$1.48 EPS Expected for NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NXPI); Thiel Macro Has Decreased Its Lennar (LEN) Stake

Analysts expect NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) to report $1.48 EPS on July, 25.They anticipate $0.38 EPS change or 34.55% from last quarter's $1.1 EPS. NXPI's profit would be $422.05 million giving it 16.55 P/E if the $1.48 EPS is correct. After having $1.72 EPS previously, NXP Semiconductors N.V.'s analysts see -13.95% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.03% or $1 during the last trading session, reaching $97.99. About 305,089 shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has declined 9.54% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.97% the S&P500.

Thiel Macro Llc decreased Lennar Corp (LEN) stake by 66.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Thiel Macro Llc analyzed 100,000 shares as Lennar Corp (LEN)'s stock rose 9.86%. The Thiel Macro Llc holds 50,000 shares with $2.46M value, down from 150,000 last quarter. Lennar Corp now has $14.95 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.61% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $47.51. About 326,914 shares traded. Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has declined 2.52% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.95% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.40, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 46 investors sold LEN shares while 143 reduced holdings. 80 funds opened positions while 154 raised stakes. 262.81 million shares or 2.84% less from 270.48 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Oakbrook Invs Llc holds 0.05% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) or 15,860 shares. Long Pond Ltd Partnership owns 2.33M shares. 443 are owned by Gradient Invests Ltd Liability Co. Brookfield Asset Mngmt has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Montgomery Mgmt has 3% invested in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) for 136,932 shares. Plante Moran Financial Advsr Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 861 shares. Stifel holds 28,621 shares. Sib Ltd Liability reported 4,633 shares or 0.17% of all its holdings. Fukoku Mutual Life Insurance accumulated 2,600 shares. Prelude Management Ltd holds 0.04% or 15,669 shares. 117,343 were accumulated by Public Employees Retirement System Of Ohio. Regions Financial invested 0% in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Reilly Fin Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0% or 200 shares in its portfolio. Gamco Investors Et Al stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN). Brinker Capital Incorporated holds 0.04% or 19,126 shares in its portfolio.

More notable recent Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) news were published by various financial news sources covering topics including earnings analysis, analyst ratings, and market performance.

Among 7 analysts covering Lennar (NYSE:LEN), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 57% are positive. Lennar had 15 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Thursday, March 28 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. Keefe Bruyette & Woods maintained Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) on Sunday, February 24 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Susquehanna on Wednesday, April 17. The company was maintained on Tuesday, June 25 by CFRA. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was downgraded by Wedbush. The stock of Lennar Corporation (NYSE:LEN) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, June 26 by Bank of America. JP Morgan maintained the shares of LEN in report on Wednesday, June 26 with “Overweight” rating. On Tuesday, June 18 the stock rating was downgraded by Raymond James to “Market Perform”.

NXP Semiconductors N.V., a semiconductor company, provides high performance mixed signal and standard product solutions for radio frequency , analog, power management, interface, security, and digital processing products worldwide. The company has market cap of $27.94 billion. It offers products for audio and visual head-end unit applications, such as single-chip radio solutions, audio amplifiers and power analog products, and i.MX applications processors; and in-vehicle networking products, two-way secure entry products, and various sensors and microcontrollers, as well as power management solutions. It has a 14.44 P/E ratio. The firm also provides secure identification solutions comprising passive RF connectivity devices; microcontroller devices; and secure real-time operating system software products to facilitate the encryption-decryption of data, and the interaction with the reader infrastructure systems.