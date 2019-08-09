$1.36 EPS Expected for The Bank of Nova Scotia (BNS); 3 Analysts Covering Tenaris S.A. (TS)

Among 3 analysts covering Tenaris SA (NYSE:TS), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Tenaris SA had 8 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Buy” rating and $17 target in Friday, March 1 report. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Friday, August 2 by Stifel Nicolaus. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Barclays Capital. See Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) latest ratings:

02/08/2019 Broker: Stifel Nicolaus Rating: Buy Old Target: $35.0000 New Target: $33.0000 Maintain

30/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

17/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

02/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

29/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Downgrade

26/03/2019 Broker: Goldman Sachs Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Sell Downgrade

01/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Buy New Target: $17 Maintain

25/02/2019 Broker: Barclays Capital Rating: Buy New Target: $39 Maintain

Analysts expect The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) to report $1.36 EPS on August, 27.They anticipate $0.00 EPS change or 0.00% from last quarter’s $1.36 EPS. BNS’s profit would be $1.65B giving it 9.64 P/E if the $1.36 EPS is correct. After having $1.28 EPS previously, The Bank of Nova Scotia’s analysts see 6.25% EPS growth. The stock increased 1.12% or $0.58 during the last trading session, reaching $52.45. About 551,258 shares traded. The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) has declined 9.37% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.37% the S&P500. Some Historical BNS News: 30/05/2018 – Scotiabank: Rajagopal Viswanathan to Service as Acting Finance Chief, Effective Immediately; 17/05/2018 – UK DMO SAYS SCOTIABANK QUITS AS PRIMARY DEALER FOR UK GOVERNMENT DEBT; 17/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Bank of Nova Scotia $Bmark 3Y +80a, 3Y FRN L equiv; 29/05/2018 – Bank of Nova Scotia 2Q Noninterest Income C$3.11B; 21/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO SAYS IMF VIEW OF CANADA DEBT IS TOO `SIMPLISTIC’; 29/05/2018 – BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA – PURCHASES UNDER BID MAY COMMENCE ON JUNE 4, 2018, AND WILL TERMINATE ON JUNE 3, 2019; 10/04/2018 – SCOTIABANK CEO PORTER BEGINS SPEECH AT ANNUAL MEETING; 28/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK’S CFO SAYS MEXICO HAS HIGHEST PRODUCTIVITY RATIO; 07/03/2018 – SCOTIABANK DISCLOSES EXECUTIVE COMPENSATION IN FILING; 23/04/2018 – ANNOUNCED: Bank of Nova Scotia $500m Prime Auto ABS

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various financial services in North America, Latin America, the Caribbean and Central America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company has market cap of $63.65 billion. It offers financial advice and solutions, and day-to-day banking products, including debit and credit cards, chequing and saving accounts, investments, mortgages, loans, and related creditor insurance to individuals and small businesses; and commercial banking solutions comprising lending, deposit, cash management, and trade finance solutions to medium and large businesses, including automotive dealers and their customers. It has a 10.24 P/E ratio. The firm also provides a suite of investment and wealth management advice, services, products, and solutions to customers, as well as advisors.

The stock increased 0.22% or $0.05 during the last trading session, reaching $23.2. About 2.01 million shares traded. Tenaris S.A. (NYSE:TS) has declined 31.47% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.47% the S&P500. Some Historical TS News: 28/03/2018 – Tenaris Files Annual Report 2017 and Convenes Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Extraordinary General Meeting of Share; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris: Effect of U.S. Steel Tariffs Unclea; 19/03/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $43 FROM $41; 26/04/2018 – TENARIS 1Q OPER INCOME $212M, EST. $191.8M; 16/03/2018 – TENARIS TS.N : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $24; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q Net $235.2M; 05/04/2018 – Tenaris Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 30/04/2018 – Tenaris Files 2017 Form 20-F; 26/04/2018 – Tenaris 1Q EPS 20c; 28/03/2018 – Tenaris Files Annual Report 2017 and Convenes Annual General Meeting of Shareholders and Extraordinary General Meeting of Shareholders