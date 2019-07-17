$1.49 EPS Expected for iA Financial Inc. (IAG); Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Class A Comm (SOI) Shorts Decreased By 11.59%

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc Class A Comm (NYSE:SOI) had a decrease of 11.59% in short interest. SOI’s SI was 4.99 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 11.59% from 5.65 million shares previously. With 390,100 avg volume, 13 days are for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc Class A Comm (NYSE:SOI)’s short sellers to cover SOI’s short positions. The stock decreased 2.31% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $13.11. About 90,672 shares traded. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) has risen 8.40% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.97% the S&P500. Some Historical SOI News: 15/05/2018 – Encompass Capital Advisors Buys Into Solaris Oilfield; 08/05/2018 – Solaris Oilfield Infra 1Q Rev $36M; 02/05/2018 – Wasatch Advisors Buys Into Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Class; 20/04/2018 – DJ Solaris Power Cells Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SPCL); 08/05/2018 – Solaris Oilfield Infra 1Q EPS 23c; 19/04/2018 – DJ Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure In, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SOI); 10/05/2018 – Wells Fargo & Co Buys Into Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Class; 08/05/2018 – Solaris Oilfield Infra 1Q Adj EPS 31c; 14/05/2018 – Laurion Capital Buys Into Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Class; 31/03/2018 – Williston Basin Adds Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc

Analysts expect iA Financial Corporation Inc. (TSE:IAG) to report $1.49 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.11 EPS change or 7.97% from last quarter’s $1.38 EPS. T_IAG’s profit would be $161.77 million giving it 8.99 P/E if the $1.49 EPS is correct. After having $1.28 EPS previously, iA Financial Corporation Inc.’s analysts see 16.41% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.39% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $53.56. About 8,075 shares traded. iA Financial Corporation Inc. (TSE:IAG) has 0.00% since July 17, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical IAG News: 25/04/2018 – IAMGOLD Changes Date for Announcing First Quarter 2018 Results to May 7th, 2018; 10/05/2018 – IAMGOLD Files Nl 43-101 Technical Report for Previously Announced Initial Mineral Resource Estimate for the Monster Lake Project; 08/05/2018 – IAMGOLD SHAREHOLDERS RE-ELECT BOARD OF DIRECTORS; 25/04/2018 – IAMGOLD MAKES STRATEGIC INVESTMENT IN TRADEWIND BLOCKCHAIN; 21/03/2018 – IAMGOLD CUT TOLIMA GOLD STAKE TO 8.42% FROM 10.85%; 08/05/2018 – IAMGOLD Hldrs Re-Elect Bd of Directors; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD 1Q REV. CONT OPS $314.5M, EST. $291.3M; 03/04/2018 – IAMGOLD Files Final Base Shelf Prospectus; 14/03/2018 IAMGOLD renews preliminary base shelf prospectus; 07/05/2018 – IAMGOLD CORP – PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE FOR 2018 MAINTAINED

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure LLC distributes gas and oil equipments and offers related services to companies engaged in the drilling and completion of gas and oil wells. The company has market cap of $623.88 million.

More notable recent Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (SOI) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 26, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Why We Like Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc.â€™s (NYSE:SOI) 28% Return On Capital Employed – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Seacor Holdings, Inc. (CKH) – Yahoo Finance” on June 28, 2019. More interesting news about Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) were released by: Bizjournals.com and their article: “Houston energy services co. nabs $100M in debt funding – Houston Business Journal” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Party City Announces Appointment of Brad Weston as President of Party City Holdco Inc. and Chief Executive Officer of Party City Retail Group – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Industrial Alliance Insurance and Financial Services Inc., doing business as, iA Financial Group, primarily provides various life and health insurance products in Canada. The company has market cap of $5.82 billion. It operates through Individual Insurance, Individual Wealth Management, Group Insurance, Group Savings and Retirement, and Other divisions. It has a 9.4 P/E ratio. The firm offers various individual insurance services and products, including life, car, leisure vehicle, home, mortgage, critical illness, disability, personal accident, and other group insurance products; and residential mortgage loans, registered retirement savings plan loans, registered education savings plan (RESP) loans, auto loans, and investment loans.