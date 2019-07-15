$1.43 EPS Expected for TE Connectivity Ltd. (TEL); Roffman Miller Associates Has Raised By $578,336 Its Texas Instruments (TXN) Position

Roffman Miller Associates Inc increased Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) stake by 1.99% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Roffman Miller Associates Inc acquired 5,456 shares as Texas Instruments Inc (TXN)’s stock rose 2.93%. The Roffman Miller Associates Inc holds 279,700 shares with $29.67M value, up from 274,244 last quarter. Texas Instruments Inc now has $111.08B valuation. The stock increased 1.37% or $1.6 during the last trading session, reaching $118.32. About 2.29 million shares traded. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has declined 0.32% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 21/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at Bank of America Conference Jun 5; 13/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Senior VP of Technology & Manufacturing Kevin J. Ritchie to Retire Nov. 1; 22/05/2018 – Texas Instruments launches “STEM Squad” to keep students’ math and science skills sharp over the summer; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Sees 2Q EPS $1.19-EPS $1.39; 30/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS PRICES $1.3B OF INVESTMENT GRADE NOTES; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS 1Q EPS $1.21 EX BENEFIT, EST. $1.10; 26/03/2018 – Texas Instruments to webcast its annual meeting of stockholders; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES YR OPER TAX RATE ABOUT 16% STARTING ’19; 30/04/2018 – S&PGR Rates Texas Instruments’ Senior Unsecured Notes ‘A+’; 30/04/2018 – Texas Instruments prices $1.3 billion of investment grade notes

Analysts expect TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) to report $1.43 EPS on July, 24.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $1.43 EPS. TEL’s profit would be $482.34 million giving it 16.51 P/E if the $1.43 EPS is correct. After having $1.42 EPS previously, TE Connectivity Ltd.’s analysts see 0.70% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.89% or $1.75 during the last trading session, reaching $94.44. About 1.62M shares traded or 37.03% up from the average. TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) has declined 5.44% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.87% the S&P500. Some Historical TEL News: 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – FY DILUTED EPS FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BE $3.70 TO $3.76; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY 2Q ADJ EPS $1.42, EST. $1.36; 16/05/2018 – TE Connectivity at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 05/03/2018 MFS Technology Adds TE Connectivity, Exits Western Digital; 18/03/2018 – TE Connectivity Presents Heilind Asia with Asia Pacific 2017 Content Per Customer Award; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q Orders $3.7B, Excluding SubCom; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N – COMPANY EXPECTS FY ADJUSTED EPS OF $5.52 TO $5.58; 30/05/2018 – Mouser Electronics Named Global High Service Distributor of the Year by TE Connectivity; 25/04/2018 – TE Connectivity 2Q EPS $1.38; 25/04/2018 – TE CONNECTIVITY LTD TEL.N SEES FY 2018 SALES $14.5 BLN TO $14.7 BLN

Among 5 analysts covering Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 5 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Texas Instruments had 12 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Market Perform” rating given on Tuesday, April 30 by Wells Fargo. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Wednesday, April 24 by Deutsche Bank. Robert W. Baird maintained it with “Neutral” rating and $10000 target in Wednesday, April 24 report. Robert W. Baird maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Monday, February 25 report.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Bancshares reported 49,887 shares stake. Renaissance Ltd Liability Corp holds 246,834 shares or 1.05% of its portfolio. Shelton Management, California-based fund reported 12,452 shares. Riverhead Capital Mngmt Limited Liability reported 0.51% stake. Webster Financial Bank N A accumulated 0.01% or 676 shares. Sei reported 485,269 shares stake. Hightower Trust Services Lta accumulated 0.4% or 29,389 shares. Mcf Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.03% or 1,875 shares. Appleton Partners Inc Ma has invested 0.26% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Advisory Services Net Limited Company holds 12,294 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Teacher Retirement System Of Texas has invested 0.11% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Moreover, Mufg Americas Corporation has 0.23% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 75,800 shares. Hemenway Limited Liability Corp, a New Hampshire-based fund reported 2,000 shares. West Oak Capital Ltd Company reported 17,668 shares. Pictet Asset Mngmt Limited has 852,019 shares for 0.2% of their portfolio.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 19 selling transactions for $32.64 million activity. BLINN MARK A had sold 6,648 shares worth $683,813. Van Haren Julie also sold $402,732 worth of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares. 9,061 shares valued at $929,627 were sold by Kozanian Hagop H on Friday, January 25. PATSLEY PAMELA H had sold 7,000 shares worth $743,400 on Wednesday, February 6. The insider XIE BING sold 8,693 shares worth $922,762. 4,075 Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) shares with value of $418,992 were sold by TROCHU CYNTHIA HOFF. Another trade for 23,174 shares valued at $2.34M was sold by Ilan Haviv.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.07 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.26, from 0.81 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 26 investors sold TE Connectivity Ltd. shares while 191 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 299.47 million shares or 0.83% less from 301.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Macroview Mgmt Limited Liability invested 0% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Orrstown Financial Services reported 1,308 shares. Stanley reported 3,168 shares stake. Ajo Limited Partnership invested 0.07% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). First Financial In stated it has 205 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Commercial Bank Pictet & Cie (Asia) holds 9,319 shares. Sector Pension Inv Board invested 0.02% of its portfolio in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL). Aull & Monroe Invest Management Corporation has 4,474 shares for 0.19% of their portfolio. Blackrock Incorporated holds 16.11M shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. John G Ullman And Associate holds 79,650 shares. Comerica Bank owns 152,187 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. 2,800 were accumulated by Wellington Shields And Ltd Limited Liability Company. Texas Permanent School Fund reported 65,922 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Aviva Public Ltd holds 0.07% or 127,195 shares in its portfolio. Brown Advisory owns 18,891 shares.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of connectivity and sensors solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the AsiaÂ–Pacific. The company has market cap of $31.86 billion. The firm operates through three divisions: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions. It has a 11.57 P/E ratio. The Transportation Solutions segment primarily provides terminals and connector systems and components, sensors, and relays, as well as application tooling and wires, and heat shrink tubing for use in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensor markets.

Since February 6, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 1 sale for $1.07 million activity. The insider MITTS HEATH A sold 12,908 shares worth $1.07M.