$1.52 EPS Expected for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (TCBI); The Wendy's Company (WEN) Covered By 5 Bullish Analysts Last Week

Among 10 analysts covering Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN), 5 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Wendy’s has $2400 highest and $17.5000 lowest target. $20.65’s average target is 0.88% above currents $20.47 stock price. Wendy’s had 14 analyst reports since April 10, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Tuesday, September 10 the stock rating was maintained by SunTrust with “Buy”. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, May 9 by BMO Capital Markets. The stock of The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Friday, June 28. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Tuesday, September 10 by Wells Fargo. See The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) latest ratings:

10/09/2019 Broker: BTIG Research Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

10/09/2019 Broker: SunTrust Rating: Buy Old Target: $22.0000 New Target: $24.0000 Maintain

10/09/2019 Broker: Wells Fargo Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $19.0000 New Target: $20.0000 Maintain

10/09/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

04/09/2019 Broker: Kalinowski Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

13/08/2019 Broker: M Partners Rating: Neutral New Target: $20.0000 Initiates Coverage On

29/07/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Rating: Sell New Target: $17.5000 Initiates Coverage On

28/06/2019 Broker: JP Morgan Rating: Overweight Old Target: $20.0000 New Target: $21.0000 Maintain

25/06/2019 Broker: Credit Suisse Rating: Neutral New Target: $20.0000 Initiates Coverage On

12/06/2019 Broker: Evercore Rating: In-Line New Target: $20.0000 Initiates Coverage On

Analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to report $1.52 EPS on October, 16.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 7.88% from last quarter’s $1.65 EPS. TCBI’s profit would be $76.45 million giving it 9.25 P/E if the $1.52 EPS is correct. After having $1.50 EPS previously, Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.’s analysts see 1.33% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.02% or $0.57 during the last trading session, reaching $56.25. About 569,734 shares traded. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) has declined 31.34% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TCBI News: 15/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Adds Texas Capital, Exits Avis Budget: 13F; 21/03/2018 – Texas Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 12/03/2018 – Police link two more bombings in Texas capital to earlier attack; 20/03/2018 – Serial bombings put Texas capital on edge; 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $210.3M; 08/03/2018 Texas Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q EPS $1.38, EST. $1.34

The Wendy's Company, through its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant firm in the hamburger sandwich segment worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.72 billion. It is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants. It has a 10.32 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s restaurants offer a range of chicken breast sandwiches, chicken nuggets, chili, French fries, baked potatoes, salads, soft drinks, Frosty desserts, and kidsÂ’ meals.

The stock decreased 1.40% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $20.47. About 3.31M shares traded or 6.06% up from the average. The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) has risen 10.24% since September 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.24% the S&P500. Some Historical WEN News: 08/03/2018 – Florida Farmworkers Announce 5-Day “Freedom Fast” and “Time’s Up Wendy’s March” to demand Wendy’s Join Fair Food Program; 20/04/2018 – WENDYS CO – ANNOUNCED A 2020 GOAL OF OPENING MORE THAN 600 NEW RESTAURANTS; 15/05/2018 – The Manifest Finds Starbucks Is User Favorite in Survey of Restaurant Loyalty Apps; 08/05/2018 – WENDYS CO – ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE 2020 GOALS; 09/05/2018 – WENDY’S SEES COMMODITY PRESSURE EASING IN 2ND HALF OF YR; 09/05/2018 – WENDY’S SAYS PLANNING NATIONAL LAUNCH OF MOBILE ORDERING; 07/05/2018 – ♫ Reuters Insider – Trading at Noon: Super Hero predicted to boost Disney; 30/04/2018 – Wendy’s Recognizes and Celebrates Top General Managers; 17/05/2018 – TRIAN FUND MANAGEMENT LP SAYS NELSON PELTZ OWNS 19.82 PCT STAKE IN WENDYS CO AS OF MAY 16 – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – WENDY’S 1Q ADJ EPS 11C

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.13, from 1.09 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 27 investors sold The Wendy's Company shares while 74 reduced holdings. 50 funds opened positions while 73 raised stakes. 163.98 million shares or 1.38% less from 166.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd holds 0.01% or 720,791 shares in its portfolio. 27,400 were accumulated by Regions Fin. Wellington Ltd Liability Partnership has 0% invested in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) for 246,532 shares. 78,044 were reported by Raymond James And. Menta Cap Lc stated it has 0.54% in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Braun Stacey Assocs reported 0.29% stake. Comml Bank Of Hawaii has invested 0.09% in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Credit Agricole S A holds 1,000 shares. Asset Mgmt has 13,951 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Cwm invested 0% of its portfolio in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). State Treasurer State Of Michigan has invested 0.01% in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN). Macquarie Grp Ltd holds 0.06% in The Wendy's Company (NASDAQ:WEN) or 1.71M shares. Paloma Prtn Mgmt holds 0.01% or 27,149 shares. Employees Retirement System Of Ohio reported 298,562 shares. Federated Invsts Inc Pa has 223,869 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.85 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.31, from 1.16 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 26 investors sold Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. shares while 88 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 57 raised stakes. 47.83 million shares or 3.07% more from 46.41 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Comm Financial Bank invested in 12,695 shares. Sg Americas Securities Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Mutual Of America Mngmt Llc invested in 0.04% or 44,535 shares. Csat Advisory Ltd Partnership owns 111 shares for 0% of their portfolio. State Street Corp invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Texas Permanent School Fund accumulated 34,120 shares. Parametric Associate Llc holds 0.01% or 154,258 shares in its portfolio. Moreover, Brown Brothers Harriman Co has 0% invested in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) for 12 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas owns 16,000 shares. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Enterprise Fincl Corp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI). Captrust Financial Advsrs holds 0% in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) or 1,083 shares. Kempen Cap Nv invested in 0.51% or 95,000 shares. Ftb Advsrs accumulated 0% or 280 shares. Stifel Fin accumulated 61,777 shares or 0.01% of the stock.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $176,490 activity. CARGILL C KEITH bought $176,490 worth of stock.