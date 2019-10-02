$1.39 EPS Expected for The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (GBX); Retail Pro Has 1.33 Sentiment

Analysts expect The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) to report $1.39 EPS on October, 25.They anticipate $0.59 EPS change or 73.75% from last quarter’s $0.8 EPS. GBX’s profit would be $45.15M giving it 5.14 P/E if the $1.39 EPS is correct. After having $0.89 EPS previously, The Greenbrier Companies, Inc.’s analysts see 56.18% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.28% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $28.58. About 59,736 shares traded. The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. (NYSE:GBX) has declined 48.33% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 48.33% the S&P500. Some Historical GBX News: 03/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: United takes flight at Greenbrier Valley Airport; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC GBX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $4.17, REV VIEW $2.55 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 23/04/2018 – DJ Greenbrier Companies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GBX); 16/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Marlinton, Alderson keep close eye on Greenbrier River flooding; 06/03/2018 Greenbrier to Exhibit at Middle East Rail 2018; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – RAISES FY 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE; 28/04/2018 – WV MetroSources: Greenbrier Valley Airport celebrates renovation, direct flights with open house; 08/03/2018 – Greenbrier at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Seaport Today; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER COMPANIES INC – INCREASES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND 9% TO $0.25 PER SHARE; 06/04/2018 – GREENBRIER – DUMPING PRACTICES IN CHINA, UNFAIR SUBSIDIZED INVESTMENTS BY STATE-OWNED COS NEED TO BE CONTROLLED AND TRUMP ADMINISTRATION IS DOING THAT

Retail Pro Inc (IPI) investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.03, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 53 active investment managers increased and started new equity positions, while 40 sold and reduced stakes in Retail Pro Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 55.16 million shares, down from 55.52 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Retail Pro Inc in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 9 Reduced: 31 Increased: 37 New Position: 16.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.20, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 23 investors sold The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. shares while 45 reduced holdings. 25 funds opened positions while 58 raised stakes. 27.61 million shares or 8.71% less from 30.25 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

The Greenbrier Companies, Inc. designs, makes, and markets railroad freight car equipment in North America and Europe. The company has market cap of $928.38 million. The Company’s Manufacturing segment offers double-stack intermodal railcars; tank cars; auto-max railcar, and multi-max auto rack and flat cars for automotive transportation; conventional railcars, such as boxcars, covered hopper cars, center partition cars, bulkhead flat cars, and solid waste service flat cars; and pressurized tank cars, non-pressurized tank cars, coil cars, coal cars, gondolas, sliding wall cars, and automobile transporter cars; and marine vessels, including conventional deck barges, double-hull tank barges, railcar/deck barges, barges for aggregates, and other heavy industrial products and dump barges. It has a 14.18 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Wheels & Parts segment provides wheel services, including reconditioning of wheels and axles, new axle machining and finishing, and axle downsizing; and reconditions and makes railcar cushioning units, couplers, yokes, side frames, bolsters, and various other parts, as well as produces roofs, doors, and associated parts for boxcars.

Intrepid Potash, Inc. produces and sells potash and langbeinite products in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $432.85 million. It operates in two divisions, Potash and Trio. It has a 19.29 P/E ratio. The Potash segment offers muriate of potash or potassium chloride for use as a fertilizer input in the agricultural market; as a component in drilling and fracturing fluids for gas and oil wells, as well as an input to other industrial processes in the industrial market; and as a nutrient supplement in the animal feed market.

Old West Investment Management Llc holds 1.36% of its portfolio in Intrepid Potash, Inc. for 862,767 shares. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. owns 1.57 million shares or 1.29% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Wallace Capital Management Inc. has 0.31% invested in the company for 700,634 shares. The Illinois-based Perritt Capital Management Inc has invested 0.27% in the stock. Schneider Capital Management Corp, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 273,645 shares.

Analysts await Intrepid Potash, Inc. (NYSE:IPI) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.04 earnings per share, up 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.03 per share. IPI’s profit will be $5.28M for 20.50 P/E if the $0.04 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.04 actual earnings per share reported by Intrepid Potash, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

The stock increased 0.31% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.28. Intrepid Potash, Inc. (IPI) has declined 9.00% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending.