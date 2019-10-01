$1.60 EPS Expected for The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL); AUTOMOTIVE FINCO ORDINARY SHARES (RMIAF) Shorts Lowered By 25.71%

Analysts expect The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) to report $1.60 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 13.48% from last quarter’s $1.41 EPS. EL’s profit would be $577.80 million giving it 30.87 P/E if the $1.60 EPS is correct. After having $0.64 EPS previously, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.’s analysts see 150.00% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.69% or $1.37 during the last trading session, reaching $197.58. About 642,290 shares traded. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has risen 37.39% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.39% the S&P500. Some Historical EL News: 07/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer argues that Estee Lauder President and CEO Fabrizio Freda has made his cosmetics company a best-of-breed global leader; 08/03/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on Noble Energy, Molson Coors Brewing, Booz Allen Hamilton Holding, Estee Lauder Compa; 02/05/2018 – Estee Lauder 3Q Adj EPS $1.17; 20/03/2018 – JPMorgan names Mellody Hobson to board; 02/05/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Presentation at the Goldman Sachs Global Staples Forum 2018 Available Live via Webcast; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER CFO: ACCELERATING RETESTING OF PRODUCT AD CLAIMS; 16/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Elects Two New Members to Its Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – The Estée Lauder Companies Announces Bold Family-Related Benefits to Meet the Diverse Needs of Its Employees; 13/03/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER COMPANIES INC EL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $162 TARGET PRICE; 02/05/2018 – ESTEE LAUDER: BON-TON LIQUIDATION TO HURT BUSINESS SHORT TERM

AUTOMOTIVE FINCO CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:RMIAF) had a decrease of 25.71% in short interest. RMIAF’s SI was 2,600 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 25.71% from 3,500 shares previously. With 200 avg volume, 13 days are for AUTOMOTIVE FINCO CORP ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:RMIAF)’s short sellers to cover RMIAF’s short positions. It closed at $1.3294 lastly. It is up 0.00% since October 1, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Automotive Finco Corp., a specialty finance company, focuses on the auto retail sector in Canada and internationally. The company has market cap of $31.33 million. The company, through its investment in Automotive Finance LP, intends to provide long term and debt based acquisition financing to auto dealerships. It currently has negative earnings. It also focuses on direct investments in the auto retail sector.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.03, from 1.22 in 2019Q1.

Among 9 analysts covering The Estee Lauder Cos (NYSE:EL), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 78% are positive. The Estee Lauder Cos has $23100 highest and $155 lowest target. $206.20’s average target is 4.36% above currents $197.58 stock price. The Estee Lauder Cos had 13 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Tuesday, August 20 report. The company was maintained on Tuesday, August 20 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Tuesday, April 16 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Tuesday, August 20 by UBS. Oppenheimer maintained The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) on Monday, April 8 with “Outperform” rating. The stock of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) has “Overweight” rating given on Tuesday, September 24 by Morgan Stanley. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the shares of EL in report on Thursday, April 11 with “Buy” rating. The stock of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, August 20. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $21000 target in Tuesday, August 20 report. As per Tuesday, August 20, the company rating was maintained by Bank of America.