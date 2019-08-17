$1.45 EPS Expected for Fly Leasing Limited (FLY); Zwj Investment Counsel Upped Jacobs Engr Group (JEC) Stake By $1.75 Million

Analysts expect Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) to report $1.45 EPS on August, 22 before the open.They anticipate $0.55 EPS change or 61.11% from last quarter’s $0.9 EPS. FLY’s profit would be $47.06M giving it 2.93 P/E if the $1.45 EPS is correct. After having $1.44 EPS previously, Fly Leasing Limited’s analysts see 0.69% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.31% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $16.98. About 166,766 shares traded. Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) has risen 22.78% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.78% the S&P500. Some Historical FLY News: 07/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD FLY.N : RBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $30 FROM $26; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q EPS 34c; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q Adj EPS 44c; 16/05/2018 – FLY LEASING LTD – DEALS RELATING OPTION TO BUY ADDITIONAL 20 AIRBUS A320NEO FAMILY AIRCRAFT ALSO APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS OF AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD; 16/05/2018 – FLY LEASING – DEALS RELATING TO FLY’S ACQUISITION OF 55 AIRBUS NARROW-BODY AIRCRAFT APPROVED BY SHAREHOLDERS OF AIRASIA GROUP BERHAD; 16/05/2018 – Fly Leasing’s Acquisition of Major Aircraft Portfolio Approved by AirAsia Shareholders; 08/03/2018 FLY LEASING LTD – QTRLY TOTAL REV $107.9 MLN VS $100.6 MLN; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q Net $9.63M; 03/05/2018 – Fly Leasing 1Q Rev $88.8M; 16/05/2018 – Fly Leasing’s Acquisition of Major Aircraft Portfolio Approved by AirAsia Hldrs

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc increased Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC) stake by 8.47% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Zwj Investment Counsel Inc acquired 23,361 shares as Jacobs Engr Group Inc (JEC)’s stock rose 6.34%. The Zwj Investment Counsel Inc holds 299,326 shares with $22.51M value, up from 275,965 last quarter. Jacobs Engr Group Inc now has $11.31B valuation. The stock increased 2.20% or $1.8 during the last trading session, reaching $83.48. About 827,854 shares traded. Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) has risen 23.19% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.19% the S&P500. Some Historical JEC News: 14/03/2018 – Jacobs Awarded $778M Global IT Enterprise Ops and Maintenance Contract for U.S. Special Ops Command; 31/05/2018 – Jacobs Wins FEMA Puerto Rico Response Contract; 09/03/2018 – Qualcomm Replaces Jacobs as Executive Chairman With Independent; 30/05/2018 – JACOBS SECURES SMART CITY SERVICES CONTRACT FROM DELHI MUMBAI; 09/03/2018 – QCOM, NXPI/@danprimack: Qualcomm: Paul Jacobs out as executive chairman. Will remain on the board. Also extending cash tender for NXP. – ! $QCOM $NXPI; 02/04/2018 – Resonant Will Nominate as Independent Directors Brett Conrad, Alan Howe, Jack Jacobs and Josh Jacobs to Its Bd of Directors; 16/03/2018 – CNBC Now: BREAKING: Qualcomm says Paul Jacobs will not be re-nominated to its board; it reached decision “following his; 23/04/2018 – Jacobs Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – JACOBS ENGINEERING GROUP INC JEC.N : MACQUARIE RAISES TO NEUTRAL FROM UNDERPERFORM; 16/03/2018 – JACOBS: QCOM OPPORTUNITIES CHALLENGING AS STANDALONE PUBLIC CO

Zwj Investment Counsel Inc decreased Yum Brands Inc (NYSE:YUM) stake by 28,282 shares to 60,172 valued at $6.01 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 45,616 shares and now owns 69,248 shares. Coca Cola Co (NYSE:KO) was reduced too.

Among 7 analysts covering Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:JEC), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Jacobs Engineering has $10000 highest and $82 lowest target. $87.14’s average target is 4.38% above currents $83.48 stock price. Jacobs Engineering had 15 analyst reports since February 19, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) earned “Buy” rating by M Partners on Tuesday, February 26. On Wednesday, February 20 the stock rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird with “Buy”. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, May 8. As per Wednesday, February 20, the company rating was maintained by Cowen & Co. The rating was maintained by Credit Suisse with “Outperform” on Tuesday, August 6. M Partners maintained it with “Buy” rating and $87 target in Tuesday, March 19 report. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) rating on Tuesday, July 23. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $9000 target. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Barclays Capital. The firm has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital given on Tuesday, April 30. The stock of Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) earned “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, February 20.

More notable recent Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Tyson Foods, Jacobs Engineering Group, and Gannett Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Benzinga.com with their article: “KeyBanc Likes Jacobs Engineering After Q3 Beat, Continued Momentum – Benzinga” published on August 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “The Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) Share Price Has Gained 52% And Shareholders Are Hoping For More – Yahoo Finance” on June 06, 2019. More interesting news about Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) Is Yielding 0.8% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 02, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Have Insiders Been Buying Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) Shares This Year? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: April 30, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.02, from 0.77 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 41 investors sold JEC shares while 180 reduced holdings. 62 funds opened positions while 104 raised stakes. 118.53 million shares or 2.16% less from 121.16 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Investment Mngmt has invested 0% in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Security Bancorp Of Sioux City Iowa Ia holds 26,030 shares. Veritable Ltd Partnership accumulated 0.02% or 15,355 shares. Segall Bryant And Hamill Limited holds 6,560 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Neville Rodie Shaw invested 0.99% of its portfolio in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC). Canandaigua Bancorp holds 0.04% or 2,702 shares. Parametric Port Assoc Limited Liability Co reported 311,894 shares. Andra Ap accumulated 0.12% or 56,600 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 142,650 shares. Contravisory Investment Inc holds 0.14% or 4,679 shares. Susquehanna Llp reported 8,922 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Mesirow Mgmt holds 0.21% or 17,960 shares in its portfolio. Southeast Asset Advsrs Inc owns 0.53% invested in Jacobs Engineering Group Inc. (NYSE:JEC) for 26,110 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested in 23,831 shares or 0.03% of the stock. Lord Abbett Limited Co owns 668,951 shares or 0.17% of their US portfolio.

More notable recent Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Here’s the Fly in the Ointment With Aphria’s Wildly Celebrated Q4 Results – Yahoo Finance” on August 02, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “Thereâ€™s No Reason Southwest Stock Canâ€™t Fly to $60 – Investorplace.com” published on August 14, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Vietnam Airlines Flies Its First Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner – Yahoo Finance” on August 15, 2019. More interesting news about Fly Leasing Limited (NYSE:FLY) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Fly Leasing’s (NYSE:FLY) Share Price Gain of 52% Match Its Business Performance? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 11, 2019 as well as Benzinga.com‘s news article titled: “This Aerospace ETF Could Fly This Week – Benzinga” with publication date: July 22, 2019.

Fly Leasing Limited, together with its subsidiaries, purchases and leases commercial aircraft under multi-year contracts to various airlines worldwide. The company has market cap of $551.04 million. As of December 31, 2016, the firm had a fleet of 76 aircraft, including 65 narrow-body passenger aircraft and 11 wide-body passenger aircraft. It has a 4.33 P/E ratio.