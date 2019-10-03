$1.50 EPS Expected for Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR); Westwood Holdings Group Has Lifted Boeing Co (BA) Position By $3.86 Million

Westwood Holdings Group Inc increased Boeing Co (BA) stake by 6.29% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Westwood Holdings Group Inc acquired 10,593 shares as Boeing Co (BA)’s stock declined 9.45%. The Westwood Holdings Group Inc holds 178,970 shares with $65.15M value, up from 168,377 last quarter. Boeing Co now has $206.72B valuation. The stock decreased 2.02% or $7.58 during the last trading session, reaching $367.36. About 3.70 million shares traded. The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) has declined 2.81% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.81% the S&P500. Some Historical BA News: 02/05/2018 – BOEING, NASA WORKING THROUGH MFG, WELDING ISSUES W/ NEW ROCKET; 27/04/2018 – BOEING NEARS DEAL TO BUY $3.7 BLN AEROSPACE PARTS COMPANY KLX – CNBC, CITING DOW JONES; 26/04/2018 – BOEING REPORTS GLOBAL DISTRIBUTION PACT FOR GE AVIATION T700 EN; 18/05/2018 – BA: #ULTIMANOTICIA Plane Destination Havana-Holguin exploded on the highway in Boyeros – ! $BA; 08/05/2018 – U.S. TREASURY SAYS AFTER 90-DAY PERIOD U.S. WILL REVOKE AUTHORIZATION FOR EXPORT TO IRAN OF COMMERCIAL PASSENGER AIRCRAFT, PARTS AND SERVICES; 26/04/2018 – Boeing Awarded $427 Million Defense Logistics Agency Contract; 25/04/2018 – Boeing profit rises 57 percent; 10/05/2018 – SPACEX POSTPONES FLORIDA LAUNCH OF FIRST COMMERCIAL FLIGHT OF UPDATED FALCON 9 ROCKET FOR AT LEAST 24 HOURS, DUE TO TECHNICAL GLITCH -LIVE WEBCAST; 01/05/2018 – KLX Will Be Part of Boeing Global Services and Fully Integrated With Aviall; 25/04/2018 – BOEING SEES 2018 COMMERCIAL AIRPLANES REVENUE OF $59.5 BLN TO $60.5 BLN

Analysts expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to report $1.50 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 7.98% from last quarter’s $1.63 EPS. LSTR’s profit would be $59.51 million giving it 18.11 P/E if the $1.50 EPS is correct. After having $1.53 EPS previously, Landstar System, Inc.’s analysts see -1.96% EPS growth. The stock decreased 2.33% or $2.59 during the last trading session, reaching $108.64. About 235,785 shares traded. Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has risen 2.18% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.18% the S&P500. Some Historical LSTR News: 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Raises 1Q View To EPS $1.35-EPS $1.40; 20/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Super Micro Computer, Post, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Landstar System, Central Garden & Pe; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 1Q REV. OF $1.03B TO $1.05B, EST. $963M; 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR 1Q REV. $1.05B, EST. $1.03B; 10/05/2018 – LANDSTAR SYSTEM INC LSTR.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110; 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR 1Q EPS $1.37, EST. $1.35; 22/04/2018 – DJ Landstar System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LSTR); 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Had Seen 1Q Revenue $925 Million to $975 Million; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q Rev $1.05B; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q EPS $1.37

Investors sentiment increased to 0.97 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.05, from 0.92 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 77 investors sold BA shares while 562 reduced holdings. 131 funds opened positions while 487 raised stakes. 335.44 million shares or 1.17% less from 339.40 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Bank Of Stockton holds 0.35% in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) or 1,906 shares. Court Place Advsrs Limited Liability Corporation holds 1,445 shares or 0.21% of its portfolio. Harbour Mgmt Ltd owns 2,010 shares. Gateway Inv Advisers reported 259,125 shares. Newbrook Capital Advsrs LP invested 5.73% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA). California Employees Retirement Systems holds 0.43% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 1.00 million shares. Bb&T invested in 0.21% or 34,060 shares. Boyd Watterson Asset Mgmt Ltd Llc Oh holds 2.9% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 11,664 shares. Bath Savings Tru owns 1,756 shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Weiss Asset Management LP holds 0.01% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) for 570 shares. Private Wealth Prtnrs Ltd Liability owns 47,818 shares. Rockland Tru Company stated it has 4,850 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. 721 were reported by Benin Management. Amer Money Lc holds 0.11% or 571 shares in its portfolio. City Holding Com invested 0.4% of its portfolio in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Westwood Holdings Group Inc decreased Flowers Foods Inc (NYSE:FLO) stake by 37,667 shares to 93,223 valued at $2.17M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Williams Cos Inc/The (NYSE:WMB) stake by 597,690 shares and now owns 1.37M shares. Hudson Pac Pptys Inc (NYSE:HPP) was reduced too.

Among 4 analysts covering Boeing (NYSE:BA), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Boeing has $48000 highest and $37000 lowest target. $428.25’s average target is 16.58% above currents $367.36 stock price. Boeing had 9 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Neutral” on Thursday, July 11. Wolfe Research downgraded The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) rating on Thursday, July 25. Wolfe Research has “Peer Perform” rating and $39300 target. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Outperform” on Wednesday, October 2. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $48000 target in Wednesday, July 10 report. Buckingham Research maintained the shares of BA in report on Monday, May 13 with “Neutral” rating.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.89 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 34 investors sold Landstar System, Inc. shares while 106 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 85 raised stakes. 39.97 million shares or 1.87% more from 39.24 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vaughan Nelson Inv Management Ltd Partnership holds 505,530 shares or 0.72% of its portfolio. Jpmorgan Chase Co reported 1.04 million shares stake. Cubist Systematic Strategies Limited Liability Corp owns 9,100 shares. 3,700 were reported by Commonwealth Savings Bank Of Australia. Motley Fool Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Company has invested 0.21% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). The New Jersey-based Prudential Financial Inc has invested 0.03% in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Johnson Invest Counsel Inc has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Moreover, Asset Management Inc has 0.01% invested in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR). Amer Interest Grp Inc holds 0.03% or 78,760 shares in its portfolio. 6,209 were reported by Jane Street Grp Limited Liability Company. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) for 36,544 shares. Eagle Asset Management holds 725,495 shares. First Hawaiian Comml Bank holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) for 6,730 shares. Great West Life Assurance Com Can accumulated 43,192 shares. Moreover, Argent Trust has 0.06% invested in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) for 5,484 shares.

