$1.58 EPS Expected for Dollar General (DG); Clark Capital Management Group Raised Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Stake

Analysts expect Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) to report $1.58 EPS on August, 29.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 3.95% from last quarter’s $1.52 EPS. DG’s profit would be $408.15 million giving it 21.11 P/E if the $1.58 EPS is correct. After having $1.48 EPS previously, Dollar General Corporation’s analysts see 6.76% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.97% or $1.28 during the last trading session, reaching $133.43. About 982,887 shares traded. Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) has risen 36.56% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.56% the S&P500. Some Historical DG News: 08/03/2018 – Dollar General: Benefits to Be Available to Eligible Full- and Part-Time Employee; 17/05/2018 – Paladino, Cavan, Quinlivan & Pierce investigate Hertz in connection with its acquisition of Dollar Thrifty Automotive Group; 15/03/2018 – Dollar General: Total Additions to Property and Equipment During FY17 Were $646M; 15/03/2018 – RPT-DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – 2018 SAME-STORE SALES GROWTH ESTIMATED TO BE IN MID-TWO PERCENT RANGE; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General 1Q Net $364.9M; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP – DECLARES INCREASED QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.29 PER SHARE; 15/03/2018 – DOLLAR GENERAL CORP DG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $125 FROM $121; 31/05/2018 – Dollar General Costs Outpace Revenue Increase — Earnings Review; 07/03/2018 – Dollar General Volume Jumps More Than Seven Times 20 Day Average; 08/03/2018 – Dollar General to Offer Birth Mothers Eight Weeks of Paid Leav

Clark Capital Management Group Inc increased Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) stake by 12.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Clark Capital Management Group Inc acquired 174,789 shares as Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO)’s stock declined 0.32%. The Clark Capital Management Group Inc holds 1.54 million shares with $83.35 million value, up from 1.37 million last quarter. Cisco Sys Inc now has $227.29 billion valuation. The stock decreased 4.14% or $2.29 during the last trading session, reaching $53.1. About 18.90M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 17/04/2018 – Cisco President for Asia-Pacific and Japan Miyuki Suzuki said 5G will create “huge opportunities” for businesses to drive enriched customer experiences in augmented reality and virtual reality; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems 3Q Oper Cash Flow Includes $1.3 B of One-Time Foreign Taxes Related to Tax Cuts and Jobs Act; 04/04/2018 – CISCO SAID TO BE ONE OF TWO BIDDERS THAT OFFERED ZSCALER $2 BLN; 08/03/2018 – Cisco CFO Says Diversity Efforts ‘Start From the Top’ (Video); 10/05/2018 – Cisco Completes Acquisition Of Accompany; 22/04/2018 – DJ Cisco Systems Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (CSCO); 14/05/2018 – Nordea Adds NCI Building, Exits Broadcom, Cuts Cisco: 13F; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Systems Sees 4Q Charges of Up to $50M Under Restructuring That Started in 3; 28/03/2018 – CAFC: ARISTA NETWORKS, INC. v. CISCO SYSTEMS, INC. [OPINION] – Appeal #17-1313 – 2018-03-28; 22/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS B2 CFR TO C1 HOLDINGS CORP.; OUTLOOK STABLE

Clark Capital Management Group Inc decreased Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) stake by 454,415 shares to 28,051 valued at $2.26 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) stake by 335,936 shares and now owns 248,050 shares. Interpublic Group Cos Inc (NYSE:IPG) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Wespac Advisors Limited Liability Corp stated it has 66,299 shares or 2.48% of all its holdings. Calamos Ltd Liability reported 0.57% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Page Arthur B reported 8,910 shares. Edmp owns 44,629 shares or 2.35% of their US portfolio. A D Beadell Inv Counsel reported 2.09% stake. 83,651 are held by Signaturefd Llc. Quadrant Capital Ltd Liability Corp holds 0.19% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 6,285 shares. Confluence Wealth Ltd Com holds 10,578 shares. Accuvest Advsrs reported 0.27% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Carlson Management holds 6,251 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Spectrum Asset Incorporated (Nb Ca) has 1.81% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Cidel Asset Mgmt Incorporated has invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Maryland Capital accumulated 87,456 shares. First Manhattan accumulated 449,806 shares. Moreno Evelyn V invested 0.1% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

More notable recent Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Can We See Significant Institutional Ownership On The Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Share Register? – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Why Cisco (CSCO) is Poised to Beat Earnings Estimates Again – Nasdaq” published on August 01, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Notable Friday Option Activity: VLO, AVGO, CSCO – Nasdaq” on August 02, 2019. More interesting news about Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Cisco Systems (CSCO) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Technology Sector Update for 08/02/2019: SQ, STX, PINS, MSFT, AAPL, IBM, CSCO, GOOG – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity. Shares for $557,404 were bought by BUSH WESLEY G.

Among 13 analysts covering Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO), 10 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 77% are positive. Cisco Systems had 17 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Cowen & Co maintained Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) rating on Tuesday, June 25. Cowen & Co has “Buy” rating and $65 target. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Outperform”. On Monday, March 25 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. Nomura maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $5300 target in Tuesday, July 30 report. The firm earned “Equal-Weight” rating on Tuesday, February 12 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) earned “Buy” rating by Bank of America on Thursday, February 14. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Credit Suisse given on Thursday, February 14. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, April 16 by Goldman Sachs. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Thursday, February 14.

Among 14 analysts covering Dollar General (NYSE:DG), 12 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 86% are positive. Dollar General had 30 analyst reports since February 26, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. UBS maintained the shares of DG in report on Friday, May 31 with “Buy” rating. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, March 18 by Guggenheim. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Raymond James. The stock has “Buy” rating by Loop Capital on Tuesday, April 30. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Thursday, July 25 by Wells Fargo. The rating was maintained by Raymond James on Friday, May 31 with “Strong Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) rating on Friday, March 15. Morgan Stanley has “Sell” rating and $118 target. On Friday, March 15 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Buy”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Overweight” on Wednesday, April 24. BMO Capital Markets maintained Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) rating on Friday, March 15. BMO Capital Markets has “Outperform” rating and $133 target.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 1.15 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold Dollar General Corporation shares while 223 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 221 raised stakes. 233.55 million shares or 5.67% less from 247.59 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New Jersey-based Private Advisor Group Ltd has invested 0.01% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Moreover, First Fincl Bank Of Omaha has 0.61% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). 461,577 were reported by Manufacturers Life Ins Com The. Orrstown Financial has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Cwm Limited Company accumulated 39 shares. Parametric Port Associates Limited Liability Co holds 0.16% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 1.58 million shares. Griffin Asset Mgmt has invested 0.03% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG). Ellington Limited Liability Co owns 0.13% invested in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 6,200 shares. 1.34M are held by Epoch Inv Prns. Atria Invests Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 37,834 shares. Westover Cap Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 1.99% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 32,125 shares. Envestnet Asset Management holds 0.06% of its portfolio in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG) for 380,967 shares. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management Ltd Co accumulated 2,484 shares. Tower Research Capital Ltd (Trc) accumulated 5,230 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Guardian Life Insurance Of America has invested 0.01% in Dollar General Corporation (NYSE:DG).