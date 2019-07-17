$1.39 EPS Expected for SilverBow Resources, Inc. (SBOW); Timucuan Asset Management Trimmed By $9.14 Million Its Tempur Sealy Intl Com (TPX) Position

Analysts expect SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) to report $1.39 EPS on August, 6.They anticipate $1.19 EPS change or 595.00% from last quarter’s $0.2 EPS. SBOW’s profit would be $16.32 million giving it 2.27 P/E if the $1.39 EPS is correct. After having $1.36 EPS previously, SilverBow Resources, Inc.’s analysts see 2.21% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.07% or $0.4 during the last trading session, reaching $12.62. About 5,867 shares traded. SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) has declined 43.38% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.81% the S&P500. Some Historical SBOW News: 24/04/2018 – SilverBow Resources to Participate at Stephens 2018 Energy Executive Summit; 08/05/2018 – SilverBow Resources 1Q Rev $52.8M; 08/05/2018 – SILVERBOW RESOURCES 1Q EPS 72C; 03/04/2018 – SilverBow Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Northland for Apr. 10; 21/05/2018 – SilverBow Resources to Participate at J.P. Morgan 2018 Energy Conference; 08/05/2018 – SILVERBOW RESOURCES INC – REITERATING FULL YEAR 2018 CAPITAL EXPENDITURE GUIDANCE OF $245 TO $265 MLN; 10/04/2018 – SilverBow at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By Northland Today; 22/05/2018 – SilverBow Resources to Participate at Wells Fargo West Coast Energy Conference; 22/03/2018 SilverBow Resources to Participate at IPAA Oil & Gas Investment Symposium; 20/04/2018 – DJ SilverBow Resources Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SBOW)

Timucuan Asset Management Inc decreased Tempur Sealy Intl Inc Com (TPX) stake by 9.72% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Timucuan Asset Management Inc sold 160,343 shares as Tempur Sealy Intl Inc Com (TPX)’s stock rose 12.68%. The Timucuan Asset Management Inc holds 1.49 million shares with $85.93 million value, down from 1.65M last quarter. Tempur Sealy Intl Inc Com now has $4.23 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $77.3. About 254,108 shares traded. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) has risen 24.75% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.32% the S&P500.

SilverBow Resources, Inc., an energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gas and oil from the Eagle Ford Shale in South Texas. The company has market cap of $148.20 million. As of December 31, 2016, it had estimated proved reserves of 124 million barrels of oil equivalent. It has a 1.81 P/E ratio. The firm was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc. in May 2017.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.69 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.76, from 0.93 in 2018Q4.

Among 10 analysts covering Tempur Sealy Intl (NYSE:TPX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. Tempur Sealy Intl had 14 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Guggenheim downgraded the stock to “Neutral” rating in Friday, February 15 report. As per Thursday, June 20, the company rating was maintained by SunTrust. The stock of Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) earned “Buy” rating by Piper Jaffray on Thursday, June 20. Wedbush maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Wednesday, June 19 report. The firm has “Hold” rating by Loop Capital Markets given on Monday, June 24. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 19 by KeyBanc Capital Markets. The company was maintained on Wednesday, February 13 by Raymond James. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, April 11 by Stifel Nicolaus.

Analysts await Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $0.66 EPS, up 26.92% or $0.14 from last year’s $0.52 per share. TPX’s profit will be $36.12M for 29.28 P/E if the $0.66 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual EPS reported by Tempur Sealy International, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 22.22% EPS growth.

Timucuan Asset Management Inc increased Us Foods Holding Corporation stake by 17,425 shares to 2.82M valued at $98.36M in 2019Q1. It also upped Hexcel Corporation (NYSE:HXL) stake by 7,257 shares and now owns 1.02 million shares. Laboratory Corp Amer Hldgs Com (NYSE:LH) was raised too.