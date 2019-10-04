$1.46 EPS Expected for IDEX (IEX); Engineers Gate Manager LP Has Decreased Its Abiomed (ABMD) Position

Analysts expect IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) to report $1.46 EPS on October, 22.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 3.55% from last quarter’s $1.41 EPS. IEX’s profit would be $110.29M giving it 26.97 P/E if the $1.46 EPS is correct. After having $1.50 EPS previously, IDEX Corporation’s analysts see -2.67% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.48% or $0.76 during the last trading session, reaching $157.51. About 310,340 shares traded. IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) has risen 13.69% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.69% the S&P500. Some Historical IEX News: 07/05/2018 – Idex Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Face Pressure, Machinery Down This Quarter; 09/05/2018 – REG-IDEX ASA – First quarter 2018 results; 16/05/2018 – DEEP ECO: Idex May Face Pressure, U.S. Machinery Down in April; 09/05/2018 – REG-Grant of incentive subscription rights in IDEX; 18/04/2018 – REG-Notice of IDEX annual general meeting 9 May 2018; 25/04/2018 – IDEX CORP IEX.N SETS REGULAR QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.43/SHR; 30/05/2018 – IEX FILES MOTION TO DISMISS PATENT INFRINGEMENT CLAIMS; 09/05/2018 – REG-Annual general meeting in IDEX held on 9 May 2018; 30/04/2018 – IDEX Corp 1Q Net $99M

Engineers Gate Manager Lp decreased Abiomed Inc (ABMD) stake by 19.77% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Engineers Gate Manager Lp sold 4,784 shares as Abiomed Inc (ABMD)’s stock rose 0.54%. The Engineers Gate Manager Lp holds 19,416 shares with $5.06M value, down from 24,200 last quarter. Abiomed Inc now has $7.58B valuation. The stock increased 2.23% or $3.64 during the last trading session, reaching $167.03. About 715,722 shares traded or 20.68% up from the average. Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) has declined 21.85% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ABMD News: 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED 4Q REV. $174.4M, EST. $164.4M; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED 4Q EPS 80C, EST. 64C; 03/05/2018 – ABIOMED INC ABMD.O SEES FY 2019 REVENUE UP 25 TO 30 PCT; 03/04/2018 – Opsens Technology Receives FDA Approval in Abiomed’s Impella Cardiac Pump; 16/05/2018 – Abiomed May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 17th Straight Drop; 03/05/2018 – Abiomed 4Q EPS 80c; 04/04/2018 – ABIOMED REPORTS EUROPEAN APPROVAL (CE MARKING) FOR IMPELLA 5.5™; 05/04/2018 – Abiomed Announces European Approval (CE Marking) for lmpella 5.5(TM) and First Patient Treated at University Heart Center Hamburg; 30/04/2018 – JPMorgan Large Cap Growth Adds Abiomed, Exits Comcast; 23/04/2018 – DJ ABIOMED Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ABMD)

Engineers Gate Manager Lp increased Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (NASDAQ:BECN) stake by 8,775 shares to 19,596 valued at $720,000 in 2019Q2. It also upped Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) stake by 22,758 shares and now owns 25,307 shares. Paycom Software Inc (NYSE:PAYC) was raised too.

Analysts await Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.93 EPS, up 14.81% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.81 per share. ABMD’s profit will be $42.20 million for 44.90 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.00 actual EPS reported by Abiomed, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -7.00% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD): A Fundamentally Attractive Investment – Yahoo Finance” on September 29, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “If You Like EPS Growth Then Check Out Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) Before It’s Too Late – Yahoo Finance” published on September 09, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “ABIOMED DEADLINE ALERT: Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP Encourages Investors Who Suffered Losses Exceeding $100,000 Investing In ABIOMED, Inc. To Contact The Firm – Yahoo Finance” on October 02, 2019. More interesting news about Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) were released by: Schaeffersresearch.com and their article: “3 Pharma Stocks at Risk for Downgrades – Schaeffers Research” published on October 02, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Abiomed, Inc.: Buying Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: September 17, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.9 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.39, from 1.29 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 61 investors sold ABMD shares while 143 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 130 raised stakes. 39.44 million shares or 5.18% more from 37.49 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Amundi Pioneer Asset Mgmt accumulated 0.16% or 756,488 shares. Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Company invested in 197,759 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Ftb Advsrs reported 185 shares. Citadel Advisors Limited Liability has invested 0.01% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Synovus Financial accumulated 132 shares. Nomura invested in 0.01% or 7,709 shares. 3.39 million were accumulated by Blackrock. Ameriprise Fincl stated it has 0.02% in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Ent Fincl Services reported 0% stake. 4,232 were accumulated by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi. Cornerstone reported 0% stake. Fil, a Bermuda-based fund reported 16 shares. Biondo Inv Ltd owns 3.86% invested in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD) for 62,539 shares. Renaissance Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.56% of its portfolio in Abiomed, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABMD). Captrust Fincl Advisors invested in 0% or 193 shares.

IDEX Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various pumps, flow meters, other fluidics systems and components, and engineered products worldwide. The company has market cap of $11.90 billion. The Company’s Fluid & Metering Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, flow meters, injectors, other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, and specialty valve products, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries. It has a 28.34 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Health & Science Technologies segment designs, produces, and distributes precision fluidics, rotary lobe pumps, centrifugal and positive displacement pumps, roll compaction, and drying systems for use in beverage, food processing, pharmaceutical, and cosmetics; pneumatic components and sealing solutions, such as pumping solutions for analytical instrumentation, clinical diagnostics, and drug discovery; biocompatible medical devices and implantables; and air compressors for medical, dental, and industrial applications.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.04 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.02, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 20 investors sold IDEX Corporation shares while 118 reduced holdings. 40 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 69.62 million shares or 1.20% more from 68.79 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. United Kingdom-based Legal And General Grp Public Ltd Liability Company has invested 0.03% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Canandaigua Bankshares Tru Co stated it has 1,611 shares. Moreover, Estabrook Mngmt has 0% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Northern Trust Corp holds 0.03% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX) or 765,554 shares. Eagle Asset Mngmt Incorporated invested in 9,329 shares. Lombard Odier Asset (Switzerland) invested in 1,325 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Systems invested in 0.03% or 132,550 shares. Montag A holds 0.04% or 2,375 shares. Panagora Asset Mngmt Inc holds 0.2% or 253,402 shares. Chicago Equity Prtnrs Ltd Liability reported 0.07% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com has 0% invested in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Carroll Fincl Assoc Inc invested in 0% or 6 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman & reported 252 shares. Lakeview Capital Partners Llc stated it has 0.14% of its portfolio in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX). Los Angeles Equity stated it has 0.34% in IDEX Corporation (NYSE:IEX).