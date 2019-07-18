$1.52 EPS Expected for Eaton plc (ETN); Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) Shorts Raised By 1.42%

Analysts expect Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) to report $1.52 EPS on July, 30.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 9.35% from last quarter’s $1.39 EPS. ETN’s profit would be $643.11 million giving it 13.05 P/E if the $1.52 EPS is correct. After having $1.26 EPS previously, Eaton Corporation plc’s analysts see 20.63% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.22% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $79.35. About 1.68 million shares traded. Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) has risen 3.87% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical ETN News: 10/05/2018 – EATON – SFGW WILL OWN 51 PCT INTEREST IN NEW JV, EATON WILL OWN 49 PCT INTEREST; 10/04/2018 – Eaton Partners Serves As Placement Agent For Copenhagen Infrastructure III; 10/04/2018 – Eaton to Announce First Quarter 2018 Earnings on May 1, 2018; 24/05/2018 – S&PGE Affirms Eaton ‘A-‘ CCR; Outlook Revised To Stbl From Neg; 16/05/2018 – FORD MOTOR TO GIVE UPDATE ON MAY 2 FIRE AT EATON RAPIDS PLANT; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. 1Q Net $488M; 01/05/2018 – Eaton Corp. Raises 2018 View To EPS $5.10-EPS $5.30; 16/05/2018 – Ford Motor: Supply Issue as a Result of a May 2 Fire at Eaton Rapids, Mich., Factory; 24/04/2018 – Eaton Declares Quarterly Dividend Payable May 18, 2018; 22/05/2018 – Paramount Appoints David Eaton as Senior Vice President, Leasing in San Francisco

Bar Harbor Bankshares Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) had an increase of 1.42% in short interest. BHB's SI was 236,400 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 1.42% from 233,100 shares previously. With 15,600 avg volume, 15 days are for Bar Harbor Bankshares Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB)'s short sellers to cover BHB's short positions. The SI to Bar Harbor Bankshares Inc's float is 1.56%. The stock decreased 3.19% or $0.81 during the last trading session, reaching $24.6. About 9,809 shares traded. Bar Harbor Bankshares (NYSEAMERICAN:BHB) has declined 10.85% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.28% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.78 in 2018Q4.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $33.57 billion. The Company’s Electrical Products segment offers electrical and industrial components, residential products, single phase power quality products, emergency lighting and fire detection products, wiring devices, structural support systems, and circuit protection and lighting products. It has a 15.73 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Electrical Systems and Services segment provides power distribution and assemblies, three phase power quality products, hazardous duty electrical equipment, explosion-proof instrumentation, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and services.

Among 4 analysts covering Eaton (NYSE:ETN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Eaton had 9 analyst reports since March 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) earned “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Monday, March 25. KeyBanc Capital Markets upgraded the stock to “Overweight” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. Deutsche Bank maintained Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) rating on Monday, March 4. Deutsche Bank has “Buy” rating and $91 target. The stock of Eaton Corporation plc (NYSE:ETN) earned “Outperform” rating by Wells Fargo on Monday, March 4. On Monday, March 4 the stock rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Buy”.

Bar Harbor Bankshares operates as a bank holding firm for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust that provides retail and commercial banking services and products. The company has market cap of $381.91 million. It accepts various retail deposit products, including checking, interest bearing NOW, money market, savings, club, health savings, and individual retirement accounts, as well as short-term and long-term certificates of deposit; and commercial deposit accounts comprising business checking and tiered money market accounts. It has a 11.77 P/E ratio. The firm also offers various loan products, such as home mortgages, residential construction loans, home equity loans and lines of credit, credit cards, and overdraft protection services; secured and unsecured installment loans for new or used automobiles, boats, recreational vehicles, mobile homes, and other personal needs; and business loans to individuals, partnerships, firms, and other business entities for capital construction, real estate and equipment financing, working capital, real estate development, and other business purposes.

