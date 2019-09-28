$1.59 EPS Expected for Edison International (EIX); Red Lion Hotels Has 1.65 Sentiment

Analysts expect Edison International (NYSE:EIX) to report $1.59 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 1.92% from last quarter’s $1.56 EPS. EIX’s profit would be $569.37 million giving it 11.93 P/E if the $1.59 EPS is correct. After having $1.58 EPS previously, Edison International’s analysts see 0.63% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.17% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $75.88. About 2.14 million shares traded. Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has risen 13.49% since September 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.49% the S&P500. Some Historical EIX News: 28/03/2018 – S&PGR Affirms Ohio Edison Co. Rtgs; SACP Revised To ‘a+’; 09/04/2018 – Edison issues initiation on AJ Lucas Group (AJL); 25/04/2018 – PG&E, Edison Gain a Shield From Some Wildfire Liability in Bill; 10/04/2018 – EDISON WORKING WITH STATE AGENCIES TO CLARIFY FIRE LIABILITY; 23/04/2018 – S&P REVISES METROPOLITAN EDISON CO. OUTLOOK TO ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BBB-‘; 15/04/2018 – Interior-Parks: Mdou Moctar to Record at the Edison Laboratory – Live Online May 2 at 7:00 pm; 03/05/2018 – CON EDISON SEES FY ADJ EPS $4.15 TO $4.35, EST. $4.26; 07/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southern California Edison – 03/07/2018 03:40 AM; 30/03/2018 – Cal EMA Spills: SPILL Report – Southern Ca Edison – 03/30/2018 02:19 PM; 01/05/2018 – Edison International 1Q Net $218M

Red Lion Hotels Corp (RLH) investors sentiment increased to 1.65 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.69, from 0.96 in 2019Q1. The ratio increased, as 33 funds started new or increased stock positions, while 20 reduced and sold their equity positions in Red Lion Hotels Corp. The funds in our database now have: 17.86 million shares, down from 17.90 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding Red Lion Hotels Corp in top ten stock positions decreased from 4 to 2 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 6 Reduced: 14 Increased: 23 New Position: 10.

Red Lion Hotels Corporation, a hospitality and leisure company, owns, manages, and franchises hotels under its Hotel RL, Red Lion Hotel, Red Lion Inn & Suites, GuestHouse, and Settle Inn & Suites brands primarily in the United States. The company has market cap of $160.75 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Franchised Hotels, Company Operated Hotels, and Entertainment. It currently has negative earnings. It also promotes and presents entertainment productions under the WestCoast Entertainment name.

The stock increased 0.95% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.4. About 120,953 shares traded. Red Lion Hotels Corporation (RLH) has declined 44.57% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.57% the S&P500. Some Historical RLH News: 07/05/2018 – RED LION HOTELS – PURCHASE AGREEMENT PROVIDES REMAINDER OF PURCHASE PRICE TO BE PAID IN CASH AT CLOSING; 28/03/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – QTRLY DILUTED NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO CO $0.06; 04/04/2018 – RLH IN PACT TO BUY KNIGHTS INN BRAND FROM WYNDHAM HOTEL GROUP; 14/05/2018 – RLH Corp Closes Acquisition of the Knights Inn Brand From Wyndham Hotel Group; 04/04/2018 – RLH IN PACT TO BUY KNIGHTS INN BRAND FOR $27M CASH; 04/04/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – DEAL WILL BE IMMEDIATELY ACCRETIVE TO COMPANY’S EARNINGS AND CASH FLOW; 28/03/2018 – RED LION HOTELS CORP – QTRLY ADJUSTED NET INCOME PER SHARE $0.02; 09/05/2018 – Red Lion Controls Announces Crimson 3.1 Support for OPC Unified Architecture; 23/04/2018 – RED LION HOTELS – ENGAGED DEUTSCHE BANK SECURITIES ON APRIL 19 TO ASSIST CO IN ARRANGING A $40 MLN SENIOR SECURED CREDIT FACILITY – SEC FILING; 04/04/2018 – RLH Corp Agrees to Acquire Knights Inn Brand From Wyndham Hotel Group

Analysts await Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.07 earnings per share, up 129.17% or $0.31 from last year’s $-0.24 per share. RLH’s profit will be $1.76M for 22.86 P/E if the $0.07 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.05 actual earnings per share reported by Red Lion Hotels Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -240.00% EPS growth.

Columbia Pacific Advisors Llc holds 12.07% of its portfolio in Red Lion Hotels Corporation for 500,000 shares. Coliseum Capital Management Llc owns 3.66 million shares or 8.42% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Eidelman Virant Capital has 2.72% invested in the company for 723,000 shares. The Connecticut-based Manatuck Hill Partners Llc has invested 1.85% in the stock. Rutabaga Capital Management Llc Ma, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 481,052 shares.

More notable recent Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “RLH Secures Non-Binding Sale Agreements for Three Hotels – GlobeNewswire” on September 03, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “RLH Secures Non-Binding Sale Agreement on Red Lion Hotel Anaheim for $23 Million – GlobeNewswire” published on September 23, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “60 Biggest Movers From Yesterday – Benzinga” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about Red Lion Hotels Corporation (NYSE:RLH) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “It’s a â€œSignatureâ€ Summer for RLH Corporation – GlobeNewswire” published on July 25, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Red Lion Hotels Corporation (RLH) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 28, 2019.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in the United States. The company has market cap of $27.17 billion. The firm generates electricity through hydroelectric, diesel, natural gas, nuclear, and photovoltaic sources. It currently has negative earnings. It supplies electricity primarily to commercial, residential, industrial, agricultural, and other customers, as well as public authorities through transmission and distribution networks.

Among 6 analysts covering Edison Intl (NYSE:EIX), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Edison Intl has $8700 highest and $6500 lowest target. $75.50’s average target is -0.50% below currents $75.88 stock price. Edison Intl had 13 analyst reports since April 15, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of EIX in report on Friday, August 16 with “Equal-Weight” rating. The stock of Edison International (NYSE:EIX) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Wells Fargo. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $8700 target in Friday, June 14 report. SunTrust maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, August 12 report. As per Tuesday, June 25, the company rating was maintained by Mizuho. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Market Perform” on Wednesday, May 29. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $7300 target in Wednesday, September 4 report. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, May 16 with “Equal-Weight”. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $6500 target in Tuesday, May 14 report. UBS maintained Edison International (NYSE:EIX) on Friday, September 20 with “Buy” rating.

More notable recent Edison International (NYSE:EIX) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “What’s Going On With PG&E’s Power Shut-Offs? – Benzinga” on September 25, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Could The Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Ownership Structure Tell Us Something Useful? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 21, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Does Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Have A Place In Your Dividend Stock Portfolio? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019. More interesting news about Edison International (NYSE:EIX) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Edison International (EIX) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Edison International: Wildfires Act As Headwinds – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: May 28, 2019.