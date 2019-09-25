$1.54 EPS Expected for Eaton plc (ETN); Heartland Express (HTLD)’s Sentiment Is 1.28

Heartland Express Inc (HTLD) investors sentiment decreased to 1.28 in Q2 2019. It’s down -0.29, from 1.57 in 2019Q1. The ratio has worsened, as 68 investment professionals started new or increased equity positions, while 53 cut down and sold holdings in Heartland Express Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 45.22 million shares, down from 46.02 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Heartland Express Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 17 Reduced: 36 Increased: 47 New Position: 21.

Analysts expect Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report $1.54 EPS on October, 29.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 7.69% from last quarter’s $1.43 EPS. ETN’s profit would be $646.76M giving it 13.42 P/E if the $1.54 EPS is correct. After having $1.53 EPS previously, Eaton Corporation plc’s analysts see 0.65% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.40% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $82.65. About 491,378 shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 2.92% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.92% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 03/04/2018 – ARENA MINERALS -FOLLOWING RESIGNATION OF EATON, DANIEL BRUNO HAS BEEN APPOINTED AS INTERIM CHAIRMAN OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 10/04/2018 – Eaton to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 1, 2018; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic Syndrome; 07/05/2018 – Eaton Demonstrates Transformational Possibilities of Connected Lighting for Today’s Smart Homes, Buildings and Communities at LIGHTFAIR International; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR TO GIVE UPDATE ON MAY 2 FIRE AT EATON RAPIDS PLANT; 29/03/2018 – Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Announces Submission of New Drug Application for Firdapse® for Treatment of Lambert-Eaton Myasthenic; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Sees 2Q EPS $1.25-EPS $1.35; 24/05/2018 – S&P REVISES EATON CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘NEGATIVE’; RATING ‘A-‘; 22/03/2018 – CDOT: US 85 Resurfacing from Eaton to Ault Project Team to Host Open House March 28 Mar 22, 2018; 10/05/2018 – EATON – SFGW WILL OWN 51 PCT INTEREST IN NEW JV, EATON WILL OWN 49 PCT INTEREST

Among 2 analysts covering Eaton (NYSE:ETN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Eaton has $9000 highest and $8200 lowest target. $86’s average target is 4.05% above currents $82.65 stock price. Eaton had 6 analyst reports since April 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Tuesday, September 3. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 31 with “Equal-Weight”.

More notable recent Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “How Many Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) Shares Do Institutions Own? – Yahoo Finance” on September 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Eaton downgraded to Neutral at Baird – Seeking Alpha” published on September 03, 2019, Fool.com published: “3 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 3% – The Motley Fool” on September 20, 2019. More interesting news about Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Eaton (NYSE:ETN) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 14% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Eaton Corporation plc’s (NYSE:ETN) Capital Allocation Ability Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 24, 2019.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $34.71 billion. The Company’s Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products. It has a 16.09 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Electrical Systems and Services segment provides power distribution and assemblies, three phase power quality products, hazardous duty electrical equipment, explosion-proof instrumentation, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.02 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.18 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 48 investors sold Eaton Corporation plc shares while 297 reduced holdings. 91 funds opened positions while 261 raised stakes. 315.54 million shares or 0.40% less from 316.81 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. South State Corporation stated it has 0.03% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Van Hulzen Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company, a California-based fund reported 105,059 shares. Sandy Spring Comml Bank has invested 0.01% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Twin Capital Mgmt invested in 89,699 shares or 0.52% of the stock. Paloma Prns Management has 59,316 shares. Pnc Fincl Grp Inc invested in 1.21 million shares or 0.1% of the stock. Csat Advisory Limited Partnership has 809 shares. Cibc reported 16,149 shares. Eaton Vance Mgmt holds 0.03% or 154,580 shares in its portfolio. Gabelli Funds Lc, a New York-based fund reported 204,700 shares. Texas Cap Financial Bank Tx holds 0.55% or 3,930 shares. Maryland Cap reported 0.05% stake. Northwestern Mutual Wealth stated it has 0.01% in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN). Stifel Fincl holds 0.17% of its portfolio in Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) for 792,972 shares. Cadence Management Lc stated it has 17,575 shares or 0.15% of all its holdings.

The stock increased 1.01% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $21.09. About 35,143 shares traded. Heartland Express, Inc. (HTLD) has risen 3.77% since September 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.77% the S&P500. Some Historical HTLD News: 25/04/2018 – Heartland Express, Inc. Reports Revenues and Earnings for the First Quarter of 2018; 25/04/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS INC – QTRLY SHR $0.16; 11/05/2018 – Heartland Express Announces Share-Repurchase Authorization; 13/03/2018 – Heartland Express, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 25/04/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS 1Q EPS 16C, EST. 12C; 23/04/2018 – DJ Heartland Express Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (HTLD); 25/04/2018 – Heartland Express 1Q Rev $156.7M; 11/05/2018 – HEARTLAND EXPRESS, REPORTS SHARE BUYBACK AUTHORIZATION; 15/03/2018 – Harwood Feffer LLP Announces Investigation of Heartland Express, Inc; 25/05/2018 – Heartland Express Presenting at KeyCorp Conference May 30

More notable recent Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Are You Looking for a Top Momentum Pick? Why Heartland Express (HTLD) is a Great Choice – Nasdaq” on September 11, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Heartland Express, Inc. Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend – GlobeNewswire” published on September 10, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Heartland Express Inc. Earns 16th Quest for Quality Award – GlobeNewswire” on September 19, 2019. More interesting news about Heartland Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLD) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Heartland Express Acquires Millis Transfer, Inc. and Related Companies – GlobeNewswire” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday – Benzinga” with publication date: September 10, 2019.

Heartland Express, Inc., through its subsidiaries, operates as a short-to-medium haul truckload carrier in the United States and Canada. The company has market cap of $1.73 billion. The firm primarily provides nationwide asset dry van truckload service for shippers from Washington to Florida and New England to California; and temperature-controlled transportation services. It has a 21.5 P/E ratio. It transports appliances, automotive parts, consumer products, paper products, packaged foodstuffs, and retail goods.

Sib Llc holds 3.56% of its portfolio in Heartland Express, Inc. for 257,297 shares. Arrowmark Colorado Holdings Llc owns 6.31 million shares or 1.1% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Dean Capital Management has 0.9% invested in the company for 47,895 shares. The Ohio-based Dean Investment Associates Llc has invested 0.65% in the stock. Bbt Capital Management Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 29,315 shares.