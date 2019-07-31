$1.55 EPS Expected for Quaker Chemical (KWR); Dril-quip (DRQ) SI Increased By 4.62%

Analysts expect Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) to report $1.55 EPS on August, 1 after the close.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 0.64% from last quarter’s $1.56 EPS. KWR’s profit would be $20.67M giving it 30.47 P/E if the $1.55 EPS is correct. After having $1.41 EPS previously, Quaker Chemical Corporation’s analysts see 9.93% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.63% or $3.03 during the last trading session, reaching $188.93. About 81,502 shares traded. Quaker Chemical Corporation (NYSE:KWR) has risen 33.93% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 29.50% the S&P500. Some Historical KWR News: 12/04/2018 – Product Solutions to Suppress Dust and Reduce Downtime; 20/03/2018 – Griffin Capital Essential Asset REIT Completes Acquisition of Quaker Sales and Distribution Facility; 24/04/2018 – Quaker Chemical Short-Interest Ratio Rises 76% to 9 Days; 09/05/2018 – QUAKER CHEMICAL BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 37C/SHR FROM 35.5C, EST. 37C; 30/05/2018 – QUAKER CHEMICAL CORP – AMENDMENT EXTENDS MATURITY DATE OF CREDIT FACILITY TO OCTOBER 14, 2019 – SEC FILING; 09/05/2018 – QUAKER CHEMICAL REPORTS 4.2% BOOST IN CASH DIV; 09/05/2018 – Quaker Chemical Raises Quarterly Dividend to 37c Vs. 35.5c; 21/04/2018 – DJ Quaker Chemical Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KWR); 07/03/2018 – Norges Bank Buys New 1.1% Position in Quaker Chemical; 22/05/2018 – Quaker Lobby Urges Congress to Reduce Mandatory Minimum Sentencing

Dril-quip Inc (NYSE:DRQ) had an increase of 4.62% in short interest. DRQ’s SI was 5.11M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 4.62% from 4.89 million shares previously. With 1.07M avg volume, 5 days are for Dril-quip Inc (NYSE:DRQ)’s short sellers to cover DRQ’s short positions. The SI to Dril-quip Inc’s float is 14.47%. The stock increased 6.30% or $3.11 during the last trading session, reaching $52.51. About 447,212 shares traded or 35.66% up from the average. Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) has declined 3.63% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 8.06% the S&P500. Some Historical DRQ News: 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP INC DRQ.N SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $380 MLN TO $400 MLN; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP 1Q ADJ LOSS/SHR 16C, EST. LOSS/SHR 1.0C; 19/04/2018 – DJ Dril-Quip Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (DRQ); 08/03/2018 Dril-Quip Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Dril-Quip at Company Marketing Hosted By FBR Today; 15/03/2018 – DRIL-QUIP REPORTS RETIREMENT OF JERRY M. BROOKS; 15/03/2018 – Dril-Quip Announces Retirement of Jerry M. Brooks; 26/04/2018 – Dril-Quip 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 16c; 01/05/2018 – Dril-Quip Wins Spotlight on New Technology Award for Hands-Free Drilling Riser System; 26/04/2018 – DRIL-QUIP – ALTHOUGH INCREMENTAL PROJECT-BASED BOOKINGS ARE EXPECTED IN 2018, CO DOES NOT ANTICIPATE THESE BOOKINGS TO MATERIALLY AFFECT 2018 REVENUE

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 17 investors sold Dril-Quip, Inc. shares while 69 reduced holdings. 44 funds opened positions while 52 raised stakes. 40.93 million shares or 1.48% less from 41.54 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) for 38,938 shares. Tudor Corporation Et Al has 30,203 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio. Glenmede Tru Na reported 0% stake. Chilton Mngmt Ltd Com holds 40,025 shares. Assetmark holds 0% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) or 318 shares. Ranger Inv Mgmt Limited Partnership stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ). Heartland reported 295,539 shares. Rhumbline Advisers accumulated 0.01% or 109,993 shares. Quantbot Technologies L P owns 1,561 shares. Legal General Pcl accumulated 106,908 shares or 0% of the stock. Citadel Ltd stated it has 316,056 shares. Sg Americas Securities Limited Company invested in 10,518 shares or 0% of the stock. Barclays Pcl holds 0% or 25,376 shares in its portfolio. 153,742 were accumulated by Raymond James & Assoc. Hgk Asset Management Incorporated has invested 0.09% in Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ).

Dril-Quip, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, makes, sells, and services offshore drilling and production equipment for use in deepwater, harsh environment, and severe service applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $1.90 billion. It operates through three divisions: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. It currently has negative earnings. The companyÂ’s principal products include subsea and surface wellheads, subsea and surface production trees, subsea control systems and manifolds, mudline hanger systems, specialty connectors and associated pipes, drilling and production riser systems, liner hangers, wellhead connectors, and diverters, as well as consumable downhole products.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for various heavy industrial and manufacturing applications worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.52 billion. The Company’s products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other clients to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications. It has a 41.7 P/E ratio. The firm also provides metal finishing compounds to prepare metal surfaces for special treatments, such as galvanizing and tin plating, as well as to prepare metal for further processing; forming compounds used to facilitate the drawing and extrusion of metal products; chemical milling maskants for the aerospace industry; and temporary and permanent coatings for metal and concrete products.