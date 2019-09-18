$1.52 EPS Expected for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (TCBI); Lhc Group (LHCG) Sellers Decreased By 7.04% Their Shorts

Lhc Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) had a decrease of 7.04% in short interest. LHCG’s SI was 1.31M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 7.04% from 1.41M shares previously. With 246,300 avg volume, 5 days are for Lhc Group (NASDAQ:LHCG)’s short sellers to cover LHCG’s short positions. The stock increased 0.84% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $119.4. About 261,230 shares traded or 18.22% up from the average. LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has risen 48.62% since September 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.62% the S&P500. Some Historical LHCG News: 06/04/2018 – News On Almost Family Inc. (AFAM) Now Under LHCG; 02/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC – ADJ SHR IS EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $3.45 TO $3.55 IN 2018 FOR COMBINED CO; 15/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 23/05/2018 – LHC Group’s First-Quarter CMS Star Ratings Continue to Outperform National Averages; 02/04/2018 – ALMOST FAMILY SAYS IN CONNECTION WITH CONSUMMATION OF MERGER WITH LHC GROUP CO TERMINATED CREDIT FACILITY DATED AS OF DEC 5, 2016 – SEC FILING; 19/04/2018 – LHC Group Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 10/05/2018 – LHC Group Presenting at Conference May 16; 02/04/2018 – LHC GROUP INC – NET SERVICE REVENUE IS EXPECTED TO BE IN A RANGE OF $1.84 BLN TO $1.89 BLN IN 2018 FOR COMBINED CO; 11/05/2018 – Cortina Asset Management LLC Exits Position in LHC Group; 03/04/2018 – LHC Group Closes Above 200-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) to report $1.52 EPS on October, 16.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 7.88% from last quarter’s $1.65 EPS. TCBI’s profit would be $76.45 million giving it 9.24 P/E if the $1.52 EPS is correct. After having $1.50 EPS previously, Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc.’s analysts see 1.33% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.85% or $2.25 during the last trading session, reaching $56.17. About 456,553 shares traded. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) has declined 31.34% since September 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.34% the S&P500. Some Historical TCBI News: 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $210.3M; 12/03/2018 – Police link two more bombings in Texas capital to earlier attack; 20/03/2018 – Serial bombings put Texas capital on edge; 15/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Adds Texas Capital, Exits Avis Budget: 13F; 08/03/2018 Texas Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q EPS $1.38, EST. $1.34; 21/03/2018 – Texas Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

LHC Group, Inc., a health care provider, specializes in the post-acute continuum of care primarily for Medicare beneficiaries in the United States. The company has market cap of $3.76 billion. The firm operates through four divisions: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Community-Based Services, and Facility-Based Services. It has a 43.34 P/E ratio. The Home Health Services segment offers home nursing services, including wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pain management, pharmaceutical administration, skilled observation and assessment, and patient education; medically-oriented social services; and physical, occupational, and speech therapy services.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.04, from 1.15 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 24 investors sold LHC Group, Inc. shares while 74 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 76 raised stakes. 27.63 million shares or 1.32% less from 27.99 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aqr Llc holds 0% or 13,715 shares. Summit Creek Advisors Limited Co holds 3.07% of its portfolio in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 152,872 shares. Brinker has 0.01% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) for 3,091 shares. Pennsylvania-based Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Corporation has invested 0.06% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Ruggie Capital Group Inc holds 4 shares. Vanguard Incorporated has 0.01% invested in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Chase Counsel, a Virginia-based fund reported 10,236 shares. Fiera Capital stated it has 34,829 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Waddell & Reed Fincl holds 0.13% or 430,477 shares. Proshare Advsrs Llc invested 0% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Hightower Advsrs has 6,882 shares. Kornitzer Ks accumulated 0.03% or 12,900 shares. Goldman Sachs Group owns 75,474 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Wells Fargo Communication Mn has invested 0.01% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG). Virginia-based Yorktown Mgmt & Research has invested 0.14% in LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG).

Among 3 analysts covering LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. LHC Group has $14600 highest and $104 lowest target. $137’s average target is 14.74% above currents $119.4 stock price. LHC Group had 7 analyst reports since March 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) earned “Hold” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, March 21. The stock of LHC Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LHCG) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, August 9 by Barclays Capital. Oppenheimer maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, August 9 report.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking services and products for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. The company has market cap of $2.83 billion. It offers business deposit services and products, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 9.16 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial loans for general corporate purposes comprising financing for working capital, internal growth, and acquisitions, as well as financing for business insurance premiums; real estate term and construction loans; mortgage finance lending; mortgage correspondent aggregation; equipment leasing; and letters of credit.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $176,490 activity. 3,000 shares were bought by CARGILL C KEITH, worth $176,490.