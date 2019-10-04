$1.41 EPS Expected for goeasy Ltd. (GSY); Savara (SVRA) Shorts Increased By 10.14%

Analysts expect goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) to report $1.41 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.44 EPS change or 45.36% from last quarter’s $0.97 EPS. T_GSY’s profit would be $20.32M giving it 10.06 P/E if the $1.41 EPS is correct. After having $1.26 EPS previously, goeasy Ltd.’s analysts see 11.90% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $56.74. About 7,624 shares traded. goeasy Ltd. (TSE:GSY) has 0.00% since October 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA) had an increase of 10.14% in short interest. SVRA’s SI was 1.61 million shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 10.14% from 1.46M shares previously. With 681,300 avg volume, 2 days are for Savara Inc (NASDAQ:SVRA)’s short sellers to cover SVRA’s short positions. The stock decreased 9.68% or $0.0997 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9303. About 1.72M shares traded or 350.43% up from the average. Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) has declined 77.34% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 77.34% the S&P500. Some Historical SVRA News: 14/03/2018 – Savara 4Q Loss/Shr 23c; 11/03/2018 – SAVARA: AIRONITE FAILS TO MEET PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 11/03/2018 – Savara: Doesn’t Plan to Support Any New Development of Aironite; 09/05/2018 – SAVARA INC – AS OF MARCH 31, 2018, SAVARA HAD CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND SHORT-TERM INVESTMENTS OF APPROXIMATELY $85.0 MLN; 13/03/2018 – Savara Initiates Phase 2a Clinical Study of Molgradex for the Treatment of NTM Lung Infection; 11/03/2018 – Savara to End Aironite Support After Study Misses Endpoints; 29/05/2018 – Savara Provides Update on Case Reports of lnhaled Granulocyte-Macrophage Colony Stimulating Factor for the Treatment of Nontuberculous Mycobacteria Infection; 29/05/2018 – Savara Provides Update on Case Reports of Inhaled Granulocyte-Macrophage Colony Stimulating Factor for the Treatment of Nontube; 17/05/2018 – Savara 30.4% Owned by Hedge Funds; 23/04/2018 – DJ Savara Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SVRA)

goeasy Ltd. provides goods and alternative financial services that enhance the lives of everyday Canadians. The company has market cap of $817.85 million. It operates through two divisions, easyfinancial and easyhome. It has a 12.85 P/E ratio. The easyfinancial segment provides short-term unsecured consumer loans and related financial services, such as loan protection plans, home and auto benefit plans, and credit monitoring services.