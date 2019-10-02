$1.42 EPS Expected for Belden Inc. (BDC); AZUCAR MINERALS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (AXDDF) SI Decreased By 38.46%

AZUCAR MINERALS LTD ORDINARY SHARES (OTCMKTS:AXDDF) had a decrease of 38.46% in short interest. AXDDF’s SI was 3,200 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 38.46% from 5,200 shares previously. The stock increased 1.60% or $0.0027 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1717. About 20,241 shares traded. Azucar Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AXDDF) has 0.00% since October 2, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) to report $1.42 EPS on October, 30.They anticipate $0.30 EPS change or 17.44% from last quarter’s $1.72 EPS. BDC’s profit would be $64.56 million giving it 8.98 P/E if the $1.42 EPS is correct. After having $1.39 EPS previously, Belden Inc.’s analysts see 2.16% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.11% or $1.64 during the last trading session, reaching $51.01. About 51,637 shares traded. Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) has declined 28.76% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.76% the S&P500. Some Historical BDC News: 09/05/2018 – Belden Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Seaport for May. 16-17; 06/03/2018 – S&PGR Asgns Belden’s Prpsed Euro Notes ‘BB-‘ Rating; 02/05/2018 – BELDEN 1Q ADJ REV $607.4M, EST. $584.6M; 23/03/2018 – Belden Inc. Announces Redemption of Shareholder Rights Agreement; 06/03/2018 – BELDEN INC BDC.N – INTENDS TO OFFER EUR 350 MLN IN AGGREGATE PRINCIPAL AMOUNT OF SENIOR SUBORDINATED NOTES DUE 2028; 16/05/2018 – Belden at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 11/04/2018 – Belden Hosts a Convergence in the Digital Building Roadshow; 02/05/2018 – Belden Sees 2018 EPS $2.44-EPS $2.69; 13/03/2018 – Belden Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Tender Offers for Any and All of the Outstanding Senior Subordinated Notes Listed Below:; 02/05/2018 – BELDEN SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.41 TO $1.51, EST. $1.47

More notable recent Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) news were published by: Gurufocus.com which released: “3 Companies With High Earnings Yields – GuruFocus.com” on September 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Some Belden (NYSE:BDC) Shareholders Are Down 28% – Yahoo Finance” published on July 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Morgan Stanley Direct Lending files for BDC registration – Seeking Alpha” on September 26, 2019. More interesting news about Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Does Belden Inc.’s (NYSE:BDC) Debt Level Pose A Problem? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Belden Inc.’s (NYSE:BDC) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: June 16, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.02, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 17 investors sold Belden Inc. shares while 72 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 42.13 million shares or 1.90% less from 42.95 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Ameriprise Inc has 0.01% invested in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC). Ny State Teachers Retirement Sys invested in 65,933 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Rothschild & Company Asset Us reported 45,659 shares. Millennium Ltd reported 16,106 shares. Strs Ohio has invested 0.02% in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC). Ls Invest Advisors Lc reported 1,980 shares stake. Howe & Rusling Inc owns 3,181 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Citigroup holds 7,437 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 2,325 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Us National Bank De reported 2,726 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Vanguard Group Inc Inc accumulated 3.75M shares or 0.01% of the stock. Moreover, Ftb has 0% invested in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) for 24 shares. Louisiana-based Louisiana State Employees Retirement Systems has invested 0.03% in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC). Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corp holds 0% or 8,615 shares. Principal Fincl Grp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) for 196,693 shares.

Belden Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets signal transmission solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.32 billion. The Company’s Broadcast Solutions segment offers camera solutions, production switchers, server and storage systems for instant replay applications, interfaces and routers, monitoring systems, network and playout systems, plant connectivity products, and cable and connectivity products for television broadcast, cable, satellite, and IPTV industries. It has a 12.6 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Enterprise Connectivity Solutions segment provides copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures; and power, cooling, and airflow management products for mission-critical data center operations.

Since August 1, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $36,368 activity. $36,368 worth of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) was bought by Kulmaczewski Leo on Thursday, August 1.

More news for Azucar Minerals Ltd. (OTCMKTS:AXDDF) were recently published by: Seekingalpha.com, which released: “Almadex Minerals Is Extraordinarily Undervalued – Seeking Alpha” on March 01, 2018. Seekingalpha.com‘s article titled: “Almadex Minerals And The Highly Prospective Gold Porphyry Project – Seeking Alpha” and published on May 18, 2017 is yet another important article.

Almadex Minerals Limited acquires and explores for mineral properties in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company has market cap of $12.49 million. The firm explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It has a 3.5 P/E ratio. It owns a 100% interest in the El Cobre project covering an area of 7,456 hectares located in Mexico; and also holds interest in El Chato project.