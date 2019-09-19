$1.47 EPS Expected for Spirit Airlines, Inc. (SAVE); BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) Had 2 Bullish Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering BRP Inc. SV (TSE:DOO), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. BRP Inc. SV has $65 highest and $50 lowest target. $57.50’s average target is 10.88% above currents $51.86 stock price. BRP Inc. SV had 3 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. IBC maintained BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. Desjardins Securities maintained BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) rating on Monday, March 25. Desjardins Securities has “Buy” rating and $65 target. See BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) latest ratings:

25/03/2019 Broker: IBC Rating: Buy New Target: $50 Maintain

25/03/2019 Broker: Desjardins Securities Rating: Buy New Target: $65 Maintain

25/03/2019 Broker: UBS Rating: Buy Maintain

Analysts expect Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) to report $1.47 EPS on October, 23.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $1.47 EPS. SAVE’s profit would be $100.62M giving it 6.51 P/E if the $1.47 EPS is correct. After having $1.69 EPS previously, Spirit Airlines, Inc.’s analysts see -13.02% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.03% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $38.29. About 1.19 million shares traded. Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) has declined 0.61% since September 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.61% the S&P500. Some Historical SAVE News: 18/05/2018 – Winn FM: Spirit Airline’ Inaugural Flight To St Croix Set For May 24; 11/05/2018 – Meadow Creek Adds Alnylam, Exits Spirit Air: 13F; 10/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIR NOW SEES 2018 FULL YEAR CASM EX-FUEL DOWN 3%-4% Y/Y; 26/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES INC SEES FY 2018 CAPACITY (AVAILABLE SEAT MILES) UP ABOUT 22.5 PCT YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 09/03/2018 – U.S. FEDERAL AVIATION ADMINISTRATION SAYS SPIRIT AIRLINES GROUND STOP CANCELED -TWEET; 02/05/2018 – Wells Capital Management Inc. Exits Position in Spirit Air; 26/04/2018 – Spirit Airlines 1Q Rev $704.1M; 06/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS CURRENT FLEET ORDER “SUB-OPTIMAL” GIVEN REMAINING OPPORTUNITIES; 09/03/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES SAYS COMPUTER SYSTEM OUTAGE RESOLVED, PROBLEM LASTED ONE HOUR AND IMPACTED 16 FLIGHTS -STATEMENT; 02/04/2018 – SPIRIT AIRLINES TO BUY 14 A319-100 AIRCRAFT FOR $285M

Spirit Airlines, Inc. provides low-fare airline services. The company has market cap of $2.62 billion. As of February 7, 2017, it operated approximately 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, the Caribbean, and Latin America. It has a 7.29 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft comprising 29 A319s, 45 A320ceos, 5 A320neos, and 16 A321ceos.

Since July 30, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $211,885 activity. $99,584 worth of Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) was bought by Christie Edward M III. 2,500 shares valued at $104,800 were bought by Gardner H. McIntyre on Wednesday, July 31. 176 Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) shares with value of $7,501 were bought by Wiggins Rocky.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.36, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dived, as 48 investors sold Spirit Airlines, Inc. shares while 67 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 74 raised stakes. 64.94 million shares or 3.09% less from 67.01 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Hanlon Inv Mgmt has 0.11% invested in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 32,000 shares. Polar Llp holds 0.25% or 600,878 shares. Staley Advisers Inc accumulated 0.02% or 5,940 shares. The United Kingdom-based Barclays Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Teewinot Advisers Lc owns 474,957 shares. 180,039 are held by Brandywine Global Invest Mngmt Llc. State Common Retirement Fund holds 72,000 shares. Rockshelter Cap Mngmt Limited Liability Co accumulated 4.83% or 295,019 shares. 49,900 are held by Neuberger Berman Grp Ltd Co. 1,000 were accumulated by Fifth Third Fincl Bank. 20 are owned by Glenmede Na. Altimeter Capital Mngmt L P accumulated 0.29% or 225,000 shares. The California-based Kayne Anderson Rudnick Inv Ltd Com has invested 0% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Prudential Fincl has invested 0.01% in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE). Kempen Cap Mngmt Nv has 0.73% invested in Spirit Airlines, Inc. (NYSE:SAVE) for 177,174 shares.

BRP Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, makes, distributes, and markets powersports vehicles and propulsion systems worldwide. The company has market cap of $4.68 billion. The firm offers all-terrain, side-by-side, and spyder vehicles; seasonal products consisting of snowmobiles and personal watercraft; and propulsion systems comprising engines for outboard and jet boats, karts, motorcycles, and recreational aircrafts. It has a 17.47 P/E ratio. It sells its products through a network of independent dealers and distributors, as well as to original equipment manufacturers under the Can-Am, Ski-Doo, Lynx, Sea-Doo, Evinrude, and Rotax brand names.

The stock decreased 0.54% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $51.86. About 330,112 shares traded. BRP Inc. (TSE:DOO) has 0.00% since September 19, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.