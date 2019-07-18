$1.42 EPS Expected for Entergy (ETR); Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI)’s Sentiment Is 1.16

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.02, from 1.14 in 2018Q4. The ratio has improved, as 118 investment managers started new and increased stock positions, while 102 sold and trimmed holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares Inc. The investment managers in our database now hold: 46.41 million shares, down from 47.83 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Texas Capital Bancshares Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 28 Reduced: 74 Increased: 74 New Position: 44.

Analysts expect Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) to report $1.42 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.37 EPS change or 20.67% from last quarter’s $1.79 EPS. ETR’s profit would be $281.69 million giving it 18.69 P/E if the $1.42 EPS is correct. After having $0.82 EPS previously, Entergy Corporation’s analysts see 73.17% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.63 during the last trading session, reaching $106.17. About 510,427 shares traded. Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) has risen 22.58% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 18.15% the S&P500. Some Historical ETR News: 07/05/2018 – CORRECT: ENTERGY’S ARKANSAS NUCLEAR 1 STILL IN OUTAGE: NRC; 25/04/2018 – Entergy 1Q Adj EPS $1.16; 28/03/2018 – Burns & McDonnell Adds Entergy Project to $3.2 Billion Slate in Texas, Louisiana, an Industrial Info News Alert; 26/04/2018 – ENTERGY CORP ETR.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82 FROM $81; 26/03/2018 – ENTERGY’S PALISADES REACTOR IN MICH DROPS TO 30%: NRC; 25/04/2018 – ENTERGY’S INDIAN POINT 2 REACTOR RAISED TO 100% FROM 92%: NRC; 03/05/2018 – S&P REVISES ENTERGY CORP. OUTLOOK TO ‘STABLE’ FROM ‘POSITIVE’; RATING ‘BBB+’; 02/04/2018 – EPA: EPA Honors Entergy Mississippi, Inc. as 2018 ENERGY STAR® Partner of the Year; 25/04/2018 – Entergy Backs 2018 Adj EPS $6.25-Adj EPS $6.85; 20/03/2018 – Entergy New Orleans Provides Burns & McDonnell Notice to Proceed as EPC Contractor for New Orleans Power Station

The stock decreased 3.39% or $1.99 during the last trading session, reaching $56.78. About 1.19 million shares traded or 103.95% up from the average. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (TCBI) has declined 40.37% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 44.80% the S&P500. Some Historical TCBI News: 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q NET INTEREST INCOME $210.3M; 21/03/2018 – Texas Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia Adds Texas Capital, Exits Avis Budget: 13F; 18/04/2018 – TEXAS CAPITAL 1Q EPS $1.38, EST. $1.34; 08/03/2018 Texas Capital Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 20/03/2018 – Serial bombings put Texas capital on edge; 12/03/2018 – Police link two more bombings in Texas capital to earlier attack

Spindletop Capital Llc holds 17.7% of its portfolio in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. for 345,000 shares. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. owns 132,724 shares or 1.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Davis Capital Partners Llc has 0.93% invested in the company for 200,000 shares. The New York-based Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. has invested 0.81% in the stock. Lbj Family Wealth Advisors Ltd., a Texas-based fund reported 23,693 shares.

More notable recent Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Texas Capital (TCBI) Q2 Earnings Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 17, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now An Opportune Moment To Examine Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 13, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (TCBI) – Yahoo Finance” on June 19, 2019. More interesting news about Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 17, 2019 : NFLX, IBM, CCI, KMI, EBAY, URI, CCK, SLG, AA, RLI, UMPQ, TCBI – Nasdaq” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. to Host Earnings Call – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 17, 2019.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the bank holding firm for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking services and products for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. The company has market cap of $2.85 billion. It offers business deposit services and products, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit. It has a 9.45 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial loans for general corporate purposes comprising financing for working capital, internal growth, and acquisitions, as well as financing for business insurance premiums; real estate term and construction loans; mortgage finance lending; mortgage correspondent aggregation; equipment leasing; and letters of credit.

More notable recent Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Entergy: Improving Outlook, But Fairly Valued – Seeking Alpha” on July 12, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Entergy Recommends Shareholders Do Not Tender in Response to Mini-Tender Offer by TRC Capital Corporation – PRNewswire” published on June 20, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Thursday – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Entergy Corporation’s (NYSE:ETR) P/E Ratio Really That Good? – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Entergy Named Among Top 50 Community-Minded Companies in the Nation – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 19, 2019.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 1 sale for $705,120 activity. Marsh Andrew S sold 8,000 shares worth $705,120.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.38, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 27 investors sold Entergy Corporation shares while 153 reduced holdings. 69 funds opened positions while 164 raised stakes. 158.02 million shares or 4.42% less from 165.32 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. North Star Inv Mngmt has 100 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bp Public Ltd Company invested 0.16% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). 3,162 are owned by Regions Fincl Corporation. Fil Ltd owns 20 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 10,301 are held by Nordea Inv Ab. Caisse De Depot Et Placement Du Quebec owns 3,300 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Da Davidson And has 2,584 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Blackrock Inc invested in 15.12M shares. Csat Advisory L P has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership reported 0% in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 0.49% or 435,900 shares. Keybank Association Oh owns 7,208 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Stevens Cap Mgmt L P reported 15,712 shares. Confluence Inv Mngmt reported 1.53% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR). Pnc Svcs Group Inc invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR).

Among 4 analysts covering Entergy (NYSE:ETR), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Entergy had 12 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $10500 target in Thursday, May 16 report. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, June 14 by Morgan Stanley. Morgan Stanley maintained Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) on Wednesday, March 13 with “Hold” rating. Morgan Stanley maintained Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) rating on Tuesday, February 12. Morgan Stanley has “Equal-Weight” rating and $91 target. UBS maintained Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR) on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy” rating. Deutsche Bank maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 21 with “Outperform”. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Buy” on Friday, June 7.