ltd, a New York-based fund reported 780,267 shares. Wells Fargo Com Mn has 1.50 million shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Schroder Management Grp reported 528,176 shares. Matarin Capital Management Ltd Liability Corp invested 0.25% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Kbc Nv invested 0.01% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Alliancebernstein Lp stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Delta Asset Mgmt Lc Tn, a Tennessee-based fund reported 45 shares. Sector Pension Invest Board reported 265,295 shares or 0.07% of all its holdings. Pnc Serv Group, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 49,777 shares. Gateway Invest Advisers Lc reported 0% in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Cap Growth Management LP holds 0.2% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 90,000 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Lc reported 76,204 shares or 0.14% of all its holdings. American Int Group Incorporated has 0.01% invested in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM). Manchester Capital Mgmt Ltd holds 0.01% of its portfolio in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) for 2,350 shares. 9,797 are owned by Carroll Assoc.

Sta Wealth Management Llc decreased Select Sector Spdr Tr stake by 23,059 shares to 35,110 valued at $1.73M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) stake by 285,284 shares and now owns 370,988 shares. Conocophillips (NYSE:COP) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. PulteGroup has $4400 highest and $25.5 lowest target. $34.63’s average target is -4.02% below currents $36.08 stock price. PulteGroup had 8 analyst reports since March 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan upgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, April 10 report. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by Buckingham Research.

Among 9 analysts covering Estee Lauder (NYSE:EL), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. Estee Lauder has $23100 highest and $155 lowest target. $206.20’s average target is 6.48% above currents $193.65 stock price. Estee Lauder had 14 analyst reports since March 29, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Tuesday, September 24, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Stifel Nicolaus maintained The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) rating on Thursday, April 11. Stifel Nicolaus has “Buy” rating and $180 target. The stock has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Tuesday, August 20. The stock of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, August 20 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Tuesday, April 16 by Wells Fargo. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 20 by Wells Fargo. Raymond James maintained the shares of EL in report on Tuesday, August 20 with “Outperform” rating. As per Tuesday, August 20, the company rating was maintained by Citigroup. Oppenheimer maintained the shares of EL in report on Monday, April 8 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, August 20 by UBS.

Since May 8, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $399.88 million activity. 16,140 shares were sold by LAUDER RONALD S FOUNDATION, worth $3.23 million. Another trade for 2.00 million shares valued at $392.00 million was made by LAL FAMILY PARTNERS LP on Wednesday, September 4.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc. manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company has market cap of $69.86 billion. The firm offers a range of skin care products, such as moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products for face, eyes, lips, and nails, as well as related items, including compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools. It has a 40.18 P/E ratio. It also provides fragrance products in various forms comprising eau de parfum sprays and colognes, lotions, powders, creams, bath/shower products, candles, and soaps; and hair care products consisting of shampoos, conditioners, styling products, treatment, finishing sprays, and hair color products, as well as sells ancillary services and products.

