$1.44 EPS Expected for WESCO International, Inc. (WCC); Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Has Raised Equinix (EQIX) Position By $1.92 Million

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc increased Equinix Inc (EQIX) stake by 43.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc acquired 4,237 shares as Equinix Inc (EQIX)’s stock rose 24.17%. The Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc holds 13,935 shares with $6.32 million value, up from 9,698 last quarter. Equinix Inc now has $43.55B valuation. The stock decreased 1.12% or $5.87 during the last trading session, reaching $518.01. About 301,706 shares traded. Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) has risen 22.28% since July 14, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.85% the S&P500.

Analysts expect WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) to report $1.44 EPS on August, 1.They anticipate $0.22 EPS change or 18.03% from last quarter’s $1.22 EPS. WCC’s profit would be $64.60 million giving it 8.71 P/E if the $1.44 EPS is correct. After having $0.93 EPS previously, WESCO International, Inc.’s analysts see 54.84% EPS growth. The stock increased 2.60% or $1.27 during the last trading session, reaching $50.18. About 306,253 shares traded. WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) has declined 13.16% since July 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.59% the S&P500. Some Historical WCC News: 26/04/2018 – Wesco International Sees 1Q EPS $4.50-EPS $5.00; 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q Net $44.4M; 23/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within WESCO International, Microchip Technology, Collegium Pharmaceutical, Actuant, To; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N SEES FY 2018 SALES UP 5 TO 8 PCT; 23/04/2018 – DJ WESCO International Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (WCC); 26/04/2018 – Wesco International 1Q EPS 93c; 13/03/2018 TABLE-Wesco Holdings 6091.T – 6-MTH group results; 17/05/2018 – Wincove Recapitalizes Nordock to Join Bluff and Wesco in Serving the Material Handling and Warehouse Safety Products Markets; 26/04/2018 – WESCO INTERNATIONAL INC WCC.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.67, REV VIEW $8.09 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – Wesco Presenting at Electrical Products Group Conference May 23

More notable recent WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About WESCO International, Inc. (WCC) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “WESCO International, Inc. Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Call – PRNewswire” published on July 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Consider WESCO International For A Turnaround – Seeking Alpha” on July 02, 2019. More interesting news about WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “WESCO International Enhances North American Distribution Operations with Descartes – Nasdaq” published on July 09, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC): What We Can Expect From This Growth Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 29, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.25, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 24 investors sold WESCO International, Inc. shares while 54 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 81 raised stakes. 42.72 million shares or 1.79% more from 41.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. New York-based Clearbridge Invests Ltd has invested 0% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Tudor Investment Et Al invested in 0.04% or 17,883 shares. Tortoise Lc holds 0% in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) or 8 shares. Macquarie Group Ltd stated it has 511,560 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Tci Wealth, Arizona-based fund reported 13 shares. Pnc Fincl Services Group Inc holds 0% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 4,528 shares. Washington Cap invested in 7,600 shares. Cibc Ww Markets Corporation stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Rhumbline Advisers reported 36,546 shares. First Advisors L P has 0.01% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) for 130,046 shares. Renaissance Techs Limited Liability Co has 0% invested in WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC). Verition Fund Mgmt Limited Co invested in 4,833 shares. Winslow Evans Crocker owns 3,368 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Convergence Invest Ptnrs Lc owns 29,836 shares. Brandywine Inv Management Limited holds 145,594 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio.

WESCO International, Inc. distributes electrical, industrial, and communication maintenance, repair, and operating products; and original equipment manufacturers products and construction materials in North America and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.25 billion. The firm offers general supplies, such as wiring devices, fuses, terminals, connectors, boxes, enclosures, fittings, lugs, terminations, tapes, splicing and marking equipment, tools and testers, safety, personal protection, sealants, cutting tools, adhesives, consumables, fasteners, janitorial, and other MRO supplies. It has a 10.38 P/E ratio. It also provides wires, cables, raceways, and metallic and non-metallic conduits; and communications and security products, including structured cabling systems, broadband products, low voltage specialty systems, specialty wire and cable products, equipment racks and cabinets, access controls, alarms, cameras, and paging and voice solutions.

Among 2 analysts covering Wesco International (NYSE:WCC), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Wesco International had 6 analyst reports since March 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo with “Buy” on Monday, March 18. On Wednesday, June 19 the stock rating was maintained by Buckingham Research with “Buy”.

Since March 14, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $99,987 activity. 1,874 shares valued at $99,987 were bought by Wolf Christine Ann on Thursday, March 14.

Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group Llc decreased Ishares Tr (IJR) stake by 14,603 shares to 3,852 valued at $297,000 in 2019Q1. It also reduced Abbvie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) stake by 17,842 shares and now owns 14,701 shares. Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.83 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.63, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold EQIX shares while 141 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 242 raised stakes. 78.95 million shares or 0.67% more from 78.42 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Quadrant Lp Ca holds 0.06% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) or 1,826 shares. Voloridge Ltd Co owns 12,461 shares. Capital World invested in 3.25M shares or 0.36% of the stock. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt reported 0.04% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership accumulated 317,922 shares. Automobile Association reported 27,690 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Intact Management reported 0.01% stake. Tensile Cap Limited Liability has invested 7.06% in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Adelante Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability Corp has 6.75% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT). Financial Bank Of America De holds 802,041 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Korea Investment, a Korea-based fund reported 90,610 shares. Moreover, Alkeon Cap Management Lc has 1.11% invested in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) for 488,904 shares. Seabridge Inv Advisors holds 20 shares. Agf Invs Inc accumulated 4,996 shares. Franklin Resource accumulated 468,182 shares.

Among 5 analysts covering Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Equinix had 14 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was initiated by Deutsche Bank on Friday, March 8 with “Buy”. The stock has “Outperform” rating by Credit Suisse on Thursday, February 14. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, March 1 by Citigroup. The stock of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) earned “Buy” rating by RBC Capital Markets on Friday, February 22.

More notable recent Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “EQIX Crosses Above Average Analyst Target – Nasdaq” on June 17, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Should You Hold Equinix (EQIX) Stock in Your Portfolio Now? – Nasdaq” published on June 25, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Interesting EQIX Put And Call Options For August 16th – Nasdaq” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:REIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Equinix & IBM Cloud Collaborate for Data-Center Offering – Nasdaq” published on June 20, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Equinix Forms JV With GIC to Develop Hyperscale Data Centers – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 02, 2019.