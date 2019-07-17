$1.35 EPS Expected for Unum Group (UNM); Belden (BDC) Has 0.95 Sentiment

Belden Inc (BDC) investors sentiment decreased to 0.95 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.01, from 0.96 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 89 investment managers increased and started new holdings, while 94 sold and decreased their holdings in Belden Inc. The investment managers in our database now have: 42.95 million shares, down from 46.50 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Belden Inc in top ten holdings decreased from 2 to 1 for a decrease of 1. Sold All: 15 Reduced: 79 Increased: 56 New Position: 33.

Analysts expect Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) to report $1.35 EPS on July, 29.They anticipate $0.05 EPS change or 3.85% from last quarter’s $1.3 EPS. UNM’s profit would be $286.06 million giving it 6.10 P/E if the $1.35 EPS is correct. After having $1.31 EPS previously, Unum Group’s analysts see 3.05% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.73% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $32.96. About 3.07M shares traded or 58.37% up from the average. Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) has declined 8.05% since July 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.48% the S&P500. Some Historical UNM News: 15/05/2018 – Colonial Life launches Spanish-language consumer website; 21/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Unum Group Jr Subordinated Notes ‘BB+’; 05/03/2018 Top 3 — #1 UPDATED: Unum plays its first glimpse of human data in an $86M IPO, revealing two deaths and an FDA hold; 10/05/2018 – Millennial moms file most Unum short term disability maternity claims; 29/03/2018 – Unum Therapeutics stumbles on its Nasdaq debut, raising $70M and some transparency issues $UMRX; 01/05/2018 – Unum Group 1Q Adj EPS $1.24; 28/03/2018 – UNUM THERAPEUTICS PRICES IPO AT $12/SHR; 01/05/2018 – Unum Group 1Q Rev $2.9B; 01/05/2018 – Unum Group 1Q Net $273.5M; 24/05/2018 – Unum Group’s Board Of Directors Authorizes $750 Million Share Repurchase

Belden Inc. designs, manufactures, and markets signal transmission solutions worldwide. The company has market cap of $2.15 billion. The Company’s Broadcast Solutions segment offers camera solutions, production switchers, server and storage systems for instant replay applications, interfaces and routers, monitoring systems, network and playout systems, plant connectivity products, and cable and connectivity products for television broadcast, cable, satellite, and IPTV industries. It has a 14.81 P/E ratio. The companyÂ’s Enterprise Connectivity Solutions segment provides copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, and racks and enclosures; and power, cooling, and airflow management products for mission-critical data center operations.

Lapides Asset Management Llc holds 4.5% of its portfolio in Belden Inc. for 222,200 shares. Stanley Capital Management Llc owns 112,100 shares or 2.95% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Southernsun Asset Management Llc has 1.54% invested in the company for 400,276 shares. The Massachusetts-based Ironwood Investment Management Llc has invested 1.46% in the stock. Investment Counselors Of Maryland Llc, a Maryland-based fund reported 487,153 shares.

The stock increased 0.15% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $54.56. About 280,064 shares traded. Belden Inc. (BDC) has risen 4.99% since July 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.56% the S&P500. Some Historical BDC News: 23/03/2018 – BELDEN REPORTS REDEMPTION OF HOLDER RIGHTS PACT; 20/04/2018 – DJ Belden Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BDC); 02/05/2018 – BELDEN BOOST FY REV. VIEW ON SAM PURCHASE; 13/03/2018 – Belden Announces Expiration and Final Results of Its Tender Offers for Any and All of the Outstanding Senior Subordinated Notes Listed Below:; 02/05/2018 – BELDEN 1Q ADJ REV $607.4M, EST. $584.6M; 02/05/2018 – Belden Raises Full-Yr Rev Guidance to Reflect the SAM Acquisition; 24/05/2018 – Belden Declares Quarterly Dividends; 19/03/2018 – Belden Universal Announces Design and Performance Upgrades for its Pick and Place Universal Joints; 06/03/2018 – Belden Announces Cash Tender Offers for Any and All of the Outstanding Senior Subordinated Notes Listed Below:; 29/05/2018 – Belden at Deutsche Bank Leveraged Finance Conference Jun 13

Analysts await Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $1.40 earnings per share, down 7.89% or $0.12 from last year’s $1.52 per share. BDC’s profit will be $55.25M for 9.74 P/E if the $1.40 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual earnings per share reported by Belden Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 41.41% EPS growth.

More notable recent Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Some Belden (NYSE:BDC) Shareholders Are Down 28% – Yahoo Finance” on July 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Hereâ€™s What Hedge Funds Think About Belden Inc. (BDC) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 24, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Belden Announces Mandatory Conversion of 6.75% Series B Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock – Yahoo Finance” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About GCP Applied Technologies Inc. (GCP) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “BDCs Are Like Banks On Steroids – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 03, 2019.

Among 2 analysts covering Unum Group (NYSE:UNM), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Unum Group had 4 analyst reports since March 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Wednesday, July 10.

More notable recent Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Unum declares $0.285 dividend – Seeking Alpha” on July 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Unum Group Put Volume Spikes After Bruising Bear Note – Yahoo Finance” published on July 10, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Benzinga’s Top Upgrades, Downgrades For July 10, 2019 – Benzinga” on July 10, 2019. More interesting news about Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Here is What Hedge Funds Think About Aspen Technology, Inc. (AZPN) – Yahoo Finance” published on June 19, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) Is Yielding 3.1% – But Is It A Buy? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.23, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 21 investors sold Unum Group shares while 141 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 124 raised stakes. 187.49 million shares or 1.97% less from 191.26 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 19.13M were accumulated by Fmr Limited Liability Com. Wells Fargo & Mn holds 0.01% or 590,020 shares. Moreover, Northern Corporation has 0.02% invested in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). First Interstate Financial Bank stated it has 0.01% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Lingohr & Partner Asset Management Gmbh stated it has 0.94% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Oppenheimer Asset Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) for 58,402 shares. Pinebridge Invests Lp owns 23,662 shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage accumulated 378,846 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc owns 0% invested in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) for 234 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Company reported 38,649 shares stake. Cutter And Brokerage Inc invested in 0.08% or 8,847 shares. Voya Investment Mgmt Ltd Llc holds 372,668 shares or 0.03% of its portfolio. First Allied Advisory Serv has invested 0.2% in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM). Sun Life Finance holds 0% of its portfolio in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) for 365 shares. Retirement Of Alabama stated it has 99,938 shares.