$1.42 EPS Expected for J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (JBHT); Q Global Advisors Cut Its M/I Homes (MHO) Holding

Analysts expect J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) to report $1.42 EPS on October, 21.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 3.40% from last quarter’s $1.47 EPS. JBHT’s profit would be $151.61 million giving it 19.48 P/E if the $1.42 EPS is correct. After having $1.37 EPS previously, J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc.’s analysts see 3.65% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.35% or $0.39 during the last trading session, reaching $110.65. About 806,222 shares traded. J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBHT) has declined 13.11% since October 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.11% the S&P500. Some Historical JBHT News: 21/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Named One of America’s Best Employers by Forbes; 19/04/2018 – J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. Announces Payment of Dividend; 16/04/2018 – JB HUNT 1Q OPER REV. $1.95B, EST. $1.88B; 08/03/2018 J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc. to Participate in J.P. Morgan 2018 Aviation, Transportation and Industrials Conference; 16/04/2018 – JB Hunt 1Q Truck Rev $92.7M; 14/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Polar Asset Adds JB Hunt, Exits Bank of America: 13F; 09/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 07/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Conference May 15

Q Global Advisors Llc decreased M/I Homes Inc (MHO) stake by 40.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. M/I Homes Inc now has $1.04B valuation. The stock increased 1.76% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $37.65. About 317,330 shares traded or 24.70% up from the average. M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) has risen 38.71% since October 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.71% the S&P500.

Analysts await M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) to report earnings on October, 23. They expect $1.04 earnings per share, up 0.97% or $0.01 from last year’s $1.03 per share. MHO’s profit will be $28.73 million for 9.05 P/E if the $1.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.08 actual earnings per share reported by M/I Homes, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.70% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.30, from 1.07 in 2019Q1.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.64 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.51, from 1.15 in 2019Q1.

Among 5 analysts covering JB Hunt Transport Servs (NASDAQ:JBHT), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. JB Hunt Transport Servs has $130 highest and $95 lowest target. $113.17's average target is 2.28% above currents $110.65 stock price.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides surface transportation and delivery services in the continental United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $11.81 billion. It operates through four divisions: Intermodal , Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), and Truck (JBT). It has a 25.69 P/E ratio. The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions, such as origin and destination pickup, and delivery services.