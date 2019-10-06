$1.58 EPS Expected for j2 Global, Inc. (JCOM); GHOST TECHNOLOGY (GHST) Shorts Raised By 476.19%

Analysts expect j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) to report $1.58 EPS on November, 4.They anticipate $0.17 EPS change or 12.06% from last quarter’s $1.41 EPS. JCOM’s profit would be $78.83M giving it 14.40 P/E if the $1.58 EPS is correct. After having $1.47 EPS previously, j2 Global, Inc.’s analysts see 7.48% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $91. About 214,343 shares traded. j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) has risen 5.54% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.54% the S&P500. Some Historical JCOM News: 22/05/2018 – J2 Global Conference Call Set By Aliya Capital for May. 30; 07/05/2018 – J2 Global 1Q EPS 38c; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC JCOM.O SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED NON-GAAP SHR $5.95 TO $6.25; 09/04/2018 – J2 Global Names Dan Stone as Pres of Its Everyday Health Division; 07/05/2018 – J2 GLOBAL 1Q ADJ EPS $1.22, EST. $1.20; 07/05/2018 – j2 Global 1Q Adj EPS $1.22; 26/03/2018 – J2 Global Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Wellington Management Group LLP Exits Position in J2 Global; 04/05/2018 – J2 Global Presenting at Barclays Conference May 23; 18/04/2018 – J2 GLOBAL INC – FINANCIAL IMPACT TO J2 IS NOT EXPECTED TO BE MATERIAL WITH RESPECT TO ACQUISITIONS

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.14 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.21, from 1.35 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 21 investors sold j2 Global, Inc. shares while 91 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 84 raised stakes. 46.58 million shares or 0.79% less from 46.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Parametric Portfolio Associates Llc has 0.02% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Sector Pension Inv Board, Quebec – Canada-based fund reported 20,000 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt Systems reported 8,193 shares. 40,400 were reported by Clark Estates New York. 468 are held by Prelude Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Old Second National Bank Of Aurora has 0% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Blair William & Il owns 0.01% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 17,813 shares. Bancorp Of Montreal Can stated it has 0% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). First Trust L P holds 0.24% or 1.46 million shares. Arizona State Retirement Sys stated it has 0.03% in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM). Delta Asset Management Limited Company Tn holds 0% or 250 shares in its portfolio. 3,626 were reported by Zebra Capital Mgmt Llc. Corbyn Inv Mngmt Md holds 3.43% of its portfolio in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 109,696 shares. Amalgamated Bancorp reported 8,801 shares stake. Pzena Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 0% invested in j2 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:JCOM) for 5,861 shares.

j2 Global, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of Internet services worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.54 billion. It operates through two divisions, Business Cloud Services and Digital Media. It has a 30.73 P/E ratio. The Business Cloud Services segment offers cloud services to sole proprietors, small to medium-sized businesses and enterprises, and government organizations.

Among 2 analysts covering j2 Global (NASDAQ:JCOM), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. j2 Global has $11600 highest and $9500 lowest target. $105.33’s average target is 15.75% above currents $91 stock price. j2 Global had 3 analyst reports since May 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Outperform” rating given on Thursday, October 3 by JMP Securities. The stock has “Buy” rating by Sidoti on Friday, September 6.