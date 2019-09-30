$1.54 EPS Expected for Eaton plc (ETN); Shorts at INGENICO GROUP SA ORDINARY SHARES (INGIF) Lowered By 1.01%

INGENICO GROUP SA ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:INGIF) had a decrease of 1.01% in short interest. INGIF’s SI was 333,400 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 1.01% from 336,800 shares previously. It closed at $95.78 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 30, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report $1.54 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 7.69% from last quarter’s $1.43 EPS. ETN’s profit would be $646.80M giving it 13.52 P/E if the $1.54 EPS is correct. After having $1.53 EPS previously, Eaton Corporation plc’s analysts see 0.65% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.36% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $83.31. About 571,235 shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 01/05/2018 – EATON BOOSTS FORECAST; 01/05/2018 – EATON CORP 1Q OPER EPS $1.10; 10/05/2018 – EATON – SFGW WILL OWN 51 PCT INTEREST IN NEW JV, EATON WILL OWN 49 PCT INTEREST; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR TO GIVE UPDATE ON MAY 2 FIRE AT EATON RAPIDS PLANT; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q EPS $1.10; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR CO – MERIDIAN IS PRODUCING TRUCK PARTS AGAIN AT ITS EATON RAPIDS FACILITY; 10/04/2018 – EATON CORPORATION PLC ETN.N : GOLDMAN SACHS RAISES RATING TO BUY; 14/03/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Eaton on March 13 for “Variable neutral impedance for multi-source system” (Ohio Inventor); 16/03/2018 – Eaton Partners Acts as Exclusive Placement Agent for Brightstar Capital Partners’ Inaugural Fund Program; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Named to 100 Best Corporate Citizens List for 11th Consecutive Year by Corporate Responsibility Magazine

Ingenico Group Â– GCS, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment solutions through in-store, online, and mobile channels worldwide. The company has market cap of $6.16 billion. The firm offers various payment solutions; and operates a range of smart terminals combining technologies with the security requirements. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s smart terminals provide merchants with a platform and connectivity for deploying and managing payment, as well as value-enhancing business applications; and POS management services enable merchants to optimize their store and checkout formats and to cover consumer touch points.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.16, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 48 investors sold Eaton Corporation plc shares while 297 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 315.54 million shares or 0.40% less from 316.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Putnam Fl Investment Communication has 0.07% invested in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 10,609 shares. Beacon Group invested 0.85% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Wolverine Asset Management Limited Liability Company has 25,000 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Landscape Cap Mngmt Lc holds 4,395 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Pnc Group reported 1.21M shares. Legacy Prtnrs Inc reported 29,710 shares stake. Baystate Wealth Mngmt Ltd Llc holds 0% or 152 shares in its portfolio. Architects, a New Jersey-based fund reported 21 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mgmt Co invested in 0.01% or 42,681 shares. Doliver Lp invested in 4,397 shares or 0.14% of the stock. Bnp Paribas Asset invested 0.08% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Finance Counselors Inc has invested 0.44% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). 28,556 are owned by Meiji Yasuda Life Insur. Edge Wealth Management Ltd Co holds 33,955 shares or 0.63% of its portfolio. Edmp Inc reported 13,291 shares.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $34.99 billion. The Company’s Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products. It has a 16.22 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Electrical Systems and Services segment provides power distribution and assemblies, three phase power quality products, hazardous duty electrical equipment, explosion-proof instrumentation, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and services.

Among 2 analysts covering Eaton (NYSE:ETN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Eaton has $9000 highest and $8200 lowest target. $86’s average target is 3.23% above currents $83.31 stock price. Eaton had 6 analyst reports since April 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Tuesday, September 3 by Robert W. Baird. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Wednesday, July 31 by Morgan Stanley.