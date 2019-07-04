$1.53 EPS Expected for Anixter International Inc. (AXE); Corecommodity Management Has Upped Renewable Energy Group (REGI) Holding

Analysts expect Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) to report $1.53 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $1.53 EPS. AXE’s profit would be $50.61 million giving it 9.72 P/E if the $1.53 EPS is correct. After having $1.33 EPS previously, Anixter International Inc.’s analysts see 15.04% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.61% or $0.94 during the last trading session, reaching $59.47. About 42,255 shares traded. Anixter International Inc. (NYSE:AXE) has declined 9.07% since July 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.50% the S&P500. Some Historical AXE News: 19/04/2018 – DJ Anixter International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AXE); 26/04/2018 – ANIXTER INTERNATIONAL INC – ENTERED INTO DEFINITIVE AGREEMENTS TO ACQUIRE SECURITY BUSINESSES IN AUSTRALIA AND NEW ZEALAND FOR $151 MLN; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Expects Acquisitions Close Before 2Q-End, Add to Earnings in First Full Year of Operation; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International 1Q Adj EPS $1.16; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Sees FY18 Organic Sales Growth of 2.0%-5.0%; 22/03/2018 Anixter Moves Flagship European Distribution Center to Lichfield, U.K; 26/04/2018 – Anixter Closes Below 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International Enters Definitive Agreements to Acquire Security Businesses in Australia and New Zealand for About $151M; 26/04/2018 – Anixter International 1Q Net $32.1M; 24/04/2018 – Channing Capital Management Exits Position in Anixter

Corecommodity Management Llc increased Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI) stake by 675.48% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Corecommodity Management Llc acquired 20,440 shares as Renewable Energy Group Inc (REGI)’s stock declined 37.31%. The Corecommodity Management Llc holds 23,466 shares with $515,000 value, up from 3,026 last quarter. Renewable Energy Group Inc now has $592.12 million valuation. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $15.74. About 314,378 shares traded. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) has risen 10.40% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.97% the S&P500. Some Historical REGI News: 30/04/2018 – Regi U.S., Inc. Announce Results of its Annual Shareholders Meeting and Changes in Key Management Positions; 23/04/2018 – DJ Renewable Energy Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (REGI); 16/05/2018 – Renewable Energy at Bank of Montreal Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 1Q Net $214.4M; 10/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Group Completes $32 Million Ralston Biodiesel Expansion; 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP INC – QTRLY 135 MLN GALLONS SOLD, UP 11% Y/Y; 17/05/2018 – Renewable Energy Rises for 9 Days: Longest Streak Since IPO; 03/05/2018 – RENEWABLE ENERGY GROUP INC – QTRLY 106 MLN GALLONS PRODUCED, UP 10% Y/Y; 08/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group 4Q Rev $577.3M; 15/03/2018 – Renewable Energy Group: Michael Jackson Retires From Board

Among 2 analysts covering Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Renewable Energy Group had 6 analyst reports since March 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Roth Capital upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $22 target in Monday, June 24 report.

Anixter International Inc., through its subsidiaries, distributes enterprise cabling and security solutions, electrical and electronic wire and cable products, and utility power solutions. The company has market cap of $1.97 billion. The Company’s Network & Security Solutions segment offers copper and fiber optic cable and connectivity, access control, video surveillance, intrusion and fire/life safety, cabinets, power, cable management, wireless, professional audio/video, voice and networking switches, and other ancillary products to technology, finance, telecommunications service providers, transportation, education, government, healthcare, and retail industries. It has a 12.44 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Electrical and Electronic Solutions segment provides electrical and electronic wires and cables, shipboard cables, support and supply products, low-voltage cables, instrumentation cables, industrial communication and control products, security cables, connectors, industrial Ethernet switches, and voice and data cables to the commercial and industrial, and original equipment maker markets.