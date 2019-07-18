$1.55 EPS Expected for Rogers (ROG); Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Has Lowered Ford Mtr Co Del (Put) (F) Stake By $1.19 Million

Analysts expect Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) to report $1.55 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.36 EPS change or 30.25% from last quarter’s $1.19 EPS. ROG’s profit would be $28.75M giving it 25.87 P/E if the $1.55 EPS is correct. After having $1.85 EPS previously, Rogers Corporation’s analysts see -16.22% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.16% or $1.89 during the last trading session, reaching $160.41. About 200,891 shares traded. Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) has risen 54.85% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 50.42% the S&P500. Some Historical ROG News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Rogers Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROG); 22/05/2018 – Rogers to Participate in B. Riley FBR Investor Conference; 21/03/2018 – ROGERS REPORTS CFO TRANSITION; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp 1Q EPS $1.40; 26/04/2018 – Rogers Corp Sees 2Q EPS $1.10-EPS $1.25; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.25 TO $1.40, EST. $1.42; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corp. Announces Chief Financial Officer Transition; 26/04/2018 – ROGERS 1Q ADJ EPS $1.48, EST. $1.39; 17/04/2018 – Universal Laser Systems Expands Its Materials Database with DuPont™ and Rogers Corporation Materials; 21/03/2018 – Rogers Corp.: Janice E. Stipp to Retire as Finance Chief, Effective May 16

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp decreased Ford Mtr Co Del (Put) (F) stake by 49.77% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp sold 149,300 shares as Ford Mtr Co Del (Put) (F)’s stock rose 23.19%. The Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp holds 150,700 shares with $1.32M value, down from 300,000 last quarter. Ford Mtr Co Del (Put) now has $41.21B valuation. The stock decreased 1.71% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $10.33. About 24.46 million shares traded. Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has declined 7.33% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.76% the S&P500. Some Historical F News: 02/04/2018 – Comstock Resources: Monetizing Eagle Ford Shale Production; 25/04/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO SAYS EXPECTS TO IMPROVE ITS CAPITAL EFFICIENCY; 25/04/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – SEES 2018 REVENUE MODESTLY HIGHER THAN 2017; SEES 2018 ADJ SHR OF $1.45 TO $1.70; 15/03/2018 – Ford Targets Toyota Hybrids, Jeep SUVs in Showroom-Wide Overhaul; 22/03/2018 – INDIA’S MAHINDRA, U.S. CARMAKER FORD SIGN AGREEMENT TO DEVELOP MIDSIZE AND COMPACT SUV, ELECTRIC VEHICLE; 13/03/2018 – Watts Water Technologies Elects New Director; 08/03/2018 – Bottomline Technologies Privacy and Data Security Solution Purchased by Henry Ford Health System; 21/03/2018 – U.S. spending plan include $100 mln for autonomous cars research, testing; 23/05/2018 – Trump mulling probe of auto imports on national security grounds; 15/04/2018 – Ford unveils 2021 robo-taxi launch date

Rogers Corporation designs, develops, makes, and sells engineered materials and components worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.98 billion. The company??s Advanced Connectivity Solutions segment offers circuit materials and solutions for connectivity applications in wireless communications infrastructure, automotive, connected devices, wired infrastructure, consumer electronics, and aerospace/defense. It has a 33.27 P/E ratio. The Company’s Elastomeric Material Solutions segment provides elastomeric material solutions for critical cushioning, sealing, impact protection, and vibration management applications, including general industrial, portable electronics, consumer goods, automotive, mass transportation, construction, and printing applications.

