$1.55 EPS Expected for Crane Co. (CR); Shorts at Norbord (OSB) Lowered By 26.43%

Analysts expect Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) to report $1.55 EPS on July, 22.They anticipate $0.14 EPS change or 9.93% from last quarter’s $1.41 EPS. CR’s profit would be $92.82M giving it 13.75 P/E if the $1.55 EPS is correct. After having $1.45 EPS previously, Crane Co.’s analysts see 6.90% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.62% or $1.36 during the last trading session, reaching $85.23. About 427,518 shares traded or 45.83% up from the average. Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) has declined 0.71% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.14% the S&P500. Some Historical CR News: 23/04/2018 – CRANE SEES YR ADJ. EPS $5.45-$5.65, SAW $5.35-$5.55, EST. $5.52; 23/04/2018 – Correct: Crane Co Sees 2018 Adj EPS $5.45-Adj EPS $5.65; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N SEES FY 2018 SHR $5.45 TO $5.65 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co. Declares Second Quarter Dividend; 23/04/2018 – CRANE CO CR.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.52 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/05/2018 – Crane Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 23/04/2018 – Crane: ‘Excited’ About Multi-Year Earnings Growth View But Optimism ‘Tempered Somewhat’ by Uncertainty on Global Trade Environmen; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court Declines to Hear Crane Co.’s Appeal of Missouri Appellate Court Ruling; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co Sees 2018 Adj EPS $4.75-Adj EPS $4.95; 23/04/2018 – Crane Co: Off to ‘Solid Start’ and Continues to ‘Pursue Opportunities That Could Provide Further Upside’

Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB) had a decrease of 26.43% in short interest. OSB’s SI was 1.82M shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 26.43% from 2.47M shares previously. With 135,900 avg volume, 13 days are for Norbord Inc (NYSE:OSB)’s short sellers to cover OSB’s short positions. The SI to Norbord Inc’s float is 3.96%. The stock increased 1.36% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $23.86. About 128,482 shares traded. Norbord Inc. (NYSE:OSB) has declined 43.15% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.58% the S&P500. Some Historical OSB News: 03/05/2018 – Norbord Inc. Announces Election of Board of Directors; 15/03/2018 – NORBORD TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND PRODUCTION AT 100 MILE HOUSE, BC; 03/05/2018 – Norbord 1Q Adj EPS $1.10; 15/03/2018 – Norbord Expects Suspension to Commence Around May 14 and to Continue for About 1 Month; 12/03/2018 Norbord Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 04/05/2018 – Norbord Inc. Announces Corrected Voting Results on Election of Bd of Directors; 04/05/2018 – NORBORD INC. ANNOUNCES CORRECTED VOTING RESULTS ON ELECTION OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 29/03/2018 – Global Lumber & Wood Production Market Report 2018 With lndividual Analysis on the Top 100 Companies Including Metsaliitto Osuuskunta, Norbord and Sonae Industria – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 15/03/2018 – Norbord To Suspend Production at Oriented Strand Bd Mill in British Columbia; 15/03/2018 – NORBORD TO TEMPORARILY SUSPEND PRODUCTION AT ITS 100 MILE HOUSE, BC MILL

Norbord Inc. manufactures and sells wood panels for retail chains, contractor supply yards, and industrial clients primarily in North America and Europe. The company has market cap of $1.95 billion. The firm offers oriented strand boards for use in sheathing, flooring, and roofing in home construction applications; particleboards that are used in flooring and other construction applications; and medium density fiberboards for use in cabinet doors, mouldings, and interior wall paneling applications, as well as related value-added products for use in the construction of new homes, and renovation and repair of existing structures. It has a 7.38 P/E ratio. Norbord Inc. markets its products under the Durastrand pointSIX, Pinnacle, Stabledge, TruFlor pointSIX and TruFlor, SteadiTred, QuakeZone, Tallwall, Trubord and Windstorm, SolarBord, TruDeck, StableDec, SterlingOSB, Caberwood, and Conti and Caberboard brands.

Crane Co. manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The company has market cap of $5.10 billion. The companyÂ’s Fluid Handling segment provides process valves and related products, such as on/off valves and related products for critical and demanding applications in the chemical, gas and oil, power, non-residential construction, and general industrial end markets; and pumps and related products for water and wastewater applications in the industrial, municipal, commercial, and military markets. It has a 14.87 P/E ratio. This segment offers its products under the Crane, Saunders, Jenkins, Pacific, Xomox, Krombach, DEPA, ELRO, REVO, Flowseal, Centerline, Resistoflex, Duochek, Barksdale, WTA, Deming, Weinman, Burks, and Barnes trade names.

