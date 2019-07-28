$1.40 EPS Expected for Cimarex Energy Co. (XEC); Shorts at Heat Biologics (HTBX) Lowered By 4.83%

Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX) had a decrease of 4.83% in short interest. HTBX’s SI was 662,600 shares in July as released by FINRA. Its down 4.83% from 696,200 shares previously. With 407,500 avg volume, 2 days are for Heat Biologics Inc (NASDAQ:HTBX)’s short sellers to cover HTBX’s short positions. The SI to Heat Biologics Inc’s float is 3.43%. The stock decreased 0.14% or $0.0008 during the last trading session, reaching $0.56. About 102,577 shares traded. Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) has declined 39.17% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.60% the S&P500. Some Historical HTBX News: 16/04/2018 – U.S. FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION APPROVES OPDIVO® (NIVOLUMAB) + YERVOY® (IPILIMUMAB) COMBINATION AS FIRST-LINE TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS WITH INTERMEDIATE- AND POOR-RISK ADVANCED RENAL CELL CARCINOMA; 25/03/2018 – ONO: OPDIVO APPROVED FOR WIDER USE IN HODGKIN LYMPHOMA IN KOREA; 13/04/2018 – Opdivo (nivolumab), First PD-1 Inhibitor to Demonstrate Superior Survival Benefit Compared with Chemotherapy in a Predominantly; 16/04/2018 – PFS RATE AFTER 1 YEAR 43 PCT FOR BRISTOL-MYERS’ OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY VS 13 PCT FOR CHEMOTHERAPY – DATA; 22/05/2018 – Bristol-Myers’ Opdivo Hospital Sales Rose 4.5% on 4M Basis; 06/03/2018 – Bristol-Myers Opdivo Indicated for Metastatic Melanoma, Other Cancers; 27/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB CO – FDA ALSO GRANTED OPDIVO PLUS YERVOY COMBINATION BREAKTHROUGH THERAPY DESIGNATION FOR THIS POTENTIAL INDICATION; 08/05/2018 – X4 Pharmaceuticals to Present Clinical Data from Pilot Study of Combination of X4P-001-IO and Opdivo® (nivolumab); 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB – OPDIVO ALSO WAS APPROVED FOR A SHORTER 30-MINUTE INFUSION ACROSS ALL APPROVED INDICATIONS; 06/03/2018 – BRISTOL-MYERS SQUIBB SAYS FDA APPROVES OPDIVO LABEL UPDATE

Analysts expect Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) to report $1.40 EPS on August, 5 after the close.They anticipate $0.19 EPS change or 11.95% from last quarter’s $1.59 EPS. XEC’s profit would be $142.00M giving it 8.61 P/E if the $1.40 EPS is correct. After having $1.20 EPS previously, Cimarex Energy Co.’s analysts see 16.67% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.37% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $48.23. About 1.11 million shares traded. Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) has declined 29.83% since July 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 34.26% the S&P500. Some Historical XEC News: 30/05/2018 – Cimarex Presenting at AllianceBernstein Conference Tomorrow; 16/05/2018 – Cimarex at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 31; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex Conference Set By Tudor Pickering & Co for May. 15-16; 08/05/2018 – CIMAREX 1Q ADJ EPS $1.82, EST. $1.75; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – UNIT ENTERED DEFINITIVE AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE CERTAIN PRODUCING OIL AND GAS PROPERTIES, UNDEVELOPED ACREAGE FROM CIMAREX ENERGY CO; 24/05/2018 – CALLON UNIT TO BUY ACREAGE FOR $570M FROM CIMAREX ENERGY; 24/05/2018 – PRESS RELEASE – CIMAREX AGREES TO SELL WARD COUNTY ASSETS FOR $570 MILLION; 24/05/2018 – CALLON PETROLEUM – CO INTENDS TO FUND CASH PURCHASE PRICE WITH PROCEEDS OF EQUITY OFFERING, CASH ON HAND AND/OR INCURRENCE OF LONG-TERM INDEBTEDNESS; 30/04/2018 – Williston Basin Adds WPX Energy, Exits Cimarex; 08/05/2018 – Cimarex 1Q Net $186.3M

Investors sentiment increased to 1.63 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.57, from 1.06 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold Cimarex Energy Co. shares while 92 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 90.68 million shares or 1.48% less from 92.04 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Geode Cap Ltd Company holds 1.44M shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. Dimensional Fund Advsr L P reported 0.04% of its portfolio in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia has 0% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Stevens Cap Mgmt Lp invested in 0.07% or 24,802 shares. King Luther Management reported 7,500 shares stake. Invesco Ltd stated it has 0.02% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). 3,765 are owned by Brinker. Captrust Fincl Advisors owns 1,789 shares. The United Kingdom-based Royal London Asset Mngmt has invested 0% in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC). Mirae Asset Glob Ltd reported 2,964 shares. Moreover, Morgan Stanley has 0% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 178,812 shares. Weik Cap Mgmt holds 4,050 shares or 0.14% of its portfolio. Fjarde Ap has 0.02% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 20,215 shares. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Ltd Company owns 0.03% invested in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) for 9,455 shares. Virginia Retirement System Et Al holds 101,300 shares.

Since March 5, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 insider sales for $9,617 activity. 130 shares were bought by STEWART LISA A, worth $9,617 on Tuesday, March 5.

Among 10 analysts covering Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Cimarex Energy had 20 analyst reports since January 30, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Barclays Capital maintained Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) on Tuesday, March 12 with “Hold” rating. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Williams Capital Group. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Friday, February 22 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Mizuho given on Wednesday, February 20. Morgan Stanley maintained Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) rating on Friday, July 12. Morgan Stanley has “Overweight” rating and $8100 target. Morgan Stanley maintained Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) rating on Monday, June 24. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $85 target. Susquehanna upgraded it to “Positive” rating and $88 target in Friday, February 8 report. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Thursday, February 21. The stock has “In-Line” rating by Imperial Capital on Tuesday, July 16. Citigroup maintained Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) on Thursday, July 18 with “Buy” rating.

Cimarex Energy Co. operates as an independent gas and oil exploration and production firm primarily in Oklahoma, Texas, and New Mexico. The company has market cap of $4.89 billion. As of December 31, 2016, it had a total proved gas and oil reserves of 2.89 trillion cubic feet equivalent consisting of 1.47 trillion cubic feet of natural gas, 0.64 Tcfe of oil, and 0.78 Tcfe of natural gas liquids primarily located in the Mid-Continent and Permian Basin regions. It has a 7.32 P/E ratio. The firm also owned interests in 3,094 net productive gas and oil wells.

Heat Biologics, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel allogeneic therapies for a range of cancers and infectious diseases in the United States. The company has market cap of $19.08 million. The firm develops its products based on T cell-stimulating platform technologies, including immune pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology designed to educate and stimulate the immune system against specific disease targets, such as cancer cells; and combination pan-antigen cytotoxic therapy, a platform technology that combines a pan-antigen T cell activating vaccine and a T cell co-stimulator in a single product. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s product candidates include HS-110 that is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer; and HS-410, which is in Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of non-muscle invasive bladder cancer.