More notable recent Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) news were published by: Streetinsider.com which released: “Novartis raises full-year targets, aims to settle US lawsuit – StreetInsider.com” on July 18, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About NuVasive, Inc. (NUVA) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What You Must Know About Rogers Corporation’s (NYSE:ROG) Financial Health – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Hedge Funds Have Never Been This Bullish On Chemical Financial Corporation (CHFC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Did Hedge Funds Drop The Ball On Rogers Corporation (ROG)? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Rogers (NYSE:ROG), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Rogers had 6 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. FBR Capital maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Monday, March 11 report. The stock has “Buy” rating by Needham on Thursday, February 21. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by FBR Capital.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.66 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.63, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 14 investors sold Rogers Corporation shares while 48 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 71 raised stakes. 16.27 million shares or 2.10% less from 16.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 1,400 were accumulated by Strs Ohio. Shellback Cap Lp holds 131,750 shares or 2.49% of its portfolio. Sterling Cap Mngmt Limited Com has invested 0.03% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) owns 974 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Us National Bank & Trust De stated it has 0% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Goldman Sachs has 278,985 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund owns 18,800 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bb&T Securities Ltd Co has 0.01% invested in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Everence Capital holds 0.08% or 2,710 shares in its portfolio. Geode Capital Mngmt Limited Liability Com invested 0.01% in Rogers Corporation (NYSE:ROG). Fmr Limited Liability, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 13 shares. Bbva Compass State Bank Inc reported 4,120 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares stated it has 113 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Ltd Liability reported 200 shares. Manufacturers Life Insurance Commerce The invested in 0% or 11,919 shares.

Among 6 analysts covering Ford Motor (NYSE:F), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Ford Motor had 14 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) earned “Hold” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, February 26. Morgan Stanley maintained Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) rating on Wednesday, February 20. Morgan Stanley has “Hold” rating and $10 target. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, February 27 report. The stock of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) has “Market Perform” rating given on Monday, May 6 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, March 26 by Morgan Stanley. As per Friday, March 1, the company rating was maintained by UBS.

Since May 10, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $203,238 activity. 10,000 shares valued at $103,200 were bought by LECHLEITER JOHN C on Friday, May 10. On Thursday, May 23 THORNTON JOHN L bought $100,038 worth of Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) or 10,200 shares.

Lombard Odier Asset Management Usa Corp increased Rio Tinto Plc (NYSE:RIO) stake by 38,477 shares to 60,000 valued at $3.53M in 2019Q1. It also upped Cleveland Cliffs Inc (Put) stake by 340,000 shares and now owns 1.34 million shares. Bausch Health Cos Inc (Put) was raised too.

More notable recent Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Detroit automakers prep for UAW talks – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “Large Option Trader Makes Aggressive Bearish Play On Ford – Benzinga” published on July 09, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Record Number Of Mexican-Made Vehicles Cross Borders To Be Sold In North American, Asian Markets – Benzinga” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) Earnings Expected to Grow – Live Trading News” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Wars: GM Vs. Ford Vs. Tesla Vs. Toyota – Benzinga” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Analysts await Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.33 EPS, up 22.22% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.27 per share. F’s profit will be $1.32B for 7.83 P/E if the $0.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.44 actual EPS reported by Ford Motor Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.29, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 71 investors sold F shares while 258 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 255 raised stakes. 1.83 billion shares or 1.23% less from 1.86 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsr Ltd Liability owns 5,350 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Rhumbline Advisers reported 6.75 million shares. 171 were reported by Perkins Coie Tru. Moreover, Hilltop has 0.05% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Gabalex Capital Management Limited owns 1.80M shares for 4.57% of their portfolio. Court Place Limited Com invested in 31,716 shares. Loring Wolcott Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma invested in 0% or 1,122 shares. Silvercrest Asset Management Grp Incorporated Ltd Llc stated it has 144,556 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Wesbanco Bankshares Inc holds 116,674 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Nuwave Inv Lc owns 40,113 shares. Whittier Tru Communications Of Nevada reported 13,544 shares. Webster Comml Bank N A has 0% invested in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Kornitzer Cap Mngmt Ks holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F) for 713,088 shares. Susquehanna Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.06% in Ford Motor Company (NYSE:F). Regentatlantic Capital Limited Liability invested in 35,636 shares.