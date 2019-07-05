$1.43 EPS Expected for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (BHC); Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services (NYSEAMERICAN:LTS) SI Increased By 2.74%

Analysts expect Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC) to report $1.43 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $0.23 EPS change or 19.17% from last quarter’s $1.2 EPS. T_BHC’s profit would be $493.49M giving it 5.78 P/E if the $1.43 EPS is correct. After having $1.37 EPS previously, Bausch Health Companies Inc.’s analysts see 4.38% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.02% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $33.06. About 748,867 shares traded. Bausch Health Companies Inc. (TSE:BHC) has 0.00% since July 5, 2018 and is . It has underperformed by 4.43% the S&P500.

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LTS) had an increase of 2.74% in short interest. LTS’s SI was 1.35 million shares in July as released by FINRA. Its up 2.74% from 1.31M shares previously. With 160,200 avg volume, 8 days are for Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:LTS)’s short sellers to cover LTS’s short positions. The SI to Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc’s float is 0.91%. The stock decreased 1.78% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.32. About 122,699 shares traded. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LTS) has declined 10.75% since July 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.18% the S&P500. Some Historical LTS News: 10/04/2018 – Morrison, Nordmann & Associates Moves to Securities America; 29/03/2018 – Triad Advisors Facilitates Recruitment Of Veteran Financial Advisor Chris Kohne To Sugarloaf Wealth Management; 05/04/2018 – Securities America Announces `Link to the Future’ Program to Inspire Advisors’ College-Age Children and Other Students to; 22/03/2018 – Triad Advisors Successfully Concludes 14th Annual Alternative Investments Conference; 07/03/2018 Securities America Adds Two Groups and a Super OSJ to Its Platform

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc., a diversified financial services company, provides brokerage and advisory, investment banking and research, institutional sales and trading, asset management, life insurance brokerage, and trust services in the United States. The company has market cap of $493.68 million. The Company’s Independent Brokerage and Advisory Services segment offers securities brokerage and advisory services for clients, including mutual funds, variable and fixed annuities, and advisor managed accounts; and brokerage support services, such as access to stock, bond, and options execution; products comprising insurance, mutual funds, unit trusts, and investment advisory programs; and research, compliance, supervision, accounting, and related services. It currently has negative earnings. This segment also provides trust administration of personal and retirement accounts, estate and financial planning, wealth management, and custody services.