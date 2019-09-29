$1.44 EPS Expected for Ingevity (NGVT); Equity Residential (EQR) Has 1.13 Sentiment

Equity Residential (EQR) investors sentiment increased to 1.13 in 2019 Q2. It’s up 0.14, from 0.99 in 2019Q1. The ratio is better, as 190 investment managers started new and increased positions, while 168 sold and reduced their holdings in Equity Residential. The investment managers in our database reported: 316.02 million shares, down from 316.17 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Equity Residential in top ten positions decreased from 14 to 11 for a decrease of 3. Sold All: 26 Reduced: 142 Increased: 144 New Position: 46.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and carbon materials in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $3.56 billion. It operates through two divisions, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. It has a 21.1 P/E ratio. The Performance Materials segment engineers, makes, and sells wood chemically activated carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems.

Among 5 analysts covering Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Ingevity has $130 highest and $9900 lowest target. $114.60’s average target is 34.76% above currents $85.04 stock price. Ingevity had 8 analyst reports since April 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Monday, April 8. On Friday, July 19 the stock rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold”. Berenberg upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $11000 target in Tuesday, May 28 report. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, September 25 by Stifel Nicolaus. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Friday, September 27 report.

Analysts await Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $0.88 earnings per share, up 6.02% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.83 per share. EQR’s profit will be $326.35 million for 24.50 P/E if the $0.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.86 actual earnings per share reported by Equity Residential for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 2.33% EPS growth.

Equity Residential, a real estate investment trust , engages in the acquisition, development, and management of multifamily properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $31.99 billion. As of December 31, 2007, it owned and invested in 579 properties in 24 states and the District of Columbia consisting of 152,821 units. It has a 43.08 P/E ratio. The firm qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes.

Resolution Capital Ltd holds 10.99% of its portfolio in Equity Residential for 4.38 million shares. Green Street Investors Llc owns 200,100 shares or 9.69% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Apg Asset Management Us Inc. has 8.14% invested in the company for 14.56 million shares. The California-based Adelante Capital Management Llc has invested 6.33% in the stock. Lasalle Investment Management Securities Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 3.01 million shares.