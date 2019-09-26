$1.50 EPS Expected for Landstar System, Inc. (LSTR); METAVERSE CAP (GBCHF) Shorts Increased By 102.17%

Analysts expect Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) to report $1.50 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 7.98% from last quarter’s $1.63 EPS. LSTR’s profit would be $59.45 million giving it 19.03 P/E if the $1.50 EPS is correct. After having $1.53 EPS previously, Landstar System, Inc.’s analysts see -1.96% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.14% or $2.39 during the last trading session, reaching $114.15. About 247,981 shares traded. Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has risen 2.18% since September 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.18% the S&P500. Some Historical LSTR News: 03/04/2018 – Landstar Cites 11% Incraese in Number of Loads Hauled Via Truck in First Eight Weeks of FY18; 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR 1Q REV. $1.05B, EST. $1.03B; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Had Seen 1Q EPS $1.22 to $1.27; 27/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SYSTEM INC LSTR.O : DEUTSCHE BANK RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $107 FROM $105; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q Rev $1.05B; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Had Seen 1Q Revenue $925 Million to $975 Million; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Raises 1Q View To Rev $1.03B-$1.05B; 03/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 1Q REV. OF $1.03B TO $1.05B, EST. $963M; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within RCI Hospitality, Landstar System, Titan International, Key; 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR 1Q EPS $1.37, EST. $1.35

METAVERSE CAP CORP (OTCMKTS:GBCHF) had an increase of 102.17% in short interest. GBCHF’s SI was 9,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 102.17% from 4,600 shares previously. The stock increased 9.80% or $0.0005 during the last trading session, reaching $0.0056. About 1.22 million shares traded or 15.14% up from the average. Metaverse Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GBCHF) has 0.00% since September 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Metaverse Capital Corp. engages in controlling computing power for mining cryptocurrencies, operating masternodes/servicenodes, and providing witness services. The company has market cap of $3.26 million. It also offers blockchain-related technical and professional services to select parties as clients. It currently has negative earnings. The firm was formerly known as Global Blockchain Mining Corp. and changed its name to Metaverse Capital Corp. in May 2019.

Another recent and important Metaverse Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:GBCHF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “Global Blockchain to acquire X2 Games and proposes spinout of enterprise & exchange division – Seeking Alpha” on October 11, 2018.

Landstar System, Inc. provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $4.52 billion. It operates through two divisions, Transportation Logistics and Insurance. It has a 17.77 P/E ratio. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, including logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

