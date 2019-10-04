$1.47 EPS Expected for Genuine Parts Company (GPC); Southpoint Capital Advisors LP Upped Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) Position

Analysts expect Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) to report $1.47 EPS on October, 17.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 0.68% from last quarter’s $1.48 EPS. GPC’s profit would be $214.74M giving it 16.09 P/E if the $1.47 EPS is correct. After having $1.57 EPS previously, Genuine Parts Company’s analysts see -6.37% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.28% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $94.62. About 436,460 shares traded. Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC) has risen 0.63% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.63% the S&P500. Some Historical GPC News: 18/04/2018 – HERO MOTOCORP LTD HROM.NS SAYS LAUNCHING AN E-COMMERCE PORTAL TO RETAIL HERO GENUINE PARTS AND ACCESSORIES; 23/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Company Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – COMBINED COMPANY WILL MAINTAIN HEADQUARTERS IN BOTH DEERFIELD, IL AND ATLANTA, GA; 12/04/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – GENUINE PARTS TO SEPARATE S.P. RICHARDS INTO STANDALONE CO & SPIN OFF STANDALONE CO TO GENUINE PARTS’ SHAREHOLDERS, FOLLOWED BY MERGER OF ESSENDANT, SPUN-OFF CO; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Sees 2018 Tax Rate 26%; 16/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Co expected to post earnings of $1.32 a share – Earnings Preview; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Backs 2018 Adj EPS $5.60-Adj EPS $5.75; 19/04/2018 – Genuine Parts Backs 2018 Sales Growth View of 12%-13%; 12/04/2018 Essendant And Genuine Parts Company’s S.P. Richards Business To Combine To Form Stronger, More Competitive National Business Pr; 17/05/2018 – ESSENDANT INC – RIGHTS PLAN IS STRUCTURED SUCH THAT IT WILL NOT BE TRIGGERED BY DEFINITIVE MERGER AGREEMENT TO COMBINE CO AND S.P. RICHARDS

Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp increased Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI) stake by 14.29% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp acquired 250,000 shares as Nxp Semiconductors N V (NXPI)’s stock declined 1.52%. The Southpoint Capital Advisors Lp holds 2.00 million shares with $195.22 million value, up from 1.75 million last quarter. Nxp Semiconductors N V now has $29.92 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.58% or $0.62 during the last trading session, reaching $107.32. About 2.44M shares traded. NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has risen 9.03% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical NXPI News: 20/04/2018 – NXP SEMI GAINS PRE-MKT AS MSCC/MCHP UNDER MOFCOM SIMPLE REVIEW; 08/03/2018 – Qualcomm Raises Dividend, Reminds Investors of NXP Deal — Barron’s Blog; 19/04/2018 – QUALCOMM INC – ANNOUNCED RENEWED CLEARANCE FROM FEDERAL TRADE COMMISSION UNDER HART-SCOTT-RODINO (HSR) ANTITRUST IMPROVEMENTS ACT OF 1976; 31/05/2018 – NXP SEMICONDUCTORS NV NXPI.O SAYS CO PARTNERED WITH TATA CONSULTANCY SERVICES AND HAS SIGNED AN MOU; 14/05/2018 – U.S. China ZTE deal also would involve speeding China review of Qualcomm deal for NXP; 16/04/2018 – BTVI: Qualcomm to refile China antitrust for $44 bn NXP takeover; 09/03/2018 – REG-Effnet announces expanded license agreement with NXP for 5G technology; 25/04/2018 – QUALCOMM REMAINS CONFIDENT OF GETTING NXP APPROVAL IN CHINA; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Extends Tender Offer for NXP to March 16; 12/04/2018 – QUALCOMM QCOM.O : CITIGROUP SAYS ASSUMING COST SYNERGIES OF $500 MLN, NXP ACQUISITION COULD EVENTUALLY DRIVE EPS ACCRETION OF ROUGHLY 44% OR $1.52

Among 8 analysts covering NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 75% are positive. NXP Semiconductors has $13000 highest and $9500 lowest target. $113.50’s average target is 5.76% above currents $107.32 stock price. NXP Semiconductors had 11 analyst reports since April 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was upgraded by Morgan Stanley to “Overweight” on Wednesday, June 12. The firm earned “Overweight” rating on Tuesday, October 1 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Wednesday, May 1 by Mizuho. The stock of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) earned “Overweight” rating by PiperJaffray on Tuesday, April 9. On Monday, July 29 the stock rating was upgraded by Evercore to “Outperform”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $11500 target in Wednesday, July 31 report. The stock of NXP Semiconductors N.V. (NASDAQ:NXPI) has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, June 5 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.13 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 39 investors sold Genuine Parts Company shares while 183 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 193 raised stakes. 108.10 million shares or 0.15% less from 108.27 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. 5,493 are owned by Lakeview Prtnrs Limited Liability Com. M&T Bank Corporation holds 34,665 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has 200,500 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Meridian Counsel invested in 0.88% or 15,415 shares. Clean Yield holds 23,257 shares or 0.87% of its portfolio. Mechanics Retail Bank Trust Department owns 9,915 shares or 0.23% of their US portfolio. British Columbia Inv Mgmt owns 55,514 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Stephens Incorporated Ar holds 0.1% or 43,835 shares. Canandaigua Bank & Trust And stated it has 0.06% in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Mycio Wealth Partners Llc accumulated 0.02% or 2,422 shares. M&R Mgmt reported 0.12% of its portfolio in Genuine Parts Company (NYSE:GPC). Whitnell stated it has 2,977 shares. Mufg Americas Hldg holds 0.01% or 3,053 shares. Principal Financial Incorporated reported 250,366 shares. Dakota Wealth owns 5,235 shares for 0.1% of their portfolio.

Since May 7, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 selling transactions for $495,050 activity. Sonnemaker Scott bought $495,050 worth of stock.