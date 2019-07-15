$1.47 EPS Expected for Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN); Shorts at PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (TLK) Lowered By 12.07%

Analysts expect Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) to report $1.47 EPS on August, 5.They anticipate $0.03 EPS change or 2.00% from last quarter’s $1.5 EPS. TSN’s profit would be $536.27M giving it 13.91 P/E if the $1.47 EPS is correct. After having $1.20 EPS previously, Tyson Foods, Inc.’s analysts see 22.50% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.49% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $81.78. About 1.02M shares traded. Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) has risen 21.62% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.19% the S&P500. Some Historical TSN News: 09/05/2018 – Cargill, Tyson Are Said to Be Interested in Keystone Foods; 27/03/2018 – Tyson: Sale of TNT Crust Would Include Partially Baked Crusts, Flat Breads, Self-Rising Crusts and Two Green Bay Factories; 02/04/2018 – Tyson Slides Most in 10 Months as China Tariff Spurs Export Woes; 07/05/2018 – Tyson Sees Financial Fitness Program Resulting in $253M Cumulative Pretax Charges, Once Implemented, Vs. Previous $218M; 03/04/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – “COMMITTED TO SUPPORT IMPROVED” ENVIRONMENTAL PRACTICES ON TWO MLN ACRES OF CORN BY END OF 2020; 07/05/2018 – Tyson: Increased Charge Estimate Due to Revisions in Scope, Timing Realted to Implementation of New Technology; 02/05/2018 – Tyson Ventures Announces Investment in Future Meat Technologies; 07/05/2018 – Cost pressures eat into Tyson Foods profits; 20/03/2018 – Tyson Foods Amends Credit Pact; Changes Include Increase in Commitments to $1.75B From $1.5B; 07/05/2018 – TYSON FOODS INC – EXPECT FISCAL 2018 BENEFIT OF ABOUT $0.85 ON AN ADJUSTED BASIS FROM ENACTED TAX RATES

PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) had a decrease of 12.07% in short interest. TLK’s SI was 860,100 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 12.07% from 978,200 shares previously. With 212,500 avg volume, 4 days are for PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)’s short sellers to cover TLK’s short positions. The SI to PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk’s float is 0.19%. The stock increased 1.44% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $30.24. About 372,141 shares traded or 45.81% up from the average. Perusahaan Perseroan (NYSE:Persero PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk) has 0.00% since July 15, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Perusahaan Perseroan PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, information, and media and edutainment services worldwide. The company has market cap of $30.05 billion. It operates in four divisions: Mobile, Consumer, Enterprise, and Wholesale and International. It has a 23.26 P/E ratio. The firm offers mobile services, including mobile voice, SMS, value-added, and mobile broadband services.

Tyson Foods, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food firm worldwide. The company has market cap of $29.83 billion. It operates through four divisions: Chicken, Beef, Pork, and Prepared Foods. It has a 14.61 P/E ratio. The firm raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products; processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; and fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully-cooked meats.

Among 3 analysts covering Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Tyson Foods had 9 analyst reports since March 5, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, June 21 by BMO Capital Markets. Credit Suisse maintained Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) rating on Wednesday, April 17. Credit Suisse has “Neutral” rating and $74 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Barclays Capital.