$1.59 EPS Expected for Adobe Inc. (ADBE); CANFOR CORPORATION NEW ORDINARY SHARES (CFPZF) Sellers Increased By 7.3% Their Shorts

Analysts expect Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) to report $1.59 EPS on September, 12.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 11.97% from last quarter’s $1.42 EPS. ADBE’s profit would be $771.85 million giving it 45.20 P/E if the $1.59 EPS is correct. After having $1.47 EPS previously, Adobe Inc.’s analysts see 8.16% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.68% or $4.74 during the last trading session, reaching $287.45. About 1.98 million shares traded. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 21/05/2018 – Adobe To Buy Commerce Platform Magento For $1.68 Billion — MarketWatch; 27/03/2018 – SMITH’s ACT for Adobe Experience Manager Makes Life Easier for Marketers; 10/04/2018 – GlobalSign Joins Cloud Signature Consortium and Adobe Cloud Signature Partner Program; 14/03/2018 – Adobe Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 22; 03/04/2018 – US Gov Printing: Desktop Publishing – Adobe InDesign Basics; 29/03/2018 – ADOBE GROWS ADVERTISING TECH BUSINESS WITH NBCUNIVERSAL PACT; 05/04/2018 – ADBE: Adobe names John Murpy as CFO, effective April 9 [MORE]; 05/04/2018 – ADOBE NAMES JOHN MURPHY CFO; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE SYSTEMS REAFFIRMS 2018 FORECAST; 22/05/2018 – Adobe Announces Magento Move to Beat Shopify: MageMail Analysis

More notable recent Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Adobe is Now Oversold (ADBE) – Nasdaq” on August 05, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Generating Income on Adobe (ADBE) – Nasdaq” published on August 15, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Is Adobe Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ADBE) CEO Pay Justified? – Yahoo Finance” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) Has A Rock Solid Balance Sheet – Yahoo Finance” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Adobe Systems (ADBE) Stock Moves -0.5%: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 25, 2019.

Among 16 analysts covering Adobe Systems (NASDAQ:ADBE), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. Adobe Systems has $34000 highest and $250 lowest target. $308.06’s average target is 7.17% above currents $287.45 stock price. Adobe Systems had 29 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Canaccord Genuity on Friday, March 15 with “Buy”. Wedbush maintained the shares of ADBE in report on Wednesday, June 19 with “Neutral” rating. The firm has “Hold” rating by Guggenheim given on Friday, March 15. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Overweight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, April 29. Wedbush maintained the shares of ADBE in report on Friday, March 15 with “Hold” rating. On Thursday, June 20 the stock rating was maintained by Argus Research with “Buy”. RBC Capital Markets maintained the shares of ADBE in report on Friday, March 15 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Wednesday, June 19 with “Market Perform”. Bank of America maintained Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) on Wednesday, June 19 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) earned “Buy” rating by Canaccord Genuity on Wednesday, June 19.

Adobe Systems Incorporated operates as a diversified software firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $139.54 billion. The Company’s Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, small and medium businesses, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. It has a 53.72 P/E ratio. This segmentÂ’s flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows clients to download and install the latest versions of its creative products.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.93 in 2018Q4.