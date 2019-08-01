$1.37 EPS Expected for National Health Investors, Inc. (NHI); Kempen Capital Management Cut Ppg Inds Com (PPG) Position

Analysts expect National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) to report $1.37 EPS on August, 8 before the open.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 0.72% from last quarter’s $1.38 EPS. NHI’s profit would be $59.18M giving it 14.49 P/E if the $1.37 EPS is correct. After having $1.31 EPS previously, National Health Investors, Inc.’s analysts see 4.58% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.90% or $0.72 during the last trading session, reaching $79.38. About 167,068 shares traded. National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) has risen 8.00% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical NHI News: 08/05/2018 – National Health Investors 1Q EPS $3.79 Vs. EPS $3.83; 08/05/2018 – NHI Announces Second Quarter 2018 Dividend; 07/03/2018 – DoJ Pub Affairs: Deputy Attorney General Rosenstein Delivers Remarks at the America’s Health Insurance Plans’ National Health; 21/04/2018 – U.K.’s National Health Service Struggles With Chronic Shortages; 05/03/2018 UK PM MAY SAYS ABSOLUTELY CLEAR THAT THE NATIONAL HEALTH SERVICE WILL REMAIN AS IT IS, IS NOT FOR SALE IN ANY TRADE DEAL WITH US; 16/04/2018 – The inaugural meeting of The Goals of Care Coalition of NJ meets ahead of National Healthcare Decisions Day (NHDD); 07/03/2018 – The FDA commissioner was speaking at the National Health Policy Conference of AHIP, the health insurer industry group; 14/03/2018 – Catasys Launches Enrollment of OnTrak-H with Leading National Health Insurer; 01/05/2018 – NHI Acquires 5 Assisted Living and Memory Care Communities for $69.75M; 01/05/2018 – NHI BUYS 5 ASSISTED LIVING, MEMORY CARE COMMUNITIES FOR $69.75M

Kempen Capital Management decreased Ppg Inds Inc Com (PPG) stake by 27.4% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Kempen Capital Management sold 5,723 shares as Ppg Inds Inc Com (PPG)’s stock rose 1.66%. The Kempen Capital Management holds 15,166 shares with $1.71 million value, down from 20,889 last quarter. Ppg Inds Inc Com now has $27.74B valuation. The stock decreased 1.32% or $1.57 during the last trading session, reaching $117.39. About 763,970 shares traded. PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) has risen 6.97% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.97% the S&P500. Some Historical PPG News: 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: His Employment With the Co Was Terminated as of May 10; 10/05/2018 – PPG: CO. HAS IDENTIFIED SOME ERRORS FOR QTR ENDED MARCH 31; 19/04/2018 – PPG CEO MIKE MCGARRY SPEAKS ON EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 07/05/2018 – PPG Announces Leadership Changes in Aerospace Products Business; 10/05/2018 – PPG:ERRORS WOULD RESULT IN NET DECREASE IN INCOME FROM CONT OPS; 22/05/2018 – PPG Receives NYSE Notice Regarding Delayed Form 10-Q Filing; 10/05/2018 – PPG Industries: Alleged Violation Relate to Failure to Accrue Certain Specified Expenses in the 1Q of 2018; 19/04/2018 – PPG DIRECTORS MAINTAINS QTRLY DIV OF 45C/SHR; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – CORPORATE EXPENSES ARE EXPECTED TO BE BETWEEN $175 AND $190 MLN FOR FULL YEAR 2018; 19/04/2018 – PPG INDUSTRIES INC – RESTRUCTURING ACTIONS ARE EXPECTED TO PROVIDE COST SAVINGS BETWEEN $50 MLN AND $55 MLN IN 2018

Investors sentiment increased to 0.88 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 31 investors sold PPG shares while 243 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 162 raised stakes. 181.84 million shares or 2.82% less from 187.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Kempen Management Nv reported 0.16% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). 61,146 were accumulated by Dupont Capital Management. World Asset Management Inc invested 0.1% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Jfs Wealth Advisors Ltd Llc has invested 0.03% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Renaissance Gru Limited Liability Corp holds 10,891 shares or 0.05% of its portfolio. Boston Advisors Ltd Liability Co reported 3,501 shares. Robeco Institutional Asset Mgmt Bv reported 60,515 shares stake. Aristotle Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp, a California-based fund reported 3.70 million shares. The Oklahoma-based Arvest Bank & Trust Division has invested 0.02% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Argi Investment Limited Liability holds 0.04% or 6,726 shares in its portfolio. Commercial Bank Of Stockton holds 0.77% or 13,288 shares. Marietta Invest Prtnrs Ltd Liability stated it has 0.36% of its portfolio in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Lazard Asset Mngmt stated it has 203,025 shares. Strategic Financial Services stated it has 0.04% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG). Penobscot Investment Mngmt Com holds 0.08% in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) or 3,430 shares.

Kempen Capital Management increased L Brands Inc Com (LTD) stake by 50,362 shares to 648,292 valued at $17.88M in 2019Q1. It also upped Diamondrock Hospitality Co Com (NYSE:DRH) stake by 114,000 shares and now owns 469,293 shares. Alphabet Inc Cap Stk Cl A was raised too.

Analysts await PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) to report earnings on October, 17. They expect $1.62 earnings per share, up 11.72% or $0.17 from last year’s $1.45 per share. PPG’s profit will be $382.79M for 18.12 P/E if the $1.62 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.85 actual earnings per share reported by PPG Industries, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -12.43% negative EPS growth.

Among 4 analysts covering PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 25% are positive. PPG Industries had 12 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. JP Morgan downgraded the shares of PPG in report on Friday, March 22 to “Underweight” rating. J.P. Morgan downgraded PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) on Friday, March 22 to “Sell” rating. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of PPG in report on Friday, April 12 with “Overweight” rating. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Buckingham Research.

More notable recent PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “PPG declares $0.51 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 18, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “PPG to acquire Dexmet Corporation – Seeking Alpha” published on July 22, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Michael H. McGarry Elected to U. S. Steel Board of Directors – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019. More interesting news about PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “PPG sees continued weak industrial demand, cuts revenue growth target – Seeking Alpha” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Prime Day And FAANGs Out In DC – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 13, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. National Health Investors had 4 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. SunTrust maintained National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) on Wednesday, February 20 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Sell” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Wednesday, February 20.

More notable recent National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) news were published by: Businesswire.com which released: “NHI Announces Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Date – Business Wire” on July 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Medical Properties Trust Is Bound To Outperform The Promising Healthcare REIT Sector – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Businesswire.com published: “NHI Invests $7.6 Million for Assisted Living Community in Colorado – Business Wire” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Medical Properties Trust: Another Strong Buy Pick Revealed – Seeking Alpha” published on July 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is National Health Investors, Inc.’s (NYSE:NHI) 5.2% Dividend Worth Your Time? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 21, 2019.