$1.60 EPS Expected for Ingredion (INGR); Credit Acceptance (CACC) Sentiment Is 0.78

Credit Acceptance Corp (CACC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio has worsened, as 82 institutional investors increased or opened new positions, while 105 cut down and sold their positions in Credit Acceptance Corp. The institutional investors in our database now hold: 9.72 million shares, down from 10.05 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of institutional investors holding Credit Acceptance Corp in top ten positions was flat from 11 to 11 for the same number . Sold All: 32 Reduced: 73 Increased: 45 New Position: 37.

Analysts expect Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) to report $1.60 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 3.61% from last quarter’s $1.66 EPS. INGR’s profit would be $106.71M giving it 12.58 P/E if the $1.60 EPS is correct. After having $1.54 EPS previously, Ingredion Incorporated’s analysts see 3.90% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.56% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $80.52. About 190,162 shares traded. Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) has declined 24.14% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.57% the S&P500. Some Historical INGR News: 21/03/2018 INGREDION INCORPORATED DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.60 PER SHARE; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion 1Q EPS $1.68; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC INGR.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $7.90 TO $8.20; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s Upgrades Ingredion To Baa1; Outlook Stable; 03/05/2018 – Ingredion Sees 2018 EPS $7.90-EPS $8.20; 20/04/2018 – Moody’s: Upgrade Reflects Ingredion’s Success at Shifting Product Mix Toward Larger Proportion of Specialty Food, Starch Ingredients; 09/05/2018 – Ingredion Company Marketing Set By Stephens Inc. for May. 16; 03/05/2018 – INGREDION INC INGR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $8.29 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 16/05/2018 – Ingredion Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 23/04/2018 – Ingredion Presenting at Bank of Montreal Conference May 17

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.55, from 0.69 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 25 investors sold Ingredion Incorporated shares while 114 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 119 raised stakes. 57.75 million shares or 6.04% less from 61.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Eaton Vance Management owns 3,273 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Fincl Bank Of Montreal Can invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Magnetar Fincl Ltd Liability owns 0.03% invested in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) for 12,017 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) for 23,800 shares. Cohen Klingenstein Limited Liability Company stated it has 13,598 shares. Gotham Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 38,874 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Citigroup Inc accumulated 26,355 shares or 0% of the stock. Brinker Cap has invested 0.04% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Tci Wealth Advsr reported 475 shares. 390,041 are held by Panagora Asset Mgmt Incorporated. The Ohio-based Gateway Advisers Llc has invested 0.06% in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR). Invesco Limited reported 0% stake. Bnp Paribas Asset Mngmt Sa reported 5,204 shares. Kbc Gru Nv owns 44,701 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. 127,247 were accumulated by Hsbc Holding Public Ltd Llc.

Ingredion Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells starches and sweeteners for various industries. The company has market cap of $5.37 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: North America, South America, Asia Pacific and Europe, and Middle East and Africa. It has a 14.04 P/E ratio. It offers sweetener products comprising glucose syrups, high maltose syrups, high fructose corn syrups, caramel colors, dextrose, polyols, maltodextrins and glucose, and syrup solids, as well as food-grade and industrial starches, and biomaterials.

Among 2 analysts covering Ingredion (NYSE:INGR), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Ingredion had 4 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) earned “Hold” rating by Vertical Group on Thursday, January 24. Seaport Global initiated Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR) on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating.

Analysts await Credit Acceptance Corporation (NASDAQ:CACC) to report earnings on July, 30. They expect $8.52 earnings per share, up 22.59% or $1.57 from last year’s $6.95 per share. CACC’s profit will be $160.15M for 14.26 P/E if the $8.52 EPS becomes a reality. After $8.08 actual earnings per share reported by Credit Acceptance Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.45% EPS growth.

Credit Acceptance Corporation provides financing programs, and related services and products to automobile dealers in the United States. The company has market cap of $9.14 billion. It advances money to dealers in exchange for the right to service the underlying consumer loans; and buys the consumer loans from the dealers and keeps various amounts collected from the consumers. It has a 15.26 P/E ratio. The firm also engages in the business of reinsuring coverage under vehicle service contracts sold to clients by dealers on vehicles financed by the company.

Prescott General Partners Llc holds 39.55% of its portfolio in Credit Acceptance Corporation for 2.12 million shares. Smith Thomas W owns 100,348 shares or 33.79% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Abrams Bison Investments Llc has 24.48% invested in the company for 487,000 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Bloombergsen Inc. has invested 14.78% in the stock. Schaller Investment Group Inc, a North Carolina-based fund reported 30,500 shares.

Credit Acceptance Corporation (CACC) has risen 35.76% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.33% the S&P500.