$1.46 EPS Expected for Dell Technologies Inc. (DELL); ACI Worldwide, Inc. (ACIW) Had 2 Bulls

Among 2 analysts covering ACI Worldwide (NASDAQ:ACIW), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ACI Worldwide had 4 analyst reports since March 1, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) earned “Buy” rating by DA Davidson on Friday, March 1. Stephens upgraded ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) on Friday, March 8 to “Buy” rating. See ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) latest ratings:

10/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Buy Downgrade

08/03/2019 Broker: Stephens Rating: Buy New Target: $38 Upgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: DA Davidson Rating: Buy New Target: $38 Maintain

Analysts expect Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) to report $1.46 EPS on September, 5.They anticipate $0.35 EPS change or 19.34% from last quarter’s $1.81 EPS. DELL’s profit would be $1.05B giving it 9.88 P/E if the $1.46 EPS is correct. After having $1.16 EPS previously, Dell Technologies Inc.’s analysts see 25.86% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.05% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $57.71. About 1.62 million shares traded. Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) has risen 12.52% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.52% the S&P500.

ACI Worldwide, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, installs, and supports software services and products for facilitating electronic payments to financial institutions and intermediaries, merchants, and billers worldwide. The company has market cap of $3.64 billion. The firm offers UP Retail Payments solution, which integrates UP BASE24-eps and UP Framework products enabling financial institutions to accept switch payment transactions; and UP Immediate Payments solution that integrates UP BASE24-eps and UP Framework products configured to connect to country-level real-time payment schemes and create differentiated products. It has a 61.27 P/E ratio. It also provides UP Transaction Banking solutions, including Universal Online Banker, an online payments portal; Money Transfer System, a global payments engine.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 1.49 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 11 investors sold ACI Worldwide, Inc. shares while 65 reduced holdings. 53 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 113.29 million shares or 1.90% less from 115.49 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cardinal Cap Ct reported 5.19% stake. Timessquare Capital Management Lc reported 1.56 million shares. Pnc Fincl Serv Group stated it has 0% of its portfolio in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). D E Shaw And Communication owns 0.02% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 364,119 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley Lc accumulated 253,544 shares or 0.12% of the stock. Bbva Compass Comml Bank owns 11,727 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Fort Limited Partnership accumulated 1,276 shares. 17,644 were accumulated by Teachers Retirement Of The State Of Kentucky. Manufacturers Life Ins The reported 261,099 shares. Dimensional Fund L P holds 0.04% or 3.06 million shares in its portfolio. Envestnet Asset Management reported 0% in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW). Moreover, Eagle Boston Mgmt has 1.51% invested in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) for 104,991 shares. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management accumulated 74 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund holds 45,969 shares. Loomis Sayles & Company Lp reported 159,501 shares.

The stock decreased 1.97% or $0.66 during the last trading session, reaching $32.9. About 530,864 shares traded. ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) has risen 30.23% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.23% the S&P500. Some Historical ACIW News: 22/03/2018 – Fitch Upgrades ACI Airport SudAmerica’s $200MM Senior Secured Notes to ‘BBB-‘; Outlook Positive; 30/04/2018 – Voya Small Company Adds ACI Worldwide, Exits MB Financial; 09/04/2018 – S&PGR Ups ACI Worldwide To ‘BB’ On Performance, Low Leverage; 10/04/2018 – MRSS India Wins Multi-year ACI-ASQ Survey at 20 Airports Across India; 25/04/2018 – NATURALLY SPLENDID ENTERPRISES – DEAL OF ACI IS PURSUANT TO TERMS OF SHARE PURCHASE AGREEMENT AMONG ACI, PETE SCALES & NATURALLY SPLENDID; 12/03/2018 – Real-Time Payments to Drive Revenue Growth and Provide Launchpad for Innovation, According to More than 80 Percent of Bank Executives in New ASEAN Benchmark Data; 12/03/2018 – Real-Time Payments to Drive Revenue Growth and Provide Launchpad for Innovation, According to More than 80 Percent of Bank; 10/04/2018 – ACI Worldwide Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – BMR GROUP PLC – “SEVERELY DISAPPOINTED WITH LACK OF PERFORMANCE BY ACI UNDER TERMS OF FACILITY AGREEMENT IT ENTERED INTO WITH BMR ON 23 SEPTEMBER 2016”; 14/05/2018 – Nearly 8 out of 10 Merchants Globally Believe Real-Time Payments Will Replace the Use of Cards Over Time

More notable recent ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Earnings Preview: ACI Worldwide (ACIW) Q2 Earnings Expected to Decline – Nasdaq” on August 01, 2019, also Businesswire.com with their article: “ACI Worldwide’s Mobile Payments Technology Supports Pay-In-Aisle Launch of British Convenience Food Retailing Giant, Co-op – Business Wire” published on July 31, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “What Is ACI Worldwide, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:ACIW) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” on May 15, 2019. More interesting news about ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “ACI Worldwide Readies European Payments Businesses for Strong Customer Authentication – Business Wire” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “IVOO’s Holdings Imply 10% Gain Potential – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 12, 2019.

Dell Technologies Inc. designs, develops, makes, markets, sells, and supports information technology services and products worldwide. The company has market cap of $41.47 billion. It operates through three divisions: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. It currently has negative earnings. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

More notable recent Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Dell gains a bull on risk/reward – Seeking Alpha” on July 29, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Dell Technologies: Too Much Debt – Seeking Alpha” published on July 26, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dell’s Crown Jewel, With Thomas Lott (Podcast) – Seeking Alpha” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) were released by: 247Wallst.com and their article: “Top Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades: Aflac, Apple, Chipotle, Coca-Cola, Dell, Dish, Gilead, McDonaldâ€™s, Starbucks and More – 24/7 Wall St.” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Dell Technologies: Disappointing Quarter Doesn’t Impact SOTP Case – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 15, 2019.

Among 10 analysts covering Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Dell Technologies had 12 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Friday, March 1. The firm has “Neutral” rating by UBS given on Friday, May 31. The stock of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Friday, May 31. JP Morgan maintained the shares of DELL in report on Tuesday, June 25 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by Morgan Stanley. Raymond James maintained it with “Outperform” rating and $7400 target in Thursday, May 2 report. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Buy” on Tuesday, May 21. BMO Capital Markets maintained it with “Market Perform” rating and $52 target in Monday, March 4 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in 2019 Q1. Its up 1.00, from 0 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 1 investors sold Dell Technologies Inc. shares while 1 reduced holdings. 2 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 222 shares or 99.91% less from 253,676 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Qci Asset Management Ny invested in 0% or 81 shares. Nelson Roberts Investment Advsrs Lc reported 0% stake. Alphamark Advsrs Limited Liability Corp invested in 0% or 119 shares.