$1.46 EPS Expected for Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL); Brown Advisory Trimmed Flir Sys (FLIR) Holding

Brown Advisory Inc decreased Flir Sys Inc (FLIR) stake by 58.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Brown Advisory Inc sold 23,000 shares as Flir Sys Inc (FLIR)’s stock declined 6.28%. The Brown Advisory Inc holds 16,029 shares with $762,000 value, down from 39,029 last quarter. Flir Sys Inc now has $6.22 billion valuation. The stock decreased 3.06% or $1.45 during the last trading session, reaching $45.9. About 559,650 shares traded. FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) has declined 14.25% since August 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.25% the S&P500. Some Historical FLIR News: 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC FLIR.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $1.76 BLN TO $1.79 BLN; 25/04/2018 – STATE DEPT. CONCLUDES $30M SETTLEMENT W/ FLIR SYSTEMS; 21/05/2018 – WINTON ADDED FLIR, POOL, CVCO, PLCE, CENT IN 1Q: 13F; 12/04/2018 – Lorex Technology Launches Exclusive 2k HD MPX 8 Camera Security System Give-a-Way; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q EPS 28c; 25/04/2018 – FLIR SYSTEMS INC FLIR.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $2.09, REV VIEW $1.75 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 25/04/2018 – FLIR 1Q ADJ EPS 48C, EST. 42C; 17/05/2018 – Flir at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems 1Q Net $39.2M; 25/04/2018 – Flir Systems Sees FY Rev $1.76B-$1.79B

Analysts expect Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) to report $1.46 EPS on September, 5.They anticipate $0.35 EPS change or 19.34% from last quarter’s $1.81 EPS. DELL’s profit would be $1.05B giving it 8.32 P/E if the $1.46 EPS is correct. After having $1.16 EPS previously, Dell Technologies Inc.’s analysts see 25.86% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.86% or $0.92 during the last trading session, reaching $48.6. About 3.66M shares traded or 34.32% up from the average. Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) has risen 12.52% since August 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.52% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.41, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 33 investors sold FLIR shares while 134 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 126 raised stakes. 114.46 million shares or 2.22% less from 117.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Common Retirement Fund reported 0.04% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). 18,049 are held by Orca Llc. Hightower Advsr Ltd, Illinois-based fund reported 19,466 shares. 31,191 are held by Verition Fund Limited Liability. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage stated it has 89,988 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Liability Com reported 0.02% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR). Csat Investment Advisory LP holds 871 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Metropolitan Life Insur Co Ny owns 31,442 shares for 0.16% of their portfolio. Moreover, Rhumbline Advisers has 0.02% invested in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 201,294 shares. Thrivent Financial For Lutherans accumulated 0% or 6,050 shares. Fifth Third Bancshares accumulated 1,760 shares. Rice Hall James Assocs Limited Liability Company reported 0.09% stake. Dimensional Fund Advsrs LP owns 1.08 million shares. Optimum Invest Advsr holds 0.01% of its portfolio in FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) for 942 shares. 25,767 are owned by Glenmede Tru Com Na.

Analysts await FLIR Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLIR) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 3.51% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.57 per share. FLIR’s profit will be $80.00 million for 19.45 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.56 actual EPS reported by FLIR Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.36% EPS growth.

Brown Advisory Inc increased Vanguard Index Fds (VTI) stake by 64,054 shares to 926,333 valued at $134.05M in 2019Q1. It also upped Ishares Tr (IJR) stake by 23,019 shares and now owns 100,891 shares. Viper Energy Partners Lp (NASDAQ:VNOM) was raised too.

Among 11 analysts covering Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 55% are positive. Dell Technologies has $8500 highest and $52 lowest target. $68.27’s average target is 40.47% above currents $48.6 stock price. Dell Technologies had 13 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, May 21. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Thursday, February 28. Citigroup maintained it with “Buy” rating and $70 target in Friday, March 1 report. The stock of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) earned “Overweight” rating by JP Morgan on Tuesday, June 25. The stock has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Monday, March 4. Morgan Stanley maintained Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) rating on Friday, May 31. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $7000 target. As per Friday, May 31, the company rating was maintained by UBS. Raymond James maintained Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) rating on Thursday, May 2. Raymond James has “Outperform” rating and $7400 target.

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, makes, markets, sells, and supports information technology services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $34.92 billion. It operates through three divisions: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. It currently has negative earnings. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

