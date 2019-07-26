$1.42 EPS Expected for Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NRP); Shorts at Collectors Universe (CLCT) Lowered By 27.19%

Analysts expect Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) to report $1.42 EPS on August, 8.They anticipate $0.39 EPS change or 37.86% from last quarter’s $1.03 EPS. NRP’s profit would be $17.41 million giving it 5.59 P/E if the $1.42 EPS is correct. After having $1.75 EPS previously, Natural Resource Partners L.P.’s analysts see -18.86% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.23% or $1.06 during the last trading session, reaching $31.75. About 3,312 shares traded. Natural Resource Partners L.P. (NYSE:NRP) has risen 34.71% since July 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 30.28% the S&P500. Some Historical NRP News: 21/04/2018 – DJ Natural Resource Partners LP, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NRP); 09/05/2018 – Natural Resource Partners 1Q EPS $1.15; 09/05/2018 – NATURAL RESOURCE PARTNERS LP QUARTERLY NET INCOME PER COMMON UNIT 1.15; 13/04/2018 – FORESIGHT ENERGY-PLEADINGS SEEK COURT JUDGMENT THAT SEPT 10, 2009 COAL MINING LEASE & SUBLEASE DEAL BETWEEN HILLSBORO, WPP HAS TERMINATED BY ITS OWN TERMS; 09/05/2018 – NATURAL RESOURCE PARTNERS LP QUARTERLY TOTAL REVENUES AND OTHER INCOME $89.0 MLN VS $88.7 MLN; 09/05/2018 – Natural Resource Partners 1Q Rev $89M; 21/05/2018 – Natural Resource Partners L.P. to Participate in 2018 MLP and Infrastructure Conference; 13/04/2018 FORESIGHT ENERGY LP SAYS ON APRIL 11, CO’S UNIT HILLSBORO ENERGY LLC FILED APPROPRIATE PLEADINGS AGAINST WPP LLC – SEC FILING; 18/05/2018 – S&PGR Raises Natural Resource Partners Rtg To ‘B’; Otlk Stbl; 25/04/2018 – Natural Resource Partners Declares First Quarter 2018 Distributions

Collectors Universe Inc. provides authentication and grading services to dealers and collectors of coins, trading cards, event tickets, autographs and historical and sports memorabilia. The company has market cap of $211.78 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Coins; Trading Cards and Autographs; and Other High-End Collectibles. It has a 25.25 P/E ratio. It offers independent coin authentication and grading services under the Professional Coin Grading Service brand; independent sports and trading cards authentication and grading service under the Professional Sports Authenticator brand; and independent authentication and grading service for vintage autographs and memorabilia under the PSA/DNA Authentication brand.

Investors sentiment increased to 3.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 2.15, from 1.18 in 2018Q4.

Natural Resource Partners L.P., through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, manages, and leases mineral properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $389.29 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Coal Royalty and Other; Soda Ash; and VantaCore. It has a 4.23 P/E ratio. It owns interests in coal, trona and soda ash, construction aggregates, and other natural resources.