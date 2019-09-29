$1.42 EPS Expected for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (WBA); United States Commodity Index Funds Trust (USMI)’s Sentiment Is 0.75

Analysts expect Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) to report $1.42 EPS on October, 10.They anticipate $0.06 EPS change or 4.05% from last quarter’s $1.48 EPS. WBA’s profit would be $1.28 billion giving it 9.58 P/E if the $1.42 EPS is correct. After having $1.47 EPS previously, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc.’s analysts see -3.40% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.61% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $54.41. About 3.26M shares traded. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) has declined 21.21% since September 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.21% the S&P500. Some Historical WBA News: 14/03/2018 – CVS and Walgreens hope that by helping people pick up their prescriptions, they can boost the rates of people taking their drugs, improve patient outcomes and ultimately lower costs; 03/05/2018 – Southern States Top Walgreens Flu lndex™ for Overall Flu Activity During 2017-2018 Flu Season; 28/03/2018 – Walgreens Tops Views, Raises Guidance — Earnings Review; 17/04/2018 – ChicagoBreaking: Former Walgreens worker accused of stealing hundreds of pain pills pleads guilty; 28/03/2018 – WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE INC WBA.O COO – FLU SEASON DID NOT HAVE MUCH IMPACT ON PRESCRIPTION VOLUMES IN QTR AS IT PRETTY MUCH LEVELED OFF TO NORMAL – CONF. CALL; 23/05/2018 – With Its Puerto Rico Drugstore Recovery Complete, Walgreens Makes Additional Investments in Expanded Offerings and Services on the Island; 09/03/2018 – Walgreen must face lawsuit over U.S. generic drug pricing; 28/03/2018 – Walgreens reports 12 percent rise in sales; 20/03/2018 – MASSACHUSETTS ATTORNEY GENERAL SAYS WALGREENS OVERCHARGED FOR DRUGS COVERED BY THE STATE WORKERS’ COMPENSATION INSURANCE SYSTEM; 28/03/2018 – WALGREENS BOOTS ALLIANCE INC – ANTICIPATES FISCAL 2018 ADJUSTED DILUTED NET EARNINGS PER SHARE OF $5.85 TO $6.05

United States Commodity Index Funds Trust (USMI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.75 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.11, from 0.86 in 2019Q1. The ratio turned negative, as 12 funds started new and increased positions, while 16 sold and reduced equity positions in United States Commodity Index Funds Trust. The funds in our database reported: 1.70 million shares, down from 1.88 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of funds holding United States Commodity Index Funds Trust in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 1 Reduced: 15 Increased: 7 New Position: 5.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. The company has market cap of $49.14 billion. It operates through three divisions: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. It has a 10.65 P/E ratio. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of general merchandise, including non-prescription drugs, beauty products, photo finishing, seasonal merchandise, greeting cards, and convenience foods through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

Among 5 analysts covering Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Walgreens Boots Alliance has $7400 highest and $49 lowest target. $60.17’s average target is 10.59% above currents $54.41 stock price. Walgreens Boots Alliance had 10 analyst reports since April 3, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Sell” rating by UBS given on Wednesday, April 3. The company was downgraded on Wednesday, April 3 by Loop Capital. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Equal-Weight” rating in Wednesday, April 3 report. As per Wednesday, April 3, the company rating was maintained by Barclays Capital. As per Friday, August 23, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The stock has “Neutral” rating by Citigroup on Wednesday, April 3.

Roberts Glore & Co Inc Il holds 0.32% of its portfolio in United States Metals Index Fund for 14,250 shares. Covenant Multifamily Offices Llc owns 13,186 shares or 0.11% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Glenmede Trust Co Na has 0.11% invested in the company for 664,327 shares. The Minnesota-based Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors Llc has invested 0.1% in the stock. Virtu Financial Llc, a New York-based fund reported 46,967 shares.